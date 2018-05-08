Tweed Gets 11th Hour Alder Boost

With just 48 hours left to get a bill that would expand Tweed-New Haven's runway out of this year's state legislative session, alders threw a Hail Mary, passing a resolution in support of the airport's future growth. The majority of the members of the Board of Alders—over the objection of neighbors who live near the airport and the handful of alders that represent them—Monday night voted in favor of supporting the Harp administration's push to convince the state legislature to allow Tweed to pave its runway another 1,000 feet in hopes of luring more commercial service. The vote comes after a flurry of public meetings and Mayor Toni Harp's endorsement of Democratic gubernatorial candidate Ned Lamont. Dwight Alder Frank Douglass made the case for supporting the resolution, citing the potential of a longer paved runway attracting more jet service to destinations like Washington, D.C., Chicago, and Florida. He noted that the airport currently supports 500 jobs and has a $55 million impact on the Greater New Haven area. Proponents of the runway claim additional jet service has the potential to add another 300 jobs and increase the economic impact by an estimated $32 million while fueling the growth and retention of New Haven's key industries such as healthcare, technology, education and the arts. "It's time for a change and it's time for us to look to the future," Douglass said. Morris Cove Alder Sal DeCola championed the cause of his neighbors who he said are already living daily with enough planes — three from U.S. Airways and 47 from Robinson Aviation. He urged his colleagues to vote against the resolution. "The impact of the traffic and noise will greatly diminish the quality of life for my neighbors," he said. Six alders voted with him, but ultimately the resolution passed in a voice vote by the 30-member board.. In advance of the meeting, DeCola had some lobbying help from Morris Cove neighbor Sean O'Brien, who led a walk-out of neighbors at one recent public meeting. He sent alders a letter blasting the lack of community input and transparency in the introduction of the bill before legislators this session. Monday night's resolution supports State House Bill 5537, which would eliminate a provision in state law that restricts Tweed's runway to 5,600 linear feet and open the door for a pilot program for shared solar power are under consideration by the state General Assembly during the session that ends Wednesday at midnight. The bill made it out of committee but has yet to be taken up by the House. In addition to making way for the Tweed runway expansion, the bill also would close the second smaller "14-32" runway. The Harp administration pushed for Monday's nonbinding aldermanic vote of support the bill to help get it over the goal line. Even with the alders' vote, the state bill is expected to meet turbulence in the quest to pass this session. "The BOA [alders] has not been given sufficient time or information to vote in support of Tweed airport's expansion," O'Brien wrote in his letter Monday. "The 'plan' contains no timelines, financials, or concrete details and has been rushed to support a bill at the tail end of the Connecticut legislative session." He also pointed out that while the Harp administration and airport officials have said that only another 1,000 feet are needed, the state bill contains no new runway restrictions to prevent further expansion in the future. O'Brien noted additionally that East Haven has been virtually silent on this runway expansion, and conflicts between New Haven and it's neighbor have resulted in legal troubles in the past. "The BOA has no control over the fate of HB 5537 in the CGA and was also not consulted before the bill was introduced," O'Brien wrote. "Furthermore, the 'community benefits package does not express the wishes of Ward 17 or Ward 18, containing the neighborhoods that will be most affected by Tweed's expansion (the East Shore, Annex, and Morris Cove)." After Monday night's vote, Tweed New Haven Airport Authority Chairman John Picard issued this statement: "Tweed Airport is poised to become a major asset and economic engine for New Haven and the entire region. Now is the time for the Connecticut State Legislature to take action on Tweed and help retain and grow jobs in Connecticut. I commend the New Haven Board of Alders for their supportive vote last night and call on Senator[Martin] Looney and the entire legislature to vote yes for jobs and economic growth for the State of Connecticut and vote yes for Tweed."

Comments

posted by: Patricia Kane on May 8, 2018 10:27am This proposal to lift the restrictions on Tweed is a flat out breach of the promises made to the area residents.

This is why people don’t trust politicians.

posted by: Sean O'Brien Though Mayor Harp and Tweed are promising to limit the airport’s runway length to 6,600 feet, HB 5537 contains no such limits. Instead, it removes all limits on runway length. Neighbors in East Haven, where much of Tweed’s property sits, have not been consulted about Tweed’s plans, and there has been no official word from any representatives in East Haven. Traditionally, conflicts with East Haven have resulted in costly and lengthy legal battles. Furthermore, the items communicated to the BOA are inappropriate to consider as a “benefits package”.

1. “Completion of the $7m sound attenuation zone program…” The sound mitigation project was federally-mandated many years ago based upon the airport’s size at that time, and is not a gift to residents. Furthermore, residential construction is limited by FEMA rules for flood insurance coverage. The currently-eligible homes were chosen via a study from 2011-2012 that does not even consider the new jet service introduced in late 2017 (let alone the impact after expansion). Also, the noise mitigation map only considers a small fraction of the actual flights through Tweed because it does not include private or government planes, jets, or helicopters.

2. “Community solar to lower energy costs for residents” HB 5537 is too vague to be considered a community benefit, and language in the bill specifically limits the ability for residents to utilize any solar facility on Tweed property. HB 5537 classifies such a facility as not an “energy supplier”, which would not legally allow residents to sign up for it and is also why the Office of Consumer Counsel testified in opposition. Additionally, Sen. Larson (Executive Director of the airport) has made it clear that such a facility will serve Tweed first, and, if there is additional energy generated, it “may” benefit residents.

posted by: Noteworthy on May 8, 2018 11:30am The majority of alders sold out the residents and taxpayers. Again. Ald Frank Douglas simply repeated the Tweed talking points nine of which can be verified. There is no indication frim any airline they will come, or that they’ll fly to those locations. Scam.

posted by: Ex-HVN on May 8, 2018 12:25pm I used Tweed commercial service regularly from 1970 until it lost Delta Connection Jet service in the 2000s.

I remember enjoying Eastern Air Lines B727 Whisperjet service to Miami with an intermediate stop at Washington National. No need to travel to NYC or Bradley. In the 198s I regularly connected to International flights at JFK via Pilgrim/Business Express. The add on price to my main trip was negligible.

I flew Delta Connection Jets weekly, happy to change in Cinncinatti because it took virtually no time to board or retrieve luggage at Tweed. Parking was cheap. Even after moving to Fairfield County I flew from Tweed. Since the loss of Delta Connection Jets I am forced to fly from White Plains. If Jet service returned to Tweed, my office would book about 500 flights per year. Today’s jets are no where as noisy as the first generation B727s or the Allegheny Convair 440s I used to fly back and forth from college in Philadelphia. Most neighbors of Tweed bought after the airport existed. They knew it was there. I have no sympathy for them hamstringing the airport and economy.

posted by: Noteworthy on May 8, 2018 12:29pm Ex-haven - 500 flights will benefit New Haven. How? Want to contribute to Tweed?

posted by: robn on May 8, 2018 12:56pm Can we see the votes? I’d like to see which alders threw the east shore under the bus.

posted by: robn on May 8, 2018 1:07pm Just checked for scale and the airport would fit perfectly into Yale Golf Course.

http://util.io/compare-maps

posted by: Patricia Kane on May 8, 2018 1:27pm There was no roll call of the votes, but DeCola, Santana and 5 others voted NO.

posted by: Ex-HVN on May 8, 2018 2:07pm @Noteworthy

That’s 500 flights just from one small office. New Haven would get parking fees, we dine at New Haven restaurants while going to and from and my contribution is in form of state tax dollars pledged to Tweed.

Right now that 500 flights is bringing revenue to New York

posted by: Sean O'Brien @Ex-HVN What small office is that?? No one, including some pretty big corporations in the city, will make a serious investment in Tweed. If *someone* (coughcough boola boola) would make that commitment, you might have a case. This is exactly the problem with Tweed’s math, on a smaller scale, “Ex-HVN” (Tweed acronym). Of course, us *residents* don’t contribute money back into the city? I work and spend plenty of money downtown, on top of thousands in tax revenue. You can take your “state dollars pledged to Tweed”; a clear signal you’re not even from the city. It’s been a long few weeks, but we’re revving up the waambulance in Morris Cove for any disappointed Tweed boosters… let me know where and when to pick you up, if it’s not too far down the shoreline from New Haven…

posted by: Esbey on May 8, 2018 3:16pm The vote, with 3/4s in favor, is a clear indication of the overwhelming economic interest of New Haven and of the vast majority of its residents. This is about jobs and taxes. The city is now clearly and correctly on the record as being in favor of prosperity. The bill is not going to pass in this session, so deep breaths are in order. East Shore residents have valid points that that they have not been sufficiently consulted and the “benefits” package is not well-designed. Moving forward, there should be a “dialog of the reasonable” as to how best to expand the airport while appropriately compensating the immediate neighbors. Then there are those East Shore residents whose stated goal is to block expansion at all costs, and then to eventually shut down commercial service. These folks will simply have to be defeated politically. A small & extreme minority cannot be allowed to hold the economy of the region hostage. The state and city may go bankrupt if we don’t grow; these are the stakes.

posted by: JCFremont on May 8, 2018 3:56pm Maybe Morris Cove can buy the airport and turn it into an open space. Or the city could turn it into a dirt bike park. That would be perfect for New Haven. Of course there would be no charge for entry. Breach of promises? Wow from a politician?

posted by: flash_demo on May 8, 2018 4:09pm This is one of New Haven’s nicest neighborhood. The people voting in favor don’t live anywhere near here. The quality of life will be greatly and adversely affected. We need to sue the city of New Haven for deliberately devaluing our property! We need to make this as difficult as possible.

posted by: steve on May 8, 2018 4:20pm @ Noteworthy, “There is no indication from any airline they will come.” American airlines has confidence in Tweed and has for the past few months started using larger planes and the service has been well received by area travelers. Delta,United and others cannot offer service due to the facts that their hub airports are beyond the range of regional jets off Tweed’s runways.Other airlines are watching Tweeds boarding numbers and want a piece of the local market. Allegiant has said they would start weekly flights to Florida,pending the runway project completion.

@ Patricia Kane, “This proposal to lift the restrictions on Tweed is a flat out breach of the promises.” Why do some ignore the other parts of the 2009 MOA, such as a limit of 6 airlines and a daily limit of 30 flights. When one part of an agreement prevent the other parts of becoming a reality, it needs to be corrected.

@ Sean O’Brien, what would be the reason to go beyond the runway length already planned? You are simply creating “a what if” that does not exist. The plan as it stands would allow service to other hub airports by regional jets, Tweed will never go International. The sound attenuation zone program is a gift as residents are getting it for free, that qualifies as a gift.

Buy a home near the airport and then complain when the airport was there first.Since 1931 Tweed has been part of the local area and people have bought homes knowing the airport was nearby. I don’t see where real estate values have plummeted or waves of homes coming on the market.Back when United had flights to Chicago and yearly boarding’s were over 130,000, life went on as usual and even some from the neighborhood used the flights. Travel will much easier for all with more service to airports other than Philly and the extra flights will be spread out over the course of the day with no late night departures.

posted by: Patricia Kane on May 8, 2018 4:33pm @Steve: “Why do some ignore the other parts of the 2009 MOA, such as a limit of 6 airlines and a daily limit of 30 flights. When one part of an agreement prevent the other parts of becoming a reality, it needs to be corrected.”

So a contract with the people is meaningless. You skipped over that point rather jauntily.

How many years has the airport been in operation? Where is the promised economic boon to the area? A pig in a poke is the appropriate phrase for these illusory promises. Good times are always just around the corner.

A “correction” means someone made a mistake. What part of of “we’ll never, ever seek to expand the airport” was incorrect?

3 attempts at expansion is the mistake or the remedy?

Double speak confuses me.

posted by: THREEFIFTHS on May 8, 2018 4:46pm ‘Politics’ is made up of two words, ‘poli,’ which is Greek for ‘many,’ and ‘tics,’ which are blood-sucking insects. Gore Vidal

posted by: steve on May 8, 2018 5:29pm @ Patricia Kane, “How many years has the airport been in operation? Where is the promised economic boon to the area? ” The runway has been the same length since the late 60’s, so how can airlines come to Tweed and improve the flight options for travelers, increase patronage at local business, add airport and airport related jobs? Your hated for the airport has blinded you and a few others as to what happens when a city has a vibrant airport. The East Haven industrial park would be a prime recipient of increased activity at Tweed as would other areas where air travel is a primary consideration. With 2 or 3 more airlines, businesses would be more likely to consider the metro New Haven area and existing businesses would be more apt to stay and perhaps expand. I don’t claim that Tweed alone will bring back prosperity, but air travel is what moves this country, passengers, air freight, are the way things get done.

To paint Tweed as the enemy that will cause traffic jams, create noise all day long, is simply not true. Even if Tweed had more airline flights than it has today, private and charter aircraft would still make up the bulk of Tweed’s daily operations and those flights will never end. Some make comments when not being versed in the subject at hand. When the conversation turns to computer programming or medical procedures, I simply listen and maybe walkaway with a little bit of knowledge I did not have before, but I never wade into areas I am not knowledgeable about. Spend some time to compare cities the size of New Haven and the air travel options their airports afford the local population. Tweed is woefully under served when compared to other cities and some years ago was on the list of cities that were under served. Tweed can surely support more than three daily airline flights.

Tweed is an existing airport that with some improvement can become a true asset for business and local travelers.

posted by: Noteworthy on May 8, 2018 7:33pm Steve: Repeating SOS in every post doesn’t make it true. Ex-Hvn - lol. You contribute parking and a vouple of meals. I’m underwhelmed. Go back to your town and tell your pols to raise your property taxes to pay your fair share of Tweed. Your stste taxes don’t mean squat. New Haveners pay those too and have spent tens of millions on Tweed. Let me know when to pick up your check.

posted by: Ex-HVN on May 8, 2018 8:06pm @Sean O’Brien

I’m not on the shoreline. I moved from New Haven to Fairfield County when I remarried and didn’t want to uproot her kids. I still own property and pay taxes in New Haven.

‘state dollars’ is a clear signal that I am not even from the city…............

WRONG!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! Born at Grace New Haven Hospital, K-12 in New Haven Public schools. Parents buried in New Haven, and I will be too when the time comes.

Just because circumstances caused me to move, doesn’t mean I don’t stay involved. I even volunteer each week in a New Haven Public School.

posted by: Patricia Kane on May 8, 2018 8:31pm @Steve: There is a small group (Chamber of Commerce, YNHH, the principality of Yale and some city officials, who find it irksome to have to travel to Bradley or JFK and want the convenience of the big city in their small city. So why don’t they move to a big city and leave New Haven as a place that has its own appeal and scale?

Tweed is not a “field of dreams”. They built it. Period.

To ask the already burdened masses to support an amenity for the 1/2 of 1% and to not only subsidize it, but to add to the health issues diesel fuels and particulates generate, is to ask too much.

The real issue for the proponents is their personal convenience, cloaked in promises of “benefits” that are remediations, versus the added burdens on those who will never step foot inside the terminal or fly out of Tweed.

You have 2 options: Use Bradley or move to a city near a big airport.