Runway Quest Lands At Capitol

by Paul Bass & Markeshia Ricks | Mar 8, 2018

posted by: RHeerema on March 8, 2018 3:56pm Reality Check #1 - The money spent by Tweed for noise reduction was NOT some kind of a lovely community gift or gesture, it was REQUIRED by the EPA because of the known, well-researched negative health impacts of noise levels generated by airplanes. Reality Check #2 - Tweed Airport is sited on WETLANDS, which run right into the Long Island Sound. Extending the runway creates major stormwater runoff, directly into Long Island Sound. Look at the size of the paved areas already. The impact of paving more wetlands damages the eco-system and reduces the capacity for storm surges to be mitigated naturally. Climate change, anyone? Reality Check #3 - the statement “Southern Connecticut is one of the most underserved air markets in the country” only makes sense when you discount the following: Bradley, JFK, LaGuardia, Newark, Providence, White Plains and Logan. Yes, I’ve flown out of all of them, traveling from New Haven. We are NOT underserved. Reality Check #4 - the entire airline industry is going through major economic shifts. Little boutique airports like Tweed are closing all over this country as states and municipalities are focusing shrinking public dollars on viable transportation HUBS. With the state and city budgets in disarray (another discussion altogether), we cannot afford to eminent domain our way to buy up and build the rail, shuttle, bus, and traffic lines needed to make Tweed useful to more than elites. Reality Check #5 - “we just need 1,000 feet,” is inaccurate. Look at the long-range plan for Tweed. The requests for expansion will continue. This 1,000 feet is phase three of four. Phase 4 involves more eminent domain taking of homes, and more paving. Reality Check #6 - All impact is NOT in “bounds of the existing fence.” Those who have not driven by the airport in the past several years should do so. Tweed continues to purchase and level homes, and cut down mature trees. These are community and environmental damages which are not publicized.

posted by: StopTweed.org This is nothing but political showboating. ALL of Tweed’s claims have been roundly rejected by the federal district court, and the recent addition of jet service (within the current airport runway limits) further undermines the claims Tweed have made. The runway length is NOT an obstacle for airport service. This is just another attempt to continue Tweed’s relentless expansion (accompanied by tonedeaf PR slogans like “Pave The Future”). Full ruling from September: http://docdro.id/fFuzCvD “The Court agrees defendant’s argument that Conn. Gen. Stat. §15-120j(c) does not interfere with plaintiff’s ability to comply with federal aviation safety standards.” “The current locations and dimensions of the taxiways are not in compliance with regulations in terms of their distance from Runway 2/20, but this problem can be fixed without extending the length of Runway 2/20. Thus, there is no evidence in the record showing that it is impossible for the Authority to comply with both Conn. Gen. Stat. §15-120j(c) and the FAAct.” Furthermore, the demand just does not exist for more service, to even fill the seats on current planes. Tweed’s own witnesses undermined their dubious claims that runway length is a limiting factor for service. “Plaintiff argues that the runway ‘remains too short for almost all commercial aircraft to operate regularly scheduled service in a safe and commercially reasonable manner.’ However, the airport is currently served by American Airlines with a Dash 8 turboprop aircraft that seats between 37 and 40 passengers. According to a letter written by Mr. DeCoster, who testified on behalf of the plaintiff, ‘[t]he current runway length is sufficient to accommodate that aircraft in most weather conditions without a payload hit.’” The new jets further undermine Tweed’s “need” for expansion. The City and Tweed lost their court case, and know how badly they did (every argument they made was rejected), so now they’re going to try and bully the legislature.

posted by: anonymous on March 8, 2018 4:34pm RHeerema wrote about “traffic lines needed to make Tweed useful to more than elites.” “Elites,” who have made it fairly clear that future service to Tweed is at risk and that they would like the airport to have more than one commercial flight, are the people who decide where companies are headquartered and expanded, which private businesses and non-profits get investments and grants, and where meetings, conferences, and events are held. Investors don’t want to land at Bradley or JFK and have to spend hours in a traffic jam to visit a grantee here, and despite what the convention bureau may say, the fact is that because of this, New Haven simply is not currently an option for most meetings or conferences. When we look down on or ignore the needs of these “elites,” we risk losing thousands of jobs, union contracts, hotel rooms, grants, loans, and other dollars that can support the other things that make the community stronger. These things may not matter in a primarily affluent, older, white area of a couple thousand homeowners such as East Shore. For the hundreds of thousands of young entrepreneurs, hotel workers, and other employees in the New Haven area, they may be an important consideration.

posted by: RHeerema on March 8, 2018 4:41pm @Anonymous - then we should prioritize funding for better rail travel and shuttle service to these larger hubs! More bang for the public buck for everyone!

posted by: StopTweed.org anonymous expansion support writes: “When we look down on or ignore the needs of these ‘elites,’ we risk losing thousands of jobs, union contracts, hotel rooms, grants, loans, and other dollars that can support the other things that make the community stronger. These things may not matter in a primarily affluent, older, white area of a couple thousand homeowners such as East Shore. For the hundreds of thousands of young entrepreneurs, hotel workers, and other employees in the New Haven area, they may be an important consideration.” This caricature of East Shore is exactly part of the problem, just like the revisionist history that there wasn’t a neighborhood in Morris Cove when the airport was founded. East Shore *is New Haven too*, though “anonymous” doesn’t consider them New Haveners or neighbors, or even “employees in the New Haven area”. Maybe if the humans near the airport don’t matter to you, the environment does? See RHereema’s “Reality Check #2”, which you ignore. Tweed was just punted as some major 21st Century solution to a problem New Haven doesn’t have, by “The Elm City Innovation Collaborative”, as an outgrowth of the City’s PR campaign. “Innovation” is runway and airport expansion? In this day and age, even with the threat of Climate Change looming and an asthma crisis in the City?

posted by: Noteworthy on March 8, 2018 5:44pm Another Lie Note: 1. Alexion did not leave New Haven after one year over Tweed. That’s a lie. Tepeating a lie is as bad as the first petson who said it. 2. Harp should disclose who told this lie and ask why she repeated it wiyhout verifying it. 3. No to parking ticket and registering a vehicle. The state shouldn’t even be involved. Who gives a damn what MA does? Taxes are lower in NC - want to lower our taxes? 4. And of course, another request for a handout. 5. Just say no.

posted by: Penny Cacace Cafferty on March 8, 2018 5:45pm I agree 1000% with Rachel’s well written facts. Instead of Mayor Harp raising our mill rate she should cut back on subsidizing Tweed with tax payer dollars. How hard can it be to drive 50 minutes from Hartford? Is there any proof whatsoever that New Haven will become a thriving metropolis all hinging on access to Tweed? Really??

posted by: Pardee on March 8, 2018 7:50pm Over the years, I sat in on numerous Tweed board meetings. The installation of the noise reduction windows is merely the application of a bandaid to make the airport appear to be a good neighbor. At a board meeting, a member inquired whether the board had any further obligation regarding the installation of the new windows. He was relieved to learn that the board had no further responsibility. It was all on the installers. Tweed had applied the bandaid. The outcome was not their problem. They were done. Ask the neighbors how many times the noise violation complaint line is working! Further, I cannot believe that the City and the Sate, who are both broke, can afford to pour more money into an operation that loses money or barely breaks even. At a June meeting, the board applauded when it was announced that Tweed would likely end the year in the black. One board member, who actually took his job seriously, reminded the rest that their responsibility was to make money not just break even. Do we really want to hand over more of our hard earned dollars to a group who believes in “if we build it they will come?” Where are their hard numbers that back up their dreams? Airlines “saying” they are interested is not the same as a signed contract. Airlines are consolidating and pulling out of smaller airports. Reality check. In one report, Logan was listed as a smaller airport. There is also a pilot shortage. Is anyone addressing this reality as they dream of more flights to numerous destinations? Over the years, the lone provider at Tweed has repeatedly cut flights for several months of the year due to low ticket sales. Unfortunately for the Tweed expansion proponents, their dreams do not line up with reality. This proposed expansion is a waste of our tax dollars and an assault on a fragile environment.