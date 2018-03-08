Runway Quest Lands At Capitol
by Paul Bass & Markeshia Ricks | Mar 8, 2018 3:04 pm
We need just 1,000 more feet. Then we’ll fly all over, and build our economy.
The Harp administration is making that case to the state legislature.
It’s asking the General Assembly to pass a bill this session to remove language from a statute that limits the runway at Tweed New Haven Airport to 5,600 feet.
Local business advocates have launched an “I Support Tweed Airport” postcard lobbying campaign in support of the bill as well. “Please Lift the Restriction and Create Jobs in Southern Connecticut,” the postcard implores lawmakers.
The Tweed measure is one of several priorities the Harp Administration has identified for this session. The administration’s newly published full legislative agenda her administration also tackles problems outside the APT methadone clinic in the Hill and street safety, among other challenges.
With another 1,000 feet, Tweed would be able to attract jet service to hubs not just in Philadelphia, but Washington and Atlanta, Mayor Harp claimed during her most recent appearance on WNHH FM’s “Mayor Monday” program. She argued that that would help create jobs and build the tax base. For instance, she said she’d been told that Alexion Pharmaceuticals moved its sales force out of town because reps “couldn’t get out of town quickly” enough because of limited jet service. She said she saw firsthand how limited jet service made it hard for people to attend the national mayors’ summit she hosted in December as president of the African-American Mayors Association.
The proposal to repeal the limited-runway language is tucked into a separate proposal about solar power at airports, House Bill No. 5350.
Morris Cove neighbors have fought expansion. They complain about noise from jets. They also cite a deal struck under the previous DeStefano administration for the expansion to 5,600 feet, which included a promise not to seek further expansion.
Harp noted that Tweed has spent $3 million, or $40,000 per property, to insulate neighbors’ homes from noise from jets. She also said the 1,000-foot extension would keep the runway within the bounds of the existing fence.
A new draft eport from a state Commission on Fiscal Stability and Economic Growth give the thumbs up to repealing the legislation that limits the runway length at Tweed.
“In Connecticut, air passengers must often travel first to hubs outside the state in order to connect to their final destination,” the report argues. “As a result, Southern Connecticut is one of the most underserved air markets in the country, as most potential patrons of Tweed travel to airports in New York instead. (Read the draft report here.)
The report notes that air travel is critical for connecting local businesses to the global economy. But business travelers are willing to bypass New Haven and Hartford airports because of inadequate service, according to the report.
“Commuter flights out of Tweed would be of significant benefit to biotech and other start-up companies in Southern Connecticut,” commissioners concluded in the report.
Morris Cove Alder Sal DeCola said he does not support having the runway extended about how that would impact neighborhoods throughout the east side of town.
“The conversation around extending the runway is always about inside the fence and the economic impact, but there is no conversastion about the impact outside the fence line and the quality of the impact,” DeCola said.
Methadone, Left-On-Left ...
The Harp legislative agenda other top priorities include asking the legislature to:
• Restore the ability for local building inspectors to levy fines for unpermitted construction and code violations. (Read about that here.)
• Allow licensed medical workers to dispense methadone from their offices, so not everyone has to crowd clinics like APT’s on Congress Avenue.
• Make it legal to turn left from one one-way street onto another. “People do it anyway,” Harp said. She argued the rule change would improve traffic flow.
• Drop from five to two the number of delinquent parking tickets that disqualify you from reregistering a vehicle with the state. That would put Connecticut in line with Massachusetts.
• Allow cities to discount assessments on “electric or green eregy vehicles.”
• Add a 15-cent deposit for alcohol miniature “nip bottles,” like that on bigger bottles, to cut down on litter.
• Grant $2.5 million in bond funds to renovate the old Barbell Club/Hill Cooperative Youth Services after-school center in Trowbridge Square; and $3.5 million in bond funds to repair draining problems at the current Wilbur Cross High School athletic field and add a new running track, athletic field, natural turf practice field, and lighting. The home field is currently sinking.
The 2018 Agenda
|Bill #
|Status
|Summary
|Sponsors
|HB 5001
|In Committee
|To impose a fee on transactions involving virtual currency.
|HB 5031
|In Committee
|To allow students to have equal access to institutional financial aid.
|HB 5082
|In Committee
|To provide state funds to assist hurricane victims from Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands who are living in Connecticut.
|HB 5126
|In Committee
|To increase funding to boards of education and family resource centers that provide assistance to students and families from Puerto Rico.
|HB 5112
|In Committee
|To permit the retail sale of marijuana and tax such sale to raise revenue for the General Fund and to fund substance abuse treatment, prevention, education and awareness programs.
|SB 1
|In Committee
|To expand the sick leave program to provide earned family and medical leave to certain individuals employed in this state.
|SB 62
|In Committee
|To provide tuition-free community college for Connecticut residents.
|HB 5182
|In Committee
|To require building officials in certain municipalities to establish and asses a fee for the commencement of certain work without a necessary permit.
|HB 5210
|In Committee
|To (1) mandate insurance coverage of essential health benefits, (2) expand mandated health benefits for women, children and adolescents, and (3) expand mandated contraception benefits.
|HB 5084
|In Committee
|To encourage the recycling of nip bottles that otherwise frequently litter urban areas.
|HB 5350
|To create a pilot program for shared solar facilities at municipal airports. The bill also would delete the provision that dictates the length of Tweed Airport’s runway.
Comments
posted by: RHeerema on March 8, 2018 3:56pm
Reality Check #1 - The money spent by Tweed for noise reduction was NOT some kind of a lovely community gift or gesture, it was REQUIRED by the EPA because of the known, well-researched negative health impacts of noise levels generated by airplanes.
Reality Check #2 - Tweed Airport is sited on WETLANDS, which run right into the Long Island Sound. Extending the runway creates major stormwater runoff, directly into Long Island Sound. Look at the size of the paved areas already. The impact of paving more wetlands damages the eco-system and reduces the capacity for storm surges to be mitigated naturally. Climate change, anyone?
Reality Check #3 - the statement “Southern Connecticut is one of the most underserved air markets in the country” only makes sense when you discount the following: Bradley, JFK, LaGuardia, Newark, Providence, White Plains and Logan. Yes, I’ve flown out of all of them, traveling from New Haven. We are NOT underserved.
Reality Check #4 - the entire airline industry is going through major economic shifts. Little boutique airports like Tweed are closing all over this country as states and municipalities are focusing shrinking public dollars on viable transportation HUBS. With the state and city budgets in disarray (another discussion altogether), we cannot afford to eminent domain our way to buy up and build the rail, shuttle, bus, and traffic lines needed to make Tweed useful to more than elites.
Reality Check #5 - “we just need 1,000 feet,” is inaccurate. Look at the long-range plan for Tweed. The requests for expansion will continue. This 1,000 feet is phase three of four. Phase 4 involves more eminent domain taking of homes, and more paving.
Reality Check #6 - All impact is NOT in “bounds of the existing fence.” Those who have not driven by the airport in the past several years should do so. Tweed continues to purchase and level homes, and cut down mature trees. These are community and environmental damages which are not publicized.
posted by: StopTweed.org on March 8, 2018 4:13pm
This is nothing but political showboating. ALL of Tweed’s claims have been roundly rejected by the federal district court, and the recent addition of jet service (within the current airport runway limits) further undermines the claims Tweed have made.
The runway length is NOT an obstacle for airport service. This is just another attempt to continue Tweed’s relentless expansion (accompanied by tonedeaf PR slogans like “Pave The Future”).
Full ruling from September: http://docdro.id/fFuzCvD
“The Court agrees defendant’s argument that Conn. Gen. Stat. §15-120j(c) does not interfere with plaintiff’s ability to comply with federal aviation safety standards.”
“The current locations and dimensions of the taxiways are not in compliance with regulations in terms of their distance from Runway 2/20, but this problem can be fixed without extending the length of Runway 2/20. Thus, there is no evidence in the record showing that it is impossible for the Authority to comply with both Conn. Gen. Stat. §15-120j(c) and the FAAct.”
Furthermore, the demand just does not exist for more service, to even fill the seats on current planes. Tweed’s own witnesses undermined their dubious claims that runway length is a limiting factor for service.
“Plaintiff argues that the runway ‘remains too short for almost all commercial aircraft to operate regularly scheduled service in a safe and commercially reasonable manner.’ However, the airport is currently served by American Airlines with a Dash 8 turboprop aircraft that seats between 37 and 40 passengers. According to a letter written by Mr. DeCoster, who testified on behalf of the plaintiff, ‘[t]he current runway length is sufficient to accommodate that aircraft in most weather conditions without a payload hit.’”
The new jets further undermine Tweed’s “need” for expansion.
The City and Tweed lost their court case, and know how badly they did (every argument they made was rejected), so now they’re going to try and bully the legislature.
posted by: anonymous on March 8, 2018 4:34pm
RHeerema wrote about “traffic lines needed to make Tweed useful to more than elites.”
“Elites,” who have made it fairly clear that future service to Tweed is at risk and that they would like the airport to have more than one commercial flight, are the people who decide where companies are headquartered and expanded, which private businesses and non-profits get investments and grants, and where meetings, conferences, and events are held.
Investors don’t want to land at Bradley or JFK and have to spend hours in a traffic jam to visit a grantee here, and despite what the convention bureau may say, the fact is that because of this, New Haven simply is not currently an option for most meetings or conferences.
When we look down on or ignore the needs of these “elites,” we risk losing thousands of jobs, union contracts, hotel rooms, grants, loans, and other dollars that can support the other things that make the community stronger.
These things may not matter in a primarily affluent, older, white area of a couple thousand homeowners such as East Shore. For the hundreds of thousands of young entrepreneurs, hotel workers, and other employees in the New Haven area, they may be an important consideration.
posted by: RHeerema on March 8, 2018 4:41pm
@Anonymous - then we should prioritize funding for better rail travel and shuttle service to these larger hubs! More bang for the public buck for everyone!
posted by: THREEFIFTHS on March 8, 2018 4:43pm
posted by: StopTweed.org on March 8, 2018 5:01pm
anonymous expansion support writes:
“When we look down on or ignore the needs of these ‘elites,’ we risk losing thousands of jobs, union contracts, hotel rooms, grants, loans, and other dollars that can support the other things that make the community stronger.
These things may not matter in a primarily affluent, older, white area of a couple thousand homeowners such as East Shore. For the hundreds of thousands of young entrepreneurs, hotel workers, and other employees in the New Haven area, they may be an important consideration.”
This caricature of East Shore is exactly part of the problem, just like the revisionist history that there wasn’t a neighborhood in Morris Cove when the airport was founded. East Shore *is New Haven too*, though “anonymous” doesn’t consider them New Haveners or neighbors, or even “employees in the New Haven area”.
Maybe if the humans near the airport don’t matter to you, the environment does? See RHereema’s “Reality Check #2”, which you ignore.
Tweed was just punted as some major 21st Century solution to a problem New Haven doesn’t have, by “The Elm City Innovation Collaborative”, as an outgrowth of the City’s PR campaign. “Innovation” is runway and airport expansion? In this day and age, even with the threat of Climate Change looming and an asthma crisis in the City?
posted by: Noteworthy on March 8, 2018 5:44pm
Another Lie Note:
1. Alexion did not leave New Haven after one year over Tweed. That’s a lie. Tepeating a lie is as bad as the first petson who said it.
2. Harp should disclose who told this lie and ask why she repeated it wiyhout verifying it.
3. No to parking ticket and registering a vehicle. The state shouldn’t even be involved. Who gives a damn what MA does? Taxes are lower in NC - want to lower our taxes?
4. And of course, another request for a handout.
5. Just say no.
posted by: Penny Cacace Cafferty on March 8, 2018 5:45pm
I agree 1000% with Rachel’s well written facts. Instead of Mayor Harp raising our mill rate she should cut back on subsidizing Tweed with tax payer dollars. How hard can it be to drive 50 minutes from Hartford? Is there any proof whatsoever that New Haven will become a thriving metropolis all hinging on access to Tweed? Really??
posted by: Pardee on March 8, 2018 7:50pm
Over the years, I sat in on numerous Tweed board meetings. The installation of the noise reduction windows is merely the application of a bandaid to make the airport appear to be a good neighbor. At a board meeting, a member inquired whether the board had any further obligation regarding the installation of the new windows. He was relieved to learn that the board had no further responsibility. It was all on the installers. Tweed had applied the bandaid. The outcome was not their problem. They were done. Ask the neighbors how many times the noise violation complaint line is working!
Further, I cannot believe that the City and the Sate, who are both broke, can afford to pour more money into an operation that loses money or barely breaks even. At a June meeting, the board applauded when it was announced that Tweed would likely end the year in the black. One board member, who actually took his job seriously, reminded the rest that their responsibility was to make money not just break even. Do we really want to hand over more of our hard earned dollars to a group who believes in “if we build it they will come?” Where are their hard numbers that back up their dreams? Airlines “saying” they are interested is not the same as a signed contract.
Airlines are consolidating and pulling out of smaller airports. Reality check. In one report, Logan was listed as a smaller airport. There is also a pilot shortage. Is anyone addressing this reality as they dream of more flights to numerous destinations? Over the years, the lone provider at Tweed has repeatedly cut flights for several months of the year due to low ticket sales. Unfortunately for the Tweed expansion proponents, their dreams do not line up with reality.
This proposed expansion is a waste of our tax dollars and an assault on a fragile environment.
posted by: __quinnchionn__ on March 8, 2018 8:32pm
To me it makes sense why Mayor Harp would want to grow and expand the airport. New Haven is a city that is on the rise and will hopefully become a place where it’s thriving more than it ever did before. For New Haven to be as big as it is Tweed should certainly be much more of a decent airport to all public users.