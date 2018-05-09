Tweed Runway Extension Dead

by Markeshia Ricks | May 9, 2018 2:50 pm

(8) Comments | Post a Comment | E-mail the Author

Posted to: Business/ Economic Development, State, 2018 Session, Transportation

Hartford—A last-minute effort to show support for a bill allowing paving another 1,000 feet of Tweed New Haven Airport’s runwy wasn’t enough to cross the goal line this legislative session.

That was the word from the New Haven legislators who represent the east side of the city on Wednesday, the last day of the 2018 legislative session.

They reported that the bill containing the Tweed provision — the subject of a last-minute lobbying blitz by New Haven business and political leaders — will not come up for a vote before the legislature adjourns at midnight.

“The City of New Haven made progress this year by finally developing an outreach campaign,” State Sen. Martin Looney stated in a press release. But ultimately, Looney said that outreach campaign was too late in the legislative session to demonstrate to lawmakers that there was “opportunity for robust community participation, consideration of the relocation of the terminal to diminish the traffic impact on New Haven, and the overall impact of enhanced commercial use of the airport.

“I am sure that the city will take the next several months to reach out to the affected neighborhood, all stakeholders, and elected officials in order to build a consensus that respects both economic development opportunities and preservation of one of New Haven’s core neighborhoods,” Looney further said in the press release.

State Rep. Alphonse Paolillo Jr. in the same release stated that he and Looney had told city and airport officials that the neighborhood and its concerns had to be in the forefront of any proposal to extend the runway, and that didn’t happen.

“The concerns and the well-being of the community need to be put first. It’s incumbent upon the city administration to communicate with neighboring residents about their proposal and how it will impact the community,” he said in the press release. “A true community benefits agreement should be reflective of the neighborhood’s needs. We need to bring together residents, stakeholders and local leaders to fully vet the city’s proposal.”

The bill died Wednesday despite a message emailed by New Haven’s Economic Development Commission to “Tweed supporters” urging them: “With less than 12 hours left before the end of session, call or email your senators to let them know that you support improved air service at Tweed Airport, and want it called for a vote in the Senate!”

The news comes just two days after the Board of Alders passed a resolution in favor of removing provisions in state statute that currently restrict the airport’s runway to 5,600 feet. Neighbors had shown strong opposition to the expansion from the time bills were introduced that would have coupled the establishment of a pilot solar program with the elimination of a runway restriction.

Many challenged airport officials’ assertions that the longer runway would attract more jet service to destinations like Washington, D.C., Chicago, and Florida and create an additional 300 jobs and more revenue. They also raised concerns about how the increased traffic to the airport might impact neighbors’ quality of life and the environment.

The Harp administration held two public meetings and one Democratic gubernatorial endorsement leading up to the alders vote on a supportive resolution and what they had hoped would have been a vote of the legislature before the end of the session.

“While disappointed by this missed opportunity, my administration will continue working with the city’s legislative delegation to unlock the untapped economic potential inherent at Tweed – all of us have a responsibility to work toward a vibrant future for the region and the state,” Mayor Harp said in a statement. “Going forward, we’ll arrange for legislators to meet face-to-face with business leaders and area residents for a candid exchange about how Tweed fits into a comprehensive plan for prosperity.”

The 2018 Agenda