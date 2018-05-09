Sections

Tweed Runway Extension Dead

(8) Comments | Post a Comment | E-mail the Author

Posted to: Business/ Economic Development, State, 2018 Session, Transportation

Hartford—A last-minute effort to show support for a bill allowing paving another 1,000 feet of Tweed New Haven Airport’s runwy wasn’t enough to cross the goal line this legislative session.

That was the word from the New Haven legislators who represent the east side of the city on Wednesday, the last day of the 2018 legislative session.

They reported that the bill containing the Tweed provision — the subject of a last-minute lobbying blitz by New Haven business and political leaders — will not come up for a vote before the legislature adjourns at midnight.

“The City of New Haven made progress this year by finally developing an outreach campaign,” State Sen. Martin Looney stated in a press release. But ultimately, Looney said that outreach campaign was too late in the legislative session to demonstrate to lawmakers that there was “opportunity for robust community participation, consideration of the relocation of the terminal to diminish the traffic impact on New Haven, and the overall impact of enhanced commercial use of the airport.

“I am sure that the city will take the next several months to reach out to the affected neighborhood, all stakeholders, and elected officials in order to build a consensus that respects both economic development opportunities and preservation of one of New Haven’s core neighborhoods,” Looney further said in the press release.

State Rep. Alphonse Paolillo Jr. in the same release stated that he and Looney had told city and airport officials that the neighborhood and its concerns had to be in the forefront of any proposal to extend the runway, and that didn’t happen.

“The concerns and the well-being of the community need to be put first. It’s incumbent upon the city administration to communicate with neighboring residents about their proposal and how it will impact the community,” he said in the press release. “A true community benefits agreement should be reflective of the neighborhood’s needs. We need to bring together residents, stakeholders and local leaders to fully vet the city’s proposal.”

The bill died Wednesday despite a message emailed by New Haven’s Economic Development Commission to “Tweed supporters” urging them: “With less than 12 hours left before the end of session, call or email your senators to let them know that you support improved air service at Tweed Airport, and want it called for a vote in the Senate!”

The news comes just two days after the Board of Alders passed a resolution in favor of removing provisions in state statute that currently restrict the airport’s runway to 5,600 feet. Neighbors had shown strong opposition to the expansion from the time bills were introduced that would have coupled the establishment of a pilot solar program with the elimination of a runway restriction.

Many challenged airport officials’ assertions that the longer runway would attract more jet service to destinations like Washington, D.C., Chicago, and Florida and create an additional 300 jobs and more revenue. They also raised concerns about how the increased traffic to the airport might impact neighbors’ quality of life and the environment.

The Harp administration held two public meetings and one Democratic gubernatorial endorsement leading up to the alders vote on a supportive resolution and what they had hoped would have been a vote of the legislature before the end of the session.

“While disappointed by this missed opportunity, my administration will continue working with the city’s legislative delegation to unlock the untapped economic potential inherent at Tweed – all of us have a responsibility to work toward a vibrant future for the region and the state,” Mayor Harp said in a statement. “Going forward, we’ll arrange for legislators to meet face-to-face with business leaders and area residents for a candid exchange about how Tweed fits into a comprehensive plan for prosperity.”

posted by: BenBerkowitz on May 9, 2018  2:57pm

Incredibly short sighted and frustrating for the region as a whole.

posted by: THREEFIFTHS on May 9, 2018  3:02pm

John Lennon-Power To The People

https://youtu.be/RtvlBS4PMF0

posted by: Noteworthy on May 9, 2018  3:26pm

Somebody Listened Notes:

1. The BOA, the mayor and her acolytes may have turned a deaf ear to taxpayers and residents of the East Shore but state legislators did not.

2. There is a lesson here.

3. It’s past time for those in power to pay attention to those affected most by their decisions.

4. Stop using power to benefit the few at the expense of the many.

posted by: Noteworthy on May 9, 2018  3:31pm

@Ben - let the region start paying the cost of this mostly privately used airport before you talk about how we should sacrifice more for them. The comments from state legislators is telling - putting citizen engagement at the end, as an afterthought, as a checked item to get what they want is not the way to go. It should be at the forefront and with a plan for Tweed to be self-sufficient, self-sustaining with a solid plan for traffic, for parking, for noise and pollution control and community benefits. This was a bum’s rush.

posted by: Stylo on May 9, 2018  3:51pm

I’m with @Ben. All the issues mentioned that ultimately killed it again are things that can be worked out once things start moving forward.

posted by: Sean O'Brien on May 9, 2018  4:01pm

Thank you to everyone who worked tirelessly to fight this legislation.  Dedicated, hardworking, grassroots activists rallied together to voice a strong and concerted “NO” on behalf of the East Shore, Annex, Morris Cove, and East Haven.  This is the second time in the past few years that Tweed and the City have tried to roll over us and torch the hard-fought agreement between New Haven and East Haven and the Tweed New-Haven Airport Authority Act.  Now, after losing this round, the City is (supposedly) all-ears and the open disdain for neighbors of the airport has been (mostly) quieted.

Though the calls for community engagement are wonderful, and such a process is long overdue, maintenance/improvements to the East Shore should not be held over our heads as a bargaining chip for a bigger Tweed.  Maybe, just maybe, 5,600 feet is already enough and Tweed needs a dose of the same austerity being shouldered by the school systems in New Haven and around the state.

As is, the new jet service introduced in fall 2017 is unsustainable: the airport is losing money hand-over-fist on the new service, having invested in it with the assumption that expansion would and should happen.  Public funds are an addiction that doesn’t have to be fed.  We can choose other options, investments other than Tweed.

Quick reminder that there are still thousands of dollars (six digits?) being spent on the appeal of the Federal court case that Tweed and the City lost badly in late September.  No one knows what the cost to the State is to defend it.

posted by: Patricia Kane on May 9, 2018  4:03pm

This is a victory for Sean O’Brien, Tania who did the Power Point presentation on health issues, Esther Pinsky who spoke out with the facts and all the other neighbors, plus the 7 Alders who voted “NO”.
  Looney & Paollilo see the big picture and are giving everyone time to do a real process, not a faux one that restricts the public’s right to be heard in 10 days or be shut down.
  If you can’t make your case to the people, then maybe you don’t have a case.
  You can’t just label remediation work that wasn’t done back in 2009 as “benefits” or illusory solar power going to the grid and not homeowners and not expect people to laugh out loud.
  The opposition is not going away.
  Time is on the side of getting the facts, not just the promises, out to the public.
  David beat Goliath.
  I am enjoying the moment.

posted by: DSalinas on May 9, 2018  4:51pm

Another case of red tape strangling progress and bureaucracy stifling economic growth. Hmmmph!