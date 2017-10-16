Tyrick’s Mom Issues Tearful Plea

by Paul Bass | Oct 16, 2017 3:16 pm

With a new enticement of a $50,000 reward, the mother of slain 14-year-old Tyrick Keyes made a tear-filled appeal to eyewitnesses to help police solve his murder.

“I’m here to see justice for my son ... pleading for someone to come forward, anyone that knows anything or seen anything to come forward,” the mom Demethra Telford, declared Monday afternoon at a press conference called at 1 Union Ave. police headquarters to publicize the reward, which was first reported a week ago after Gov. Dannel P. Malloy signed off on it.

“I can’t hold my child anymore. I live day by day.”

Police Chief Anthony Campbell said no eyewitnesses have come forward to help the detectives working and supervising the case — who are pictured above at the press conference — since someone shot Tyrick Keyes in Newhallville on July 16. Tyrick died of his wounds four days later in the hospital. (Officials originally spelled his name as “Tyriek,” which his mom later corrected.)

He said people with information can contact detectives at (203) 946-6304 or through an anonymous tip line at (203) 946-6296. You can also text “NHPD plus your message” to 274637 (CRIMES) or write to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .

“We will not rest until we have the person or persons responsible for this in custody,” Campbell promised Telford.

The award money is for information that leads to an arrest and conviction in the case.

During the press conference, Telford held up a photo of Tyrick in his casket.

“This is my last memory of child,” she said. “No mother should have to see that.”

<p>