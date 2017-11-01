Trump Nominates Durham For U.S. Attorney

by Staff | Nov 1, 2017 1:50 pm

If you heard a collective exhalation of breath in the vicinity of the Green, it might have emanated from the 23rd floor of the 157 Church St. office tower.

That’s the headquarters of Connecticut’s U.S. Attorney’s Office — where much speculation has centered over whom President Donald Trump and Attorney General Jeff Sessions would nominate to run the shop and oversee federal criminal prosecutions and civil cases.

Wednesday the official word came down: Trump announced he plans to nominate John H. Durham, who served as a a deputy under U.S. Attorney Deirdre M. Daly, whom Trump chose not to reappoint. Durham’s was one of seven U.S. attorney nominations Trump announced.

The concern in Connecticut had been that the Trump administration might name a replacement based on right-wing ideological credentials rather than professional experience.

Durham has the latter credential. He has served in the Connecticut office since 1989. He has overseen criminal prosecutions of corrupt politicians from both party (such as former Gov. John Rowland and Bridgeport Mayor Joe Ganim). He has successfully prosecuted financial fraudsters as well as mob bosses. He has worked under both Democratic and Republican U.S. attorneys in Connecticut, who have established a nonpartisan reputation for the office.

Democratic U.S. Sens. Richard Blumenthal and Chris Murphy recommended Durham for the nomination. Naturally, they were pleased about the announcement.

“John Durham has earned immense respect as a no-nonsense, fierce and fair prosecutor,” Blumenthal and Murphy were quoted as saying in a joint statement. “As an assistant United States attorney, John Durham has proven himself time and time again in some of the most challenging and sensitive cases.”

That statement bodes well for Durham — since he needs the U.S. Senate to confirm his nomination.

Career highlights for Durham, a 1975 University of Connecticut law grad, include supervising the New Haven field office of a regional task force that prosecuted members of the Gambino, Genovese and Patriarca crime families. Special assignments have included investigating destruction of videotapes and treatment of detainees by the CIA under the Bush administration; and heading a task force to review alleged crimes by FBI and “other law enforcement corruption” in Boston.