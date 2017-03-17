Candelaria Calls On State To Transfer Train Station Ownership To City

by Paul Bass | Mar 17, 2017 4:48 pm

Post a Comment | E-mail the Author

Posted to: State, 2017 session, Transportation, True Vote

Juan Candelaria is bringing New Haven’s quest to control Union Station to the state’s capitol.

The New Haven state representative has introduced a bill to transfer ownership of the train station to the city.

The bill is scheduled for a hearing Monday before the state legislature’s Government, Administration, and Election Committee.

“The city has been trying to negotiate in good faith with DOT [the state Department of Transportation]. DOT has not been responsive,” Candelaria said. “Why should we bid it out when the city has been running it for 30 years? Thirty years ago, they wanted to tear it down.”

“Look where we are today,” Candelaria continued. “We have built infrastructure. We have the free bus service going downtown. We have done improvements to make it work,” Candelaria added that, in his opinion, the city has a better vision for integrating the station into the neighborhood.

The city and the state have been divided over the question over future control of the station. (Read a full story about that here.) The state owns the property. The city’s parking authority has run it — well enough to generate surpluses to plow back into the station’s maintenance — under a 35-year lease that expires this year.

The state is seeking a three-year extension of that lease, which would keep responsibility for managing the station with the city. The state also is seeking to build a $40 million-to-$60 million, 1,000-space, seven-level parking garage on a current 260-space surface lot next to the perpetually full existing garage. After three years, according to the DOT, the plan is to bid out various aspects of the management to potential new contractors.

The Harp administration wants perpetual control — and preferably ownership — of the station because of its central role in the city’s plans for “transit-oriented” economic development that would focus on a mix of retail, office, and housing. Both the city and local activists have blasted the state’s design of the second garage.

The argument over the design of the garage has centered in part over whether to connect it more to the neighborhood and include retail. Candelaria said he believes the city has a better approach than the state to making the station part of a broader urban development strategy.

A Harp administration summary memo supporting Candelaria’s bill argues calls it a good “investment in our future, not just for the City of New Haven, but for the entire state.”

“We think that control of our station should stay local, that any new buildings on the site should be designed for our residents and the local community, and that any money made at our station or in its parking garages should be reinvested back into improvements at our station,” a statement the Harp administration distributed to citizens who have expressed interest in the future of the train station.

Members of the public can submit testimony electronically to the committee about Candelaria’s bill by emailing it .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .

Following is a status report on bills of particular interest to New Haven before the state legislature this session:

The 2017 Agenda