Train Station Clash Erupts At Capitol

Markeshia Ricks Photo Hartford — The state has a backward vision for the train station, so it needs to hand it over to New Haven to run it right.

The city can barely shovel out the station after 10 inches of snow or protect workers from falling ice, let alone develop it for the future.

State and city officials, along with a chorus of community activists, offered those starkly competing visions Monday at a state legislative hearing room here and in press interviews, as a dispute over the future of Union Station burst into public view.

The city’s 35-year lease to operate the train station is set to come to an end in June. The state Department of Transportation (DOT) wants to extend the contract three years while it builds a second garage there, then put the management contract out to bid. The Harp administration, saying New Haven rescued a beautiful station slated for demolition and turned it into one of the nation’s busiest, wants the city to run the place indefinitely and see a far different version of the garage built . (Click here for a previous story detailing the city’s arguments about control of the train station and design of the second garage.)

More than a dozen people from New Haven dominated a public hearing of the state legislature’s Government Administration and Elections Committee here Monday in support of a bill to turn the entire station, and its revenues, over to the city, which says it will reinvest in a transportation hub that includes not only more parking, but commercial space and public transportation that mesh with the ongoing efforts to reconnect the Hill to Downtown. New Haven State Rep. Juan Candelaria introduced the bill.

City officials, residents, alternative transportation advocates, architects and attorneys let lawmakers blasted the DOT’s plans instead to put management of the station up for competitive bidding.

Even Peter Standish, vice president of the Massachusetts company that owns the Church Street South apartment complex across from the station,  made the trip to the Capitol to show support for New Haven remaining in control. Standish, of Northland Investment Corp, told legislators that “the city is in a unique position to leverage this asset to effect transformation in the surrounding neighborhood and foster additional smart growth development.”

Susan Godshall, a board member for the New Haven Preservation Trust and a former deputy corporation counsel for the city, gave committee members a history lesson at Monday’s hearing. The first lesson was that in Union Station’s 97-year history, the state has managed it for only a decade, and during that time it was closed and slated for demolition.

“Conn DOT boarded up the building and left it to the pigeons,” she said. “Travelers had to use a nasty underground passageway to reach the trains, and when Gov. [Ella] Grasso visited the station in the late 1970s, she called the tunnel to the train platforms a rat hole.”

Godshall pointed out in her second lesson that since the city’s parking authority took over, first managing the federally funded renovation that restored the station—a renovation she said Conn DOT wanted nothing to do with—and then becoming the long-term lessee, it has become one of the most used stations in the country.

“The station was saved, not by the state’s goodwill, or planning intentions,” she said. “The state’s ownership is an artifact of the railroad industry’s demise. And without federal and local intervention, this treasure would not exist today. Under the city’s ownership the station would become even stronger as a welcoming gateway to the city, a transit center for the 21st century and a thriving anchor for the nearby neighborhoods.”

Committee members heard from supporters of the bill who painted a picture of a state DOT that has been unreceptive to ideas and unwilling to consider that for New Haven the station and its garages have to be more than just a place for out-of-towners to park their cars and catch the train. The historic station, a large community asset, has to be part of the city’s plan for revitalizing the Hill neighborhood, they said.

DOT Chief Blasts City

DOT Commissioner James Redeker came out swinging at the hearing, painting a picture of a city that doesn’t want to have to compete to keep running the station, doesn’t want to be held accountable for performance measures like customer service, and might be gouging the state for administrative fees.

He told legislators that the soon-to-expire lease agreement is obsolete. He said it fails to protect the interests of the state and its taxpayers, lacking many of the contemporary lease terms for operations, maintenance, capital improvements and customer satisfaction.

In a matter-of-fact tone, he unleashed a litany of alleged shortcomings of the current management of the train station under New Haven Parking Authority, charging that:

• For the past five years expenses have gone up 33 percent, or 6.7 percent each year, while revenues have only gone up 1.9 percent, resulting in a net loss of 53 percent. The station and garages are bringing in $1.2 million less revenue this year than in 2012.

• The administrative fee paid by Conn DOT this year is $981,000; the administrative fee has grown 12 percent in the last five years. The state is charged 68 percent of the total administrative fee for the parking authority. He said the administrative fee represents 18 percent of the operating costs of the train station, suggesting it should be in the five or 10 percent range. “Those fees amount to $5 million in the last five years to the city,” he said.

• Net revenue have declined 18 percent in just past three years; the parking authority made two new PILOT (Payment in Lieu of Taxes) payments to the City of New Haven $1.7 million; and the audit report is not transparent about the source of those funds.

• Station food and convenience venues have not changed for a decade under the parking authority’s control, and the current lease offers no incentives or penalties to get the authority to do better.

In addition to these perceived failings, Redeker alleged the following problems occurred within the last week:

• During last Tuesday’s snowstorm, cars, taxis, pedestrians couldn’t access the station because the front of the station wasn’t plowed. Amtrak had to request that the snow be removed.

• On Thursday, ice fell from the west end of the station onto two Amtrak employees and two customers, with no incident report filed by the parking authority.

• The ADA (Americans with Disabilities ACT)-compliant door activator is missing, making the building inaccessible, “a clear civil rights violation.”

• Friday the station entrances and doors were still filthy from the storm even though the storm was on Tuesday.

•  The main ladies room had no hand towels, and the dryer was inoperable.

• Elevator and escalator repairs have taken weeks not hours or days to accomplish

Redeker called those “just a few examples of the lack of responsiveness.”

Redeker also raised questions about the city’s ability to run a profitable station, citing DOT studies that show the station would struggle without state subsidies or a fare hike in perpetuity.

He added that any transfer in ownership would likely have to be approved by the federal government because the renovation was paid for with that entity’s money.

But all that said, he intimated to lawmakers that New Haven Parking Authority’s 35-year history running the station puts it in a good place to compete against anyone vying for the three future management contracts envisioned for Union Station—one for parking and operations management, another for station maintenance and a third for commercial development and customer service.

Roaring Back

In testimony before the committee, Mayor Toni Harp said the city has made investments in the station including providing a free downtown shuttle with GPS. DOT has promised to put GPS on CT Transit buses in New Haven in response to a request, but first put them in Hartford, and now is running years late in New Haven. (Redeker has repeatedly defended the state’s stewardship of CT Transit bus service in New Haven, which has widely been criticized as broken.)

Harp noted that the city also has provided bike parking and long term lockers at Union Station. She said it wants to do more.

“We think control should stay local and any new building should be designed for residents and the local community,” she said. “Any capital generated at the station or its garages should be reinvested back into neighborhood improvements. We think transferring management and ownership to the city of New Haven is the best investment for the future Union Station.”

The tension between the two competing visions for Union Station was palpable at Monday’s hearing . Sen. Mae Flexer of Danielson asked what had created the disconnect.

“My experience in working with DOT has been limited, but Commissioner Redeker has been visionary in terms of his investment in rail,” Flexer said. “I’m just surprised that the plan they have for your strain station is so dramatically different from what I’d expect.”

Harp said New Haven is just as surprised as Flexer.

“We’ve really worked very hard over three decades to make it what it is today,” she said. “The fact that we can’t even have a real discussion about the design of the the new garage is surprising. We could build the garage on our own through the parking authority. We’ve come to see this as a transportation center, and the state doesn’t want to do it, so we felt that we had to come to the legislature. Hopefully, you can help us maintain control of what we see as an important community asset.”

City economic development officials Matthew Nemerson and Michael Piscatelli said they were also surprised by Redeker’s characterization of the the parking authority’s storm response last week. They disputed his claims that snow was not plowed, pointing out that it was one of the first places cleared in town and was snow free by 5 p.m.. Piscatelli also pointed out that the issue of falling snow was a problem across the state after the storm and not unique to Union Station.

New Haven Parking Authority Chairman Tony Bialecki also disputed Redeker’s position that the state pays a 68 percent administrative fee. He said it is 38 percent.

Redeker argued the city can’t afford to build the $50 million to $70 million new garage without a state subsidy or bonding that would eat up potential revenues.

He did agree on one point with the city: the train station is an important asset.

Bargaining Chip?

Before traveling to Hartford to testify, Harp suggested on her “Mayor Monday” program on WNHH radio that Candelaria’s bill could serve as a bargaining chip.

“We would be satisfied with another 30-year lease. But since they want to give a tree-year extension and [then] bid it out —  we feel we have to defend what we’ve done there and what we’ve been able to do for 35 years,” Harp said. “Hopefully this sets the stage for some kind of negotiation with the state or the legislature.”

Harp criticized the state’s “short-sighted vision” of a garage as just a garage. She said the city sees it as an opportunity to create a central transit hub with buses and to create a mini-Grand Central Station with restaurants and stores.

Barnes Swings Back

 

Responding to previous coverage of this issue, the governor’s budget chief, Ben Barnes, responded to the city’s position Monday in an interview with the Independent.

He argued that the state has more financial capacity to build a maintain a new garage while investing in upkeep at the old one. The state has been investing in increased train service, he noted.

He also argued that two other nearby locations are more important than the second garage’s site for promoting transit-oriented development — and noted that the city has been slow to build there.

“It’s a little frustrating to me that the city has pointed to our lack of vision as a catalyst for transit-oriented development,” Barnes said. “Meanwhile, have you seen any progress on the Coliseum site?” He added that the city had expected to have Church Street South — the dilapidated complex directly across form the train station — cleared out and in the process of being redeveloped by now.

“If you’re talking about a really important transit-oriented development site, that’s it. They should be working on the front entrance to the train station,” Barnes said. 

Barnes also said it makes sense to take a fresh looked at a 35-year-ld lease to see how to improve it. The current contract lacks performance standards, he said. “I’m not sure the parking authority has the moral high ground: The train station’s not in perfect shape. The maintenance of it ...  I’m not saying it’s awful. Neither am I saying the best in the world. There have been some concerns about how it’s maintained, as any facility is. We should be holding folks accountable.”

Barnes further questioned why New Haven’s parking authority (which has the contract for managing the station and the current garage) uses revenues from Union Station to support its citywide operations: “That’s above their direct expenses. That’s not the guy who’s mopping the floor. That’s the guy who’s mopping the floor and his boss.”

City development chief Matthew Nemerson argued in a recent interview that that’s one reason to keep the parking authority in charge — to help support citywide operations —and added that the authority still manages to cost the state less than private operators would.

“There’s a good way to find that,” Barnes responded — put the management contract out to bid in three years, as the state proposes. (It seeks to extend the contract until then so as not to interfere with construction of the new garage and operation of the old one.) “Why don’t they just bid? If they’re so great, why are they so scared of a competitive procurement?”

As for the design for the second garage, Barnes said the state is taking the city’s concerns into consideration in negotiations. But he argued that the state doesn’t believe it should become the main hub instead of the Green for bus connections. Part of the reason is cost: “If you want to find a really expensive way of doing something, build six levels of concrete on top of it next to a rail yard.” Part of the reason is location: He questioned whether the station area could handle all that bus congestion.

And he argued that the Green “works pretty well” as a bus transfer hub.

“Some people don’t like it because there are lots of people hanging around. Frankly, that’s a good thing for downtown in my view,” Barnes said.


Paul Bass contributed to this article.

 

Click on or download the above audio file to listen to the full episode of WNHH radio’s “Mayor Monday.”

The episode of was made possible with the support of Gateway Community College and Berchem, Moses & Devlin, P.C.

Following is a status report on bills of particular interest to New Haven before the state legislature this session:

The 2017 Agenda

Bill #StatusSummarySponsors
SB11/ HB5539In CommiteeWould legalize, tax recreational use of marijuana.Candelaria
Dillon
Lemar
Walker
Porter
et al
SB 17Committee ApprovedWould make certain undocumented immigrant students (DREAMers) eligible for state college financial aid.Looney
HB 5434In CommiteeWould have CT join with other states to elect the President based on popular, rather than Electoral College, vote.Winfield,
Porter
Albis
Elliott
D'Agostino
et al.
HB 5458Committee ApprovedWould establish electronic tolls on state highways.Genga
HB 5575In CommiteeWould regulate companies such as Uber and Lyft.Scanlon
HB 5589In CommiteeWould expand disclosure requirements for contributions to campaign funds.Dillon
Lemar
D'Agostino
Elliott
et al.
HB 5591Committee ApprovedWould require equal pay for employees doing comparable work.Dillon
Walker
Lemar
Albis
D'Agostino
Elliott
et al.
HB 5703In CommiteeWould have CT enter into an agreement with other states to limit "poaching" of each other's businesses.Lemar
HJ 13In CommiteeWould amend the state constitution to permit early voting.Lemar
HJ 16In CommiteeWould amend the state constitution to permit absentee voting for all voters.Lemar
SB 1/HB 6212Committee ApprovedWould require employers to provide paid family and medical leave for their employees.Looney
SB 2In CommiteeWould make the education funding formula more equitable.Duff
SB 8In CommiteeWould allow municipalities to adopt a 0.5% sales tax.Looney
SB 10In CommiteeWould strengthen hate crime laws.Winfield
SB 13/HB 6203/HB 6456Committee ApprovedWould increase the minimum wage.Looney
Winfield
et al.
Albis
Candelaria
D'Agostino
Elliott
Lemar
Paolillo
Porter
Walker
SB 137In CommiteeWould expand birth-to-three and provide universal pre-school, among other things.Gerratana
SJ 5Committee ApprovedWould amend the state constitution to create a "lock-box" for transportation funding.Duff
HB 5588In CommiteeWould limit certain bond allocations.Dillon
Lemar
Albis
Walker
Elliott
et al.
HB 5912HB 6127In CommiteeWould establish a 1-cent/ounce tax on sugared beverages.Lemar
Elliott
et al.
HB 6554In CommiteeWould tax carried interest as ordinary income.Porter
Albis
Lemar
Elliott
Winfield
Candelaria
Dillon
D'Agostino
et al.
HB 5831In CommiteeWould provide bonding for transitional housing for NH female ex- offenders.Porter
Candelaria
Lemar
Winfield
Looney
Paolillo
SB 631In CommiteeWould provide bonding to make structural improvements to the Shubert Theatre.Winfield
Looney
Walker
Porter
Lemar
Candelaria
Paolillo
HB 6863In CommiteeWould authorize bonds for renovating the Barbell Club as a youth/ community center.Canelaria
Porter
Paolillo
Lemar
Winfield
SB 649In CommiteeWould allow local building officials to impose fines for building w/o a permit.Looney
Winfield
Walker
Candelaria
Lemar
Porter
Paolillo
Et al.
590/591In CommiteeWould limit police ccoperation w/Immigration and Customs Enforcement (590); establish an immigrant's bill of rightsWinfield
SB 20In CommiteeWould require affordability to be considered in reviewing proposed health insurance rate hikes.Looney
HB 6352Committee ApprovedWould establish a deposit system for car tires.Ritter
Gresko
McCrory
HB 6901In CommiteeWould impose a surtax on large employers that pay an average wage less than $15/hour.Elliott

Comments

posted by: 1644 on March 21, 2017  11:33am

The New Haven station must be part of an integrated, regional transportation system.  Operations at New Haven cannot be divorced from operations at other stations, or for that matter, highways and buses.  For example, the new Q bridge, as well as new stations at Fairfield Metro, West Haven, and Branford, all effect demand at New Haven.  Proposed commuter stations along the Springfield line will introduce more competition.  For these reasons, the state should own the station and be ultimately responsible for its management.

And yes, the delayed and missing development at State Street and Church Street South is evidence that New Haven is not maximizing the value of it transit connections.

posted by: anonymous on March 21, 2017  12:07pm

1644, hundreds of thousands of residents throughout CT rely on New Haven for its jobs (wages) and services.  New Haven’s failure to develop the land along Union Avenue is a serious problem, but it is mainly a problem for the entire state.  The state clearly isn’t doing enough to support the city in making its long-term plans a reality. 

As long as ConnDOT continues to block the city’s plans, it is severely harming residents living throughout the state.

The state budget is out of balance because the state isn’t adding to its jobs base.  But our state government can’t get its act together and help New Haven make meaningful investments, even though New Haven is the one place where Connecticut as a state has had the potential to grow jobs over time. 

Other states surrounding Connecticut have far more balanced budgets, even though they have taxes that are just as high.  These states have been adding tens of thousands of new jobs to places with transit and walking connections, especially NYC and Boston.  Their suburban areas are stagnating and declining just like the suburbs of CT have been doing, but they have offset it by making sure that their cities are healthy places for businesses to grow. 

A policy wonk like Ben Barnes should appreciate that the state’s failure to support its most important urban center, including its failure to help finance and allow far larger and more thoughtful investments into Union Station and its surrounding area, is not just a missed opportunity.  It is a main cause of the state’s overall financial crisis and of the rapid decline of many suburban towns throughout New Haven County.

posted by: Noteworthy on March 21, 2017  12:51pm

Blow the Whistle Notes:

1. The DOT and Budget office comments are a real indictment of New Haven’‘s management of the current train station. No wonder they want to put it out to bid. It’s a gift to extend the current agreement for three years.

2. Declining revenues. Poor snow removal. Excessive management fees - whether it’s 38% or 68% - it matters not. The best case scenario is the city’s version at nearly 40% take. There is not a real estate investor in this city or state that has a cost structure like that. It’s absurd.

3. In a version of Tales from the Crypt - who cares what was happening in the 1970s? That’s almost 50 years ago. The whole city was a dump back then, not just the train station. Even so, it wasn’t the city who saved the train station - it was money from the state and feds.

4. Mayor Harp roars back??!!- lol. She said the city had installed bike racks, long term lockers and a free shuttle from downtown. Wow, am I underwhelmed. Give the mini-headline, it appeared she really had some ammunition and not the squirt gun it turned out to be. That’s all we got?

5. Once again, New Haven is demanding freebies and special no bid deals to line its own pockets and happily at the expense of everybody else. If New Haven wants it, New Haven should buy it and pay to build what it wants there. With those expense numbers qouted by the state - it is no wonder the city is fighting so hard. It’s all about the money. Without that golden goose gone, the Transit Authority wouldn’t have a slush fund to kick back money to the general fund.

posted by: Renewhavener on March 21, 2017  1:18pm

@BenBarnes, “...Meanwhile, have you seen any progress on the Coliseum site?” He added that the city had expected to have Church Street South — the dilapidated complex directly across form the train station…”

Careful how hard you throw that stone Benny.  Fact is Dannel’s team cannot position us to be universally economically viable, thus the fundamental demand drivers for either site are set back.  If either site were in Austin, it’d be built and occupied by now.  So as far as things go in Connecticut, New Haven is the best thing you have from a TOD perspective, so get a clue.

As for Commissioner Redeker, don’t pretend your negotiations in Stamford were anything other than opaque, so demanding transparency and accountability from NH is humorous and ironic.

We still need lower barriers to development overall, but nothing we do can overwhelm the context provided by our leaders at the state level.

posted by: 1644 on March 21, 2017  2:02pm

anon: New Haven’s persistent preference for begging over development of its own Grand List is a problem for the state. But what New Haven plans is the state blocking?  The state has zero control over the north side of Union Ave. where New Haven has blocked Northland’s attempts at redevelopment, as well as slowed Salvatore’s further north.  Yes, the garage should include at least ground floor retail.  I like a proposal for both mixed use development and, possibly, station expansion on the whole parcel from west of Union Station at Church Street South to the transformer area to the east.  Has the city offered to finance that development?  If yes, and the state has rejected it, than I would say that the state is blocking the development on the south side of Union Ave.  However, if the city does not has financing for its desires, than it really isn’t a serious proposal.
As for the state economy, its stagnating because of anti-business attitudes that permeate state government, from the governor and Assembly through workers’ comp and unemployment commissioners to judges. Plus, of course, horrific finances that mean we have the high per capita debt of any state.