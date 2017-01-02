Westville Quality Market On Guard After Robbery

by Markeshia Ricks | Jan 2, 2017 3:31 pm

P. Patel was doing what his normal job behind the counter at the Westville Quality Market when two men showed up to rob the store.

“I was talking to my customer,” the owner of the market on Alden Avenue recalled Monday. “I had two of my friends visiting also. It was four of us in the store.”

The two robbers showed up at around 5:45 p.m. Thursday at the store, one of the few places within the Westville neighborhood where people can walk to buy milk, bread and eggs. On weekends, neighborhood kids often ride their bikes or skateboard to the store with their friends to get chips, drinks and candy.

On this evening, one of the robbers showed the men in the store a gun. He came around the counter and demanded that Patel open the register. The people inside the store were ordered to gather together in one spot.

“They took all the money and my wallet,” Patel said.

One customer arriving at the time saw the robbers dash out of the store, hop in a car, and “tear around West Elm” Street away from the scene.

Police arrived soon after. They had the witnesses stay inside the store for an hour while they interviewed them; the store was closed to customers during that time.

Police are still looking for the robbers.

Post robbery, Patel said he feels one emotion: anger.

“They come and rob your for their pleasure,” he said. “But what they don’t see is that this person is working here every day, all day and you’re coming in taking their money. I don’t get that.”

The men who robbed the store were masked, so Patel said he and the other men in the store were unable to give detailed descriptions to the police.

In addition to having to spend some time talking to the police, Patel said he had to cancel all his credit cards, which was a hassle. But cancelling them brought him a small measure of satisfaction, knowing that if the crooks tried to use them they would be declined.

He said, however, that the robbery has changed him.

“It’s not the same anymore,” he said. “Before, I’d just be normal. Now, every five minutes I’m looking outside.”

But Patel said he’s not ready to quit the business. He’s just ready to add more surveillance around the store in hopes that it will either deter any future robberies, or at the very least give him a heads up on who’s coming in the store. He’s not going as far as having a security guard out front, but he hopes that the police department might do more patrols in the area.

“I’m going to have more surveillance, but that day there were four guys in here,” he said. “When someone comes [to rob you], you don’t want to take any risky moves. I don’t know if security would really help.

“Every business it’s a risk,” he added. “It does make you kind of think, it this the thing you want to do because there are idiots like these every where.”