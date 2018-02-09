Westville Shooting Leads Cops To Michigan

by Staff | Feb 9, 2018 1:54 pm

New Haven cops traveled to Michigan this week to arrest the man they say shot someone outside Roosevelt’s Restaurant and Bar in Westville Village.

That shooting took place Jan. 6. Someone shot a 28-year-old man in the shoulder.

Detectives Dennis O’Connell and Manuella Vensel investigated, and concluded that a 24-year-old man had shot the 28-year-old in a dispute, according to police spokesman Officer David Hartman. They obtained an arrest warrant.

Then they had to find him. With the help of the U.S. Marshals Task Force, they tracked the suspect to a Warren, Michigan, a community outside Detroit. Detectives flew to Michigan this week, arrested the suspect, and brought him home, said Hartman, who described the arrestee as “a convicted felon, a known gang member, is a probation violator and has been in trouble with the law since he was young.”