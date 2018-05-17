What’s Wrong With This Picture?

Ned Lamont may have bought a little intraparty peace by luring a top opponent onto his gubernatorial campaign ticket — but he also may have sucker punched his urban base.
That was the sentiment in New Haven political circles Wednesday — even as Lamont picked up another high-profile endorsement for his campaign, from New Haven State Sen. Martin Looney. (Read about that here.)
Lamont chose New Haven on Tuesday to announce that his formel rival for the nomination, Susan Bysiewicz, has agreed to run as his lieutenant governor candidate instead as a ticket. New Haven is the big prize for statewide Democrats: It sends more delegates (100) to the state convention than any other city. And it produces more Democratic votes on Election Day. So Lamont has already opened two offices here and put Democratic politicians on his payroll. He has also picked up Mayor Toni Harp’s support.
But other African-American politicians were seething at Lamont’s announcement. For the first time in nine years the top two positions in state government were opening up, and people were led to believe that the Democrats would make sure to put a person of color in one of them. Lamont and Bysiewicz are both white.
“With this move, people felt like they had reassurances from Ned’s campaign that he was going to be bringing a diverse candidate onto the ticket, from one of the big cities. A lot of people rallied around him with that understanding. With Susan being selected, a lot of people are disappointed,” said one active New Haven delegate and party worker who asked to remain anonymous.
The delegate, who is African-American, said he still plans to honor his pledge to support Lamont. If no one else better enters the race.
“My main concern with this is the ticket as a whole is incredibly uninspired. I don’t think anyone is excited about this. It’s going to be difficult to win in November with this ticket,” he said.
Adding insult to injury for New Haven was the well-known prospect that Lamont was considering one of the city’s leading African-American elected officials, State Sen. Gary Winfield, as his running mate before jumping at the chance to remove Bysiewicz from the field by bringing her onto his ticket. Winfield had openly expressed an interest in the lieutenant governor position. Winfield Tuesday expressed frustration at Lamont’s announcement. He noted that Democrats have picked women before to run and serve as governor and lieutenant governor, but never a person of color.
“Whether it’s me or anybody else, diversity was something that was part of the conversation from the beginning this year,” he said. “We’ve had a female lieutenant governor and governor before. We haven’t ever had a person of color. I’m not saying it has to be a man. It’s interesting when that was part of the conversation, how little was made toward making an attempt toward that.
“You’re going to rely on certain communities to get over the hump. Those communities want to see themselves reflected on the ticket.”
“It’s not just New Haven,” Democratic Town Chairman Vincent Mauro Jr. said of the grassroots discontent. He said delegates in the major cities, including but not exclusively delegates of color, felt burned.
Indeed, Lamont’s major remaining Democratic opponent for the nomination, Bridgeport Mayor Joe Ganim, seized on the discontent Wednesday to issue a statement criticizing the state Democratic Party’s alleged exclusion of people of color. “We believe our Party needs to do a better job to be more inclusive and more fully embrace communities of color which have been a bedrock of the Democratic Party. We need a ticket at the highest levels that reflects the rich diversity of our state,” the release quoted him as saying. Ganim has hired Jackie James, a former New Haven Democratic town chair who is African-American, as his campaign manager.
Ganim has begun petitioning to earn a spot on the August primary ballot even if he fails to win the 15 percent of the delegates needed at this week’s convention. If he picks a running mate of color, that could increase his chances of pulling urban support away from Lamont.
Lamont was asked about the issue at his press conference Tuesday with Bysiewicz.
“Our administration will be the most diverse administration in Connecticut history,” Lamont responded. “It’s not a political calculation. You’ve got to make sure that you have a government that reflects the people of the state. They have to have someone they can believe in. They have to have someone they can identify with.” He and Bysiewicz said they will prioritize appointing people of color to judgeships, commissioner positions, deputy commissioner positions, and other state boards.
Barring a dramatic surprise last-minute gubernatorial candidate, most of New Haven’s disgruntled Dems will probably honor their pledges to vote for Lamont at the convention, Mauro predicted.
“The expectations were different,” Mauro said. “When you have expectations that are not met, you are inherently disappointed when it doesn’t go a certain way. The anger part, you get over. The disappointment part is the real test. Does the disappointment last to the convention? Does it last to the primary? Does it last all the way to November — and does that cost votes?”
The Lamont decision may have potentially cost one vote: Gary Winfield’s. He said Wednesday night that he hasn’t decided yet whether to pursue his lieutenant governor quest. And as for whom he will support for governor? “I was leaning Ned, but I am back in the wait-and-see column. Maybe I get back there, maybe not.”
posted by: THREEFIFTHS on May 16, 2018 10:00pm
Snake-Oil and Three Card Monte being sold.Now Black folks are crying about diversity on the Democratic Ticket.This is nothing new with the Democrats.Did not Brother Malcolm X call the democrats dixiecrats?This is why you need a independent Black political party.In fact this was Malcolm X’s objective.In fact In 1980, Black nationalists convened to form the National Black Independent Political Party, out of frustration over the Democratic and Republican Parties.Even the lations had there own political party.call The Puerto Rican Nationalist Party.The time is now for Black and latinos to form there own political party. Brother Malcolm X try to warn us when he said this.
It’s the year when all of the white politicians will be back in the so-called Negro community jiving you and me for some votes. The year when all of the white political crooks will be right back in.Don’t be throwing out any ballots. A ballot is like a bullet. You don’t throw your ballots until you see a target, and if that target is not within your reach, keep your ballot in your pocket.(1964) Malcolm X, “The Ballot or the Bullet
You’ve been waiting for the crumbs to fall off the white man’s table, but God is going to take the white man’s bread away, and force you to do for self. The only reason you are following the white man, is because you are looking for crumbs, and when you find out he has no more crumbs or bread to give you. Then you will turn him loose like a hot potato———MALCOLM X (from his speech called, Cooperative Economics)
posted by: RatashaSmith on May 16, 2018 10:19pm
It would have been great to have a person of color on the ticket, especially because they will lean on people of color to secure the Governor’s Mansion. I agree with Senator Winfield on that. However, Lamont has made his choice and announced it publicly. For Senator Winfield to come out after this announcement and share that he publically disagrees with Lamont’s choice puts forth a divided or segmented front in the time we need to show a united from against our competitors. We need to be on the same page moving forward if we are going to secure these seat for the Dems.
posted by: Brian L. Jenkins on May 16, 2018 10:46pm
“With this move, people felt like they had reassurances from Ned’s campaign that he was going to be bringing a diverse candidate onto the ticket, from one of the big cities. A lot of people rallied around him with that understanding. With Susan being selected, a lot of people are disappointed,” said one active New Haven delegate and party worker who asked to remain anonymous.”
“The delegate, who is African-American, said he still plans to honor his pledge to support Lamont. If no one else better enters the race.” This weak delegate who wishes to remain anonymous should just shut and remain being the sheep that he is. Personally, I have no respect for a person who wishes to entertain a political position, and in small circles appear to posture himself as if he is important, but when it’s time for him or her to take a principled stand, they go into hiding.
Fortunately for me, I was influenced both directly and indirectly by some of New Haven’s finest political minds. Wendell Harp, Hank Parker, Vinnie Mauro Sr, Walter and Theodore Brooks, Fred Wilson, Stanley Rodgers, Chuck Allen, Moe and Jean Wadley, Arthur T. Barbieri and above all, my lovely mother former Alderwoman Bessie E. Jenkins. These folk taught me the importance of standing up while hiding from no one. Like my good friend Wendell Harp would always say, “let your yes be your yes and your no be your no.”
Paul Bass, if these elected officials cannot disclose who they are, then we don’t want to hear their complaints.
posted by: Razzie on May 16, 2018 11:15pm
“Winfield had openly expressed an interest in the lieutenant governor position. Winfield Tuesday expressed frustration at Lamont’s announcement.”
C’mon Paul ... If a candidate doesn’t have the balls to get into the race, why should anybody else support him. There are scores of other African American politicians in the stayte who would be equally deserving of a shot. So why keep harping on Gary. Gary may be a personable guy, and an effective legislator ... but he has never been tested in a serious race and seems to have an aversion to getting out there and campaigning. This will be a tough race for the Dems. They need to bring their “A Game”.
Gary is saddled with the leftover Malloy fiscal baggage. So why would any candidate take that on. Sorry ... I don’t agree that there is a color quota that applies to this race. We need the strongest candidates, candidates that are willing to give 110% effort to forge a winning team. I don’t think sitting on the sidelines waiting to be “chosen” sets the best example.
PS—I am not White or Republican.
posted by: Razzie on May 16, 2018 11:26pm
In summary:
“The Lamont decision may have potentially cost one vote: Gary Winfield’s. He said Wednesday night that he hasn’t decided yet whether to pursue his lieutenant governor quest. And as for whom he will support for governor? ‘I was leaning Ned, but I am back in the wait-and-see column. Maybe I get back there, maybe not.’ “
I think we will survive without Winfield’s vote. If not, maybe he should jump in as a primary candidate and show us what he’s got.