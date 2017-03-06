Engineer Seeks Whitney Ave. Slowdown

Some people come to meetings about traffic calming with complaints or suggestions. Darko Jelaca, tired of speeders at one of New Haven’s northern gateways, came with a plan. Jelaca and about 10 East Rock neighbors met with Alder Anna Festa and other city officials this past Thursday evening at the mActivity gym on Nicoll Street to talk about the need for traffic calming in the neighborhood, particularly at Whitney Avenue’s intersections with Cold Spring Street and with Willow Street. High on the list of priorities was slowing down traffic around schools, traffic enforcement and thwarting the use of side streets as fast cut-throughs for fleeing criminals. Jelaca, a Yale CAD physical design methodology engineer who lives on Whitney Avenue, was particularly concerned about the speed of traffic coming into the city from Hamden. He was so concerned that he used a baseball radar gun to get a read on the speed near the intersection of Whitney Avenue and Cliff Street. He also took pictures of accidents at the intersection, brought copies of anecdotes from a See Click Fix petition, and looked at studies that show a relationship between high speed and traffic fatalities. “Where’d you get the baseball gun?” city transit chief Doug Hausladen asked at the meeting. “Did you have that in your closet?” Nope. He borrowed it from a friend. The gun revealed that people were driving as fast as 58 miles per hour on a stretch of street zoned for 25. One often-mentioned response: more traffic enforcement.City Engineer Giovanni Zinn, who grew up in Hamden, recalled when a police officer used to give out tickets at Hamden-New Haven line. That helped, he said. Jaleca suggested installing radar feedback signs, which tell you how fast you’re going and have been popping up in a number of places in the city. He suggested building a pedestrian safety island at the intersection of Whitney Avenue and Cliff Street with a striped sidewalk and a rapid flashing beacon. “The speed sign for sure—thanks for doing most of our work for us,” Hausladen said. Hausladen also saw promise in addressing the crosswalk and the sidewalks at the intersection, but suggested that there is a need to address the entire corridor of Whitney Avenue. Zinn and Hausladen will meet with neighbors again in about six to eight weeks, when they will return with some studies on the offending streets that include data on car crashes, traffic count and enforcement for intersections of concern. They also will discuss in more detail a Safe Routes to School application, street striping and signage along with streetscape recommendations.

Comments

posted by: SparkJames on March 6, 2017 1:28pm Hausladen apparently starting to develop that Destefano/Harries/Travers defensiveness. Might not be a good sign. I too remember the Monday and Tuesday morning rush hour speed traps at this area. Even if they worked back then to some extent, we don’t need to bring them back when safer and more effective means of traffic calming are available. One speed hump at cliff street would get the job done I think.

posted by: Peter99 on March 6, 2017 1:55pm Unless you permanently station cops on Whitney, with radar or laser speed measurement devices and a sufficient number of cops to write tickets you will not get compliance to the speed limit. Drive at the speed limit anywhere in this state and you take your life in your hands. Nullification of the speed limit has already taken place on our highways and streets. The cops both know and acknowledge this fact. People are obeying only those laws they choose to obey. Red lights. no right turn on red and stop signs are also basically disregarded. Everybody is ignoring the law, starting with the illegal carrying of, and wanton use of guns on our city streets down to the ignoring of traffic laws and every law in the middle. It is the wild west out there and nobody is willing to admit it. Respect for the rights of others, the law and civility in our dealings with others is gone. I guess we are all now free to express our self in any way we personally see fit, even if it violates the law or other norms of society. Some group will find an excuse for us acting contrary to obeying the traffic laws, or stealing food because we are hungry etc. ad nausea. We are all now allowed to be free spirits and do what feels good to us. Enough said, I will retire from my soapbox and do 60 mph on Whitney Avenue because it feels good and the cops will not chase me anyways.

posted by: Pat from Westville on March 6, 2017 3:28pm How should the seek seek to slow Whitney Ave. traffic near the Hamden line?

posted by: TheMadcap on March 6, 2017 3:41pm Just make Whitney one lane. A good deal of Whitney is defacto one way in New Haven due to people parking on the streets and traffic speeds are fine there. But when its free enough to enable two lanes speeds pick up. A good deal of the side streets have center turn lanes as well so there’s no risk kf traffic backing up from cars waiting to turn

posted by: nero on March 6, 2017 4:37pm Strangle Whitney Avenue and you’ll send frustrated drivers careening onto side streets. Main arteries like Whitney and Whalley must allow efficient, high-volume traffic flow. The only way to attain that is to synchronize traffic lights to 25 mph or 30 mph. Road rage eliminated. Jackrabbit starts eliminated. Speeding becomes counterproductive. Pedestrians and bicyclists share a more predictable roadway. Everyone wins.

posted by: Jonathan Hopkins Some quick thoughts I had on traffic calming along Whitney Avenue that may or may not be practical:

posted by: cathysus Johnathan, New Haven Urbanism is an interesting website! Love the photos and illustrations. Are they from the historical society?

posted by: wiseman12797 on March 6, 2017 10:55pm Personally, I think slowing the traffic down on Whitney near Downtown would be a better solution. There’s rarely any drivers speeding into town from Hamden. But, further up where Trumbull Street is there’s always a lot congestion at certain times mainy because of Interstate 91. Certain intersections in the East Rock area needs to be redesigned, old traffic lights needs to be changed and there needs to be more crosswalks for the safety of the pedestrians. Not to mention more speed bumps to slow down drivers in residential neighborhoods, (especially where there’s schools and parks) and maybe some more bike lanes as well.

posted by: Weston on March 7, 2017 7:57am Is it me or does Hausladen give excessive attention to a certain set of neighborhoods? It would be interesting to seethe distribution of his projects across the city.