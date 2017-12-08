Sections

Why “Native Son” Remains “Necessary”

Posted to: Arts & Culture, Theater, WNHH Radio, LoveBabz LoveTalk

Joan Marcus PhotoJerod Haynes lost some of his friends to the streets of Chicago. He reflected on that when reprising the lead role of Bigger in a revival of Richard Wright’s Native Son, which is currently playing — and sparking raw conversation and reflection — at Yale Repertory Theatre.

Haynes opened up about his life, about race, about the revival of the play, in a revealing interview with Babz Rawls-Ivy on WNHH FM’s “Love Babz Love Talk” program.

Click on or download the above audio or the Facebook Live video below for the full interview.

