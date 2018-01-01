Sections

Winfield Stays Put For Now

Campaign 2018

Paul Bass PhotoNew Haven State Sen. Gary Winfield has his eye on higher office, but has decided not to pursue it in 2018.

So Winfield said during a conversation at Monday’s mayoral inauguration at Hill Regional Career High School.

Winfield, who has made a name for himself in Hartford as a leading advocate of criminal-justice reform, had been weighing a quest for the Democratic nomination for lieutenant governor. “I had been having conversations” to gauge potential support, he said.

Meanwhile, his wife Rasheda reached the six-month point of her pregnancy with, it turned out, twins. It’s been a challenging pregnancy, Winfield said, and he decided this isn’t the right year to throw himself into a quest for statewide office.

Winfield was first elected to the state legislature in 2008. He ran for mayor in 2013.

posted by: THREEFIFTHS on January 1, 2018  5:23pm

The real reason he will not run is that even he knows that the games is over for the Democratic party. This state is going Red thinks to Dan Malloy.