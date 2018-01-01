Winfield Stays Put For Now

by Paul Bass | Jan 1, 2018 4:06 pm

(1) Comment | Post a Comment | E-mail the Author

Posted to: Politics, State, Campaign 2018

New Haven State Sen. Gary Winfield has his eye on higher office, but has decided not to pursue it in 2018.

So Winfield said during a conversation at Monday’s mayoral inauguration at Hill Regional Career High School.

Winfield, who has made a name for himself in Hartford as a leading advocate of criminal-justice reform, had been weighing a quest for the Democratic nomination for lieutenant governor. “I had been having conversations” to gauge potential support, he said.

Meanwhile, his wife Rasheda reached the six-month point of her pregnancy with, it turned out, twins. It’s been a challenging pregnancy, Winfield said, and he decided this isn’t the right year to throw himself into a quest for statewide office.

Winfield was first elected to the state legislature in 2008. He ran for mayor in 2013.