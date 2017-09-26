Woman, 38, Dies In Hit-&-Run

by Staff | Sep 26, 2017 1:51 pm

Post a Comment | E-mail the Author

Posted to: Legal Writes

A 38-year-old woman died as a result of injuries suffered when two different cars hit her on Ella T. Grasso Boulevard.

The incident occurred around 3 a.m. Saturday.

Here’s what happened ,according to police spokesman David Hartman:

The woman, Shaneka Woods, was in the road at the intersection of Boulevard and Orange Avenue when a driver hit her. The driver fled; police did not obtain a description of the car.

A second motorist struck Woods. That motorist stuck around to speak with police.

Woods, “gravely injured,” “was rushed to Yale New Haven Hospital, but despite all best efforts, was pronounced deceased shortly after arriving.”

The department’s crash team, which is investigating the incident, asked people with information to call detectives at (203) 946-6304. They may call anonymously if they choose.

Click here to read a story about the trouble Woods used to have trying to cross a different busy roadway, Blake Street, safely with her young son.