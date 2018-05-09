Woman Dies In Car Crash

by Staff | May 9, 2018 2:22 pm

A 22-year-old woman died after the Hyundai she was driving crashed into a front yard on Lombard Street.

Cops responded to the single-vehicle crash at 7:14 p.m. Tuesday night, according to police spokesman Officer David Hartman. They found the driver and lone occupant of the car, 22-year-old Tyeisha Asia Hellamns of New Haven, “unresponsive” at the scene. She was rushed to the hospital, where staff pronounced her dead at 7:40 p.m.

The police Crash Reconstruction Team is investigating the incident.

Meanwhile, police Wednesday arrested a 19-year-old New Haven man and 21-year-old Hamden man in connection with the May 3 shooting of a man on Munson Street. (The victim was shot in the leg.) Detective Daniel Conklin led the investigation, which was helped when Officer Sean Sullivan and his canine partner “Gunny” found a handgun in a driveway.