Jan 29, 2018

Posted to: Legal Writes

Someone killed a 48-year-old woman in the Annex neighborhood.

Police officers found the body of the woman, Ines Carmen Perez, outside her home at 285 Quinnipiac Ave. Saturday at 7:45 a.m., where they were meeting up with medics, according to police spokesman Officer David Hartman.

“There were evident signs of trauma to the victim, whose body has been taken for autopsy,” Hartman wrote in a release. He urged anyone with information about the case to phone detectives at (203) 946-6304.