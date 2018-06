by Staff | Jun 1, 2018 8:22 am

Police are investigating a murder that occurred last night on Wilmot Road.

They responded to a call at 10:16 p.m. Thursday to find an adult woman shot dead inside a car at the intersection of Wintergreen Avenue, according to police spokesman Officer David Hartman.

Detectives, “who believe the victim was targeted by the shooter,” are looking for a suspect, Hartman said. Hartman said more information would be released later Friday.