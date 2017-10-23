Woman Stabbed, Pedestrian Struck

by Staff | Oct 23, 2017 7:45 am

Three people went to the hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries sustained Sunday in three unrelated incidents.

Here’s what happened, according to police spokesman Officer David Hartman:

A 31-year-old woman of unknown address was found stabbed in the rear of a Valley Street apartment complex at 8:06 p.m. Detectives are looking for a bald man “who may have been operating a dark colored Toyota Tundra,” Hartman reported in a release.

Another pedestrian was hit by a car on Ella Grasso Boulevard, this time a a 30-year-old Carmel Street man, at 8:29 p.m. “The operator of the car remained at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation. Charges are unknown at this time.”

And a 21-year-old Donna Drive man “was shot in his thigh during an apparent robbery of his cell phone” at Bassett Street between Dixwell and Watson.