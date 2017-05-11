York Street Crosswalk Opening Soon

Theatergoers dazed by great drama from the University Theater and distracted students not looking where they’re going will now have a clearer way to cross York Street.
That’s as a result of a vote taken Tuesday night at the regular meeting of the city’s Traffic Commission.
Commissioners accepted a recommendation from city Transportation, Traffic, and Parking Director Doug Hausladen for a midblock crossing between Chapel and Elm that will span York from the theater to Yale’s Library Walk.
In Hausladen’s official memorandum to the commissioners, he wrote that “demand for pedestrian crossing at this location is substantial.”
Safety features designed into the crosswalk are to include curb bump outs and a rectangular rapid flash beacon (RRFB), which is operated by a pedestrian aiming to cross.
The crosswalk is to be located 430 feet north of Chapel Street and on both sides of the walk there will be 60 feet of no parking.
Hausladen likened the future RRFB to the one recently installed on Whitney at Audubon Street.
Commissioner Stephen Garcia wanted to know if the alder had been consulted in the matter and if parking spaces are to be lost.
Hausladen said Alder Sarah Eidelson was in the loop and has approved the effort. Six parking spots will be lost, but the number of handicap spots is to be maintained, Hausladen added.
The commissioners’ vote was unanimous.
posted by: RobotShlomo on May 11, 2017 12:59pm
Now the trick is you have to get people to actually USE it, and not just walk blindly into the middle of the street gaping at their phones. Crosswalks in New Haven only seem to be “suggestions”.
posted by: anonymous on May 11, 2017 1:39pm
This is great! It’s crazy that there was not already a legal crosswalk at this location, given that there was one there for over 100 years (“Library Walk” used to be “Library Street”)
posted by: HewNaven on May 11, 2017 2:12pm
How does Hausladen’s office measure “substanial” I’d imagine the relative political power and cultural magnetism around this location had something to do with the pick. There are many more places all around town that need crosswalks but don’t have loud enough voices. How hard would it be to measure the amount of jaywalking in places other than Yale’s campus? C’mon Hausladen!
posted by: anonymous on May 11, 2017 2:58pm
HewNaven:
“There are many more places all around town that need crosswalks but don’t have loud enough voices.”
This is certainly true, but have you considered that Yale might be paying the cost here? Yale kicked in millions to rebuild the Broadway-area crosswalks in the 1990s, and helped fund the Audubon Street work.
I’d love to see gold-plated infrastructure along Whalley and Grand Avenues, or at many places in Bridgeport and Hartford for that matter, before anywhere else, but good luck getting CTDOT to pay for them.
posted by: HewNaven on May 11, 2017 4:33pm
anonymous,
There is absolutely no evidence that Yale is paying for this. And who mentioned anything about state roads like Whalley?
I’m just hoping Hausladen, et al. will use their *ahem science to measure other roads, outside Yale’s campus, and will find equally “substantial” demand.