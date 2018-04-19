You Can’t Be Black While ...

by Markeshia Ricks | Apr 19, 2018 8:05 am

It happened to State Rep. Robyn Porter in New Haven when she first became a legislator. An officer subtly accused her of having stolen her legislative license plates. It happened to former Major League Baseball player Doug Glanville while he was shoveling out his driveway in Hartford. And it happened to UCONN Professor Cato Laurencin after he pulled into a gas station parking lot in Farmington to use his cell phone. “It” was being racially profiled by a police officer. Glanville was randomly confronted by a West Hartford officer looking for a black man who had allegedly been peddling his shoveling services in violation of that city’s solicitation ban. Laurencin was trying not to draw the attention of police by using his phone while driving. But the cop asked what he was doing and decided to run his plates anyway. All three told their stories at the state Capitol Wednesday as part of a panel discussion about racial profiling, moderated by former New Haven State Rep. Bill Dyson, who now chairs the Connecticut Racial Profiling Prohibition Advisory Board. The discussion grew from the recent joint reporting efforts of The Undefeated, an ESPN website that reports on the intersection of race, culture, and sports, and the National Geographic to collect the stories of people of color across the U.S. racially profiled specifically in traffic stops. (Read the article here.) The subject is particularly hot now that Starbucks has come under fire for the recent arrest of two men who happened to be black while waiting in a Philadelphia location of the coffee giant for a friend. The backlash and call for a boycott have been so strong that the company is shutting down all 8,000 of its U.S. stores May 29 for implicit bias training. New Haveners like Porter and the Rev. James Newman III were featured in The Undefeated article alongside other Connecticut residents, and even the wealthiest black man in the United States, Denver-based multibillionaire software investor, Robert Smith. All of them had a story of being pulled over by police, sometimes with no explanation, other times accused of traffic violations or other crimes that they adamantly deny committing. The author of the article, Michael Fletcher, a senior writer for The Undefeated, said Wednesday that he chose subjects from this state partly because Connecticut is among the best in the country at collecting and analyzing its traffic stop data. He said when he wrote about the phenomenon of “driving while black” back in 1996 for The Washington Post, the term was newly coined and the evidence mainly anecdotal. He said his article back then created “a little buzz laced with a lot of skepticism.” Back then people wanted to know if black folks were disproportionately breaking traffic laws or carrying contraband at higher rates than their white counterparts. Today, because of the work of states like Connecticut, people know that black and Latino drivers don’t violate traffic laws more than their white counterparts and that in fact, their white counterparts are more likely to have contraband. Porter said that incident four years ago still stays with her. “I understood why I had been pulled over,” she said. “I was a black woman with legislative plates, so the officer assumed they were stolen. That just does something to you when you’re a law-abiding citizen playing by the rules. It makes you think, ‘Why am I being harassed?’ “Most of the time as a black woman I feel invisible. That is one time I wished I really was invisible.” She said when the cop realized that the plates were hers and not stolen, he was embarrassed and apologetic. But by then a trust had been broken. Porter, who represents Newhallville and Hamden, said members of her community are simultaneously over-policed and underprotected largely because of racial profiling and the assumption of criminality in poor and minority neighborhoods. She has become among the leaders in the legislature pushing for tougher accountability rules for police officers who abuse their authority. She has faced fierce opposition from her more conservative colleagues and police unions around the state. “There are times when we need to call the police but we don’t because we may end up dead,” Porter said. “That’s not something that is make-believe. That has actually happened.” Doug Glanvillle, the former MLB player co-signed Porter’s concerns, pointing out that his wife once called the police after his own profiling incident because a strange man had shown up to the door of their home. He said that before his wife could describe the man, the dispatcher asked whether the man was black or Hispanic, which she thought was strange. But later it made her think about what it would mean if Glanville came home, it was dark, and the police, looking for a black or Hispanic man, jumped to the wrong conclusion? Or didn’t bother to ask enough questions? Or if he couldn’t answer fast enough or to their satisfaction? “She realized that by calling the police that she could be putting me in danger, making me a suspect,” he said. After his experience of racial profiling while shoveling snow, Glanville wrote about his experience in The Atlantic in 2014. That eventually led to legislation barring municipal police from crossing over municipal borders to enforce a local ordinance. Though Laurencin’s incident in Farmington wasn’t the first time he’d been stopped for “breathing while black,” he said it was what drove him to join the Connecticut Racial Profiling Prohibition Project Advisory Board as a community member because he wanted to be involved in something that might effect change. (Read the project’s latest traffic stop analysis here.) He admitted his frustration when it comes to racial profiling, people aren’t always willing to agree that it is even a thing. Ken Barone, who serves as the project’s manager, said that the stories of racial profiling are important to reform efforts because they put a face on the data that unequivocally show that black and Latino drivers in Connecticut and many other places are stopped at disproportionately higher rates than their white counterparts. They’re also stopped disproportionately for reasons for which their white counterparts aren’t stopped, like a busted head or tail light, or a missing front plate. White drivers are more likely to be stopped for talking on their cell phone, speeding, or blowing through a traffic light or a stop sign. Black and Latino drivers are disproportionately asked if officers can search their vehicles, though officers are less likely to find contraband on those drivers. He said when police departments are presented with the data they often have to face the reality that their “crime reduction strategies are not as effective as law enforcement would like you to believe.” But getting lawmakers and the profession of law enforcement to acknowledge the data and make change has been frustratingly difficult said project director Andrew Clark, who noted that as a white man he endured traffic stops and he believed particularly in his youth that they were always justified. He also noted that he never feared for his life, even in situations when he was being unsafe. He said when he was young driver growing up in Farmington, he followed a police officer around for five minutes before he was pulled over. The officer was “pissed” he recalled, but “I didn’t feel I was stoking the bear or even going to be in deep trouble.”

posted by: denny says on April 19, 2018 8:38am Guess what? It happens to white people too! I was parked in a school parking lot waiting for my daughter to be dropped off by her mother before school and the police came by and asked me 100 questions. Now, if this happened to a person of color it would be called racial profiling. When I walk down the street late at night and a woman is walking toward me, they cross the street to walk on the other side. Now, if this happened to a person of color…

posted by: THREEFIFTHS on April 19, 2018 10:11am The author of the article, Michael Fletcher, a senior writer for The Undefeated, said Wednesday that he chose subjects partly because Connecticut is among the best in the country at collecting and analyzing its traffic stop data. He said when he wrote about the phenomenon of “driving while black” back in 1996 for The Washington Post, the term was newly coined and the evidence mainly anecdotal. He said his article back then created “a little buzz laced with a lot of skepticism.” We must also not forget about this type of racial profiling. when it comes to summons. Minorities face disproportionate ‘Broken Windows’ enforcement everywhere — especially in predominately white neighborhoods

Eric Jones, a 40-year-old black sanitation worker, said he felt targeted when cops wrote him an open container ticket near Columbia University, in the 26th Precinct, which had a 40-point spread between the black and Hispanic share of the population and their percentage of summonses. “I wasn’t actually carrying a cup. It wasn’t even in my hand,” said Jones. “They said I was the closest person to it, so it’s yours.” “There’s lots of white folks in my neighborhood; they’ll be drinking on their stoops in their brownstones,” said Jones. “But the tickets are getting written to minorities.”



http://www.nydailynews.com/new-york/nyc-crime/broken-windows-disproportionately-enforced-white-neighborhoods-article-1.1931171 The Police even use racial profiling when it comes to hip hop clothes . Portraits in Racial Profiling

by PETER NOEL

MARCH 14, 2000 About 50 white and black uniformed and undercover officers who participated in an unscientific survey by the Voice contend that “the felon look”—that “Tupac-thug-for-life” image and posture captured in this week’s cover illustration—account for a majority of the stops and frisks. Part One.

posted by: THREEFIFTHS on April 19, 2018 10:17am Part Two. Using the composite sketch, the cops assigned high and low percentages to every piece of brand-name clothing, headgear, and footwear that they say contributes to the makeup of a racial profile and causes them to confront a person. Whites donning similar clothing rarely are stopped. In the cops’ opinion: * A baseball cap, worn at any angle, accounts for 10 percent of their stops. * A bandanna, particularly red or blue, hints at gang involvement and accounts for 20 percent of stops. * An XXL hooded sweattop, or “hoodie,” accounts for 20 percent of stops. * Sagging, baggy trousers, especially dungarees, account for 30 percent of stops. * Exposed plaid boxer shorts account for 10 percent of stops. * Expensive high-top sneakers—unlaced, suggesting that the person may have done prison time—account for 10 percent of stops. According to Acosta, Operation Condor specifically targets predominantly black and Latino neighborhoods such as Harlem, Washington Heights, the South Bronx, Bedford-Stuyvesant, Jackson Heights, and Corona. “They are not going into Howard Beach, Bay Ridge, and other white areas of the city,” points out Acosta, who was born in Colombia and constantly was harassed about his race and national origin while on the force. A black undercover cop who participated in the Voice survey says his commanders often asked him and his colleagues “to dress the part,” or, in his words, “look ghetto fabulous,” when going out on sting operations. “We blend in nicely, but our white partners always seem to mistake us for the criminals,” the insider says. “We’ve been shot at, injured, and killed by our own partners because of what we were wearing. Isn’t that racial profiling?” https://www.villagevoice.com/2000/03/14/portraits-in-racial-profiling/

posted by: RHeerema on April 19, 2018 11:24am @Denny The point is that these things happen disproportionately to people of color. And, the outcomes of these stops do disproportionately lead to arrests or violence. There is research now available about the negative policing outcomes of “driving while black” and a great book titled “The New Jim Crow” by Michelle Alexander.

posted by: BetweenTwoRocks One of the great social benefits of everyone having a video camera on them at all times is that we can no longer ignore this obvious discrimination. We can see it with our own eyes. It’s no longer a he-said/she-said thing. And nor do we have to trust police officers protecting their own. The fact that denny’s example doesn’t involve him being arrested is all the evidence you need.

posted by: John R. McCommas on April 19, 2018 11:35am Put me down as “skeptical” and underline the word “skeptical” three times and circle it.——IN RED!!!! Who hasn’t been stopped by the cops and felt unfairly treated? That’s everybody. I guess us White people have no excuse. These liberal politicians are always playing the Victim Card. I am so sick of hearing it. I am fair minded person but these people have cried wolf so many times, why should I believe them this time? You only get one side of the story. I remember one of these people was outraged that someone asked her if she worked in a Big Box store. Well who hasn’t been asked that? I was just asked that yesterday at a Pet store. I wasn’t offended in the least. Why should I be? The time before that I was asked and you know what? Even though I DID NOT WORK at Ocean State Job Lot, I tried to help her find the product she was looking for. I am just disappointed we didn’t find it. I told her what store should could find it—Walgreens. And for the record she was one of the most beautiful woman I have ever seen and she wasn’t a white woman so there. Stick that in your big mouth.

posted by: Atwater on April 19, 2018 11:47am Denny: You missed the point entirely. Unwarranted and sometimes illegal stops by the police happen to people of color a lot more often than to Caucasian people. And, it’s not just traffic stops, it’s increased suspicion, scrutiny and polic harassment occur a lot more to people of color than to Caucasian people. So, while it might happen to you in a school parking lot (although a guy just sitting in a school’s parking lot is inherently suspicious these days, regardless of skin color), it happens a lot more to people of color who are just trying to go about their lives and doing things that most “white” people are allowed to do unmolested. The important words to note, are ‘more’, ’ a lot’, ‘most’. I think sometimes people ignore those important words when reacting to allegations of racial profiling, you certainly did. Please read, consider and react with a bit more thought next time. Open Borders!!

posted by: TheMadcap on April 19, 2018 12:19pm “A bad thing once happened to me, a white person, ergo racism does not exist” -A white man in the cove

posted by: robn on April 19, 2018 1:06pm Hang on. As usual, local racial demagogues are jumping someone else’s train and seizing a moment in time when something inflammatory or terrible happened elsewhere and not here. Just so it doesn’t go down the memory hole, the 2015 NYT study on racial profiling of CT drivers proved very little bias in New Haven and showed a tiny statistical frequency of a couple of searches per day in our huge city. To repeat, here’s my take-away from the raw data.

TRAFFIC STOP DATA ANALYSIS

http://tinyurl.com/pev757x The report documents traffic stops in CT and each stop means there is a legal violation prior to any search. 13.5% of stops were African Americans compared with a 10.1% AA population suggesting a very modest statewide bias for stops (p.09, Wikipedia). During this study period, only 2.9% of CT’s 650,000 annual traffic stops result in a search. (p.27, p.04) That’s 18,850 annual searches compared with a population of 3,596,677 meaning that it very modestly affects one half of one percent of the population annually (math, Wikipedia) The summary chart of time-of-day stops suggests there is no “Veil of Darkness” bias statewide but I’m not a statistician and don’t quite understand the detailed conclusions. (p.20) It’s difficult conclude that stops vs estimated driving population (by race in a single city) indicates bias in New Haven because it is so interconnected with the burbs and there are many commuters. (p.39) New Haven had 11,159 stops over a 12 month period meaning only 31 per day in a city of 131,000 people; IMHO, a pathetically low number of stops in a city with bad driving habits (p.27, math, census, common sense) 7.5% of New Haven stops resulted in a search; in other words 2.3 people per day were searched; in other words, using the ratios of bias described in the NYT article and herein, on a day-by day basis, we’re talking about a half a white person and 1.5 black people searched; in other words a tempest in a teapot. (p.27, math, math, common sense)

posted by: Kevin McCarthy on April 19, 2018 1:16pm BTR, were it so. Lots of folks, apparently including Denny and John, believe that racial profiling rarely if ever occurs. John, I’m 64. When I was working I drove about 30,000 miles per year. The three times I have been stopped I was in fact going over the speed limit. In none of these cases did the officer treat me unfairly. As you might gather from my name, I’m white. Ken Barrone has described an interesting analysis his group conducted. They tracked traffic stops of white and black/Latino drivers the evening before and after daylight savings ended. They looked at the same locations and hours. They found that stops of black and Latino drivers dropped significantly the evening after daylight savings ended, when officers no longer could identify the race of passing drivers.