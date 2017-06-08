Coop High Poet Publishes “Blue-ish” Book

by Samuel Hadelman | Jun 8, 2017 12:00 pm

Erica Cardona may not be old enough to vote, but she is old enough to have her own book signing.

Erica is a 17-year-old high school sophomore at Cooperative Arts & Humanities High School. She is heavily involved in her academics and is described by her mentor/teacher Judith Katz as having a “very special voice.”

While at Co-Op, Erica channelled her passion into writing and published a book of poems entitled Blue-ish — a title she picked because because “didn’t feel happy, didn’t feel sad,” but “felt bluefish.”

The book is organized like a diary, revealing the insecurities that come with being a teenager but also divulging deeper into Erica’s thoughts and ideas. These poems are a direct insight into the life of a highly observant and talented young writer. An example of a poem in the book:

Dear Diary,

I know not what to do; I have both the world at my hands and nothing at all. I try to kill all the bits of hope because I know there is none, but a dreamer’s got to dream. But then again I have to do it; I have to murder the beast that claws at the cage that safeguards my soul.

My heart no longer matters; it’s just a decoy. After all, you can’t break a broken heart, so therefore do what you want with it. Now my soul is hidden where not even I know. So you can try but you can’t hurt me. I’m bulletproof ...



On Tuesday Erica had a book-release and signing ceremony at City Hall. It was filled with friends from Co-Op. Though many of her friends were aware of her writing abilities, they did not know about the deep themes that were present in her life. “It’s a different side of her,” said classmate Yashaira. “For people to now know about it is really cool.”

Those present at the event included Mayor Toni Harp and Coop Principal Val-Jean Belton. M Mayor Harp said she hopes the book inspires other young people to pursue artistic dreams.