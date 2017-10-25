BZA Approves Dixwell Arts Center
by Christopher Peak | Oct 25, 2017 1:37 pm
A multimillion-dollar arts center that will replace an abandoned factory in Dixwell won the zoning board’s unanimous approval Tuesday night.
The PostMasters Project, which aims to transform an industrial complex at 169 Henry St., into a 38,000 square feet of apartments for visiting artists, studios and gallery spaces, offices, an assembly hall and a cafe, received approval from the Board of Zoning Appeals for a number of waivers: special exceptions to open a nonconforming use in the residential zone and to permit a far lower number of parking spaces, as well as variances to extend the front steps, widen a loading dock and construct a third story for apartments.
“I’d just say how important art is to the City of New Haven,” said Benjamin Trachten, the board’s chair who noted he’d spent the last two weekends at this year’s City-Wide Open Studios. “To see an arts-related use going this far out of the comfort zone of downtown is a great thing.
Trachten said he was impressed the applicants were willing to invest so much money — around $5.8 million — into overhauling a building that’s “wholly unsuited for an artistic use.” That shows their “commitment to the process,” he added.
The project’s backers can now start getting permits to begin construction, which they’ve said could wrap up as early as Sept. 2018.
Comments
posted by: jim1 on October 25, 2017 2:02pm
This is good news for this area of New Haven. But if the retail spaces are not rented than apt. will go in. This is what we have zoning rules. Looks good on paper but to fill them up is another story.
posted by: Kevin McCarthy on October 25, 2017 2:11pm
What - no gentrification vampires comment by 3/5ths?
More seriously, this should be a real asset for New Haven.
posted by: Seth Poole on October 25, 2017 2:51pm
Scoped out that location and this usage will fit perfectly. Welcome!!!
posted by: THREEFIFTHS on October 25, 2017 3:19pm
I stand by this.
posted by: THREEFIFTHS on September 27, 2017 9:51am
That’s the goal for the two artists and one financier behind the PostMasters Project, which is hoping to revamp an industrial complex at 169 Henry St. into 38,000 square feet of apartments, artists’ studios, gallery spaces, offices, an assembly hall and a cafe.
Snake-Oil and Three Card Monte being sold.This is nothing more then the gentrification vampires moving into the hood with Market Rate Apartments.How much will those apartments Cost? Who will they be for?
Brand said he believes now’s r the right time for this project to open, given the skyrocketing rents in New York City that are sending artists up into Hudson Valley towns like Beacon and Newburgh.
I wonder has he seen the rents here in New Haven?He should take a look at the rents DownTown.
Keep on sleeping in the Hoods and the El Barrios .Soon this will be you.
Gentrification: The New Age of Colonialism (Documentary)
https://youtu.be/KKjyEBEiw8Q