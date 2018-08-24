Sections

Birks Splits High School’s Founders

Posted to: Labor, Schools

Paul Bass PhotoA plan to break up the two-person team that founded and runs New Haven Academy, one of the city’s leading schools, has caused chaos and sparked outrage days before the opening of the academic year.

Parents learned late Thursday that Superintendent of Schools Carol Birks, citing a department anti-nepotism policy, has decided to remove Meredith Gavrin from the 325-student Orange Street magnet high school. Gavrin and husband Greg Baldwin founded the school 15 years ago on the basis of a Holocaust-themed “Facing History and Ourselves” social-justice curriculum.  It has grown and earned a national reputation among a “small schools” network for its use of “Facing History,” developed a community-service curriculum that has involved students in New Haven, and sends almost every graduate of its diverse senior classes to college.

Baldwin and Gavrin began as co-facilitators of the school. Baldwin then became the principal. Gavrin assumed her leadership role under the title “magnet resources coordinator.”

To address the nepotism issue, the school system arranged, at the couple’s request, to have a central office administrator, not Baldwin, supervise and evaluate Gavrin. That administrator was the district’s director of instruction.

Birks, who’s about to begin her first full academic year as superintendent, has cut the position of director of instruction as part of a broader plan to eliminate a $19 million budget deficit.

She informed Gavrin this Tuesday that she must now work in a different school building. The school year starts next Tuesday.

Gavrin informed parents of the change in an email Thursday afternoon. She said she would like to report to a different central office administrator and remain at New Haven Academy; she fears that anyone else coming in won’t have the same familiarity with NHA’s specialized curriculum. Outraged, parents and teachers immediately began networking to fight the decision.

Gavrin has asked Birks to allow her to report to one of the new assistant superintendents Birks has named as part of a central office reshuffling. Those assistant superintendents have assigned the duties formerly held by the director of instruction. Birks has so far declined the request.

“While I have nothing but respect for my colleagues across the District and recognize that valuable and important work is being done in every school (including the New Haven Public Schools my three children attend), my heart and soul are at New Haven Academy,” Gavrin wrote to parents. “I hope that the Superintendent can find a way to enable me to stay in my current position at the school, or else I will be left with no choice but to resign.”

Parents and teachers are in a uproar. Teachers planned to begin circulating a petition Friday seeking to preserve Gavrin’s job in anticipation of a Monday night Board of Education meeting where Gavrin’s fate might be decided.

Birks did not return a call seeking comment for this story. District spokesperson Will Clark released this statement:

“The Board of Education is in the process of updating and reviewing its policies. In our review, we learned that the District has a Nepotism Policy (4210) that has been on record since 1999. Once learned, the employee was advised that it was possible that the Board may want to move to enact this policy.

“No decisions have been made regarding the employee’s assignment for next year.  Any decision would require recommendation through the Personnel report and subsequent Board of Education action.

“The BOE Policies are on the District website and there is a Policy Committee working on updates along with a CABE review that has been done to assist in that process.  Updates of the Committee work are discussed at BOE meetings and any policy changes are voted/adopted in public session after discussion and review.”

Among the appeals sent to the board was a letter from a teacher named Leszek Ward.

“Losing Meredith,” he wrote, “would be an unthinkable and unnecessary obstacle to the continued success of our students. At this point, our principal will have no opportunity to interview, select, or attempt to prepare any potential replacement. Anyone thrust into Meredith’s position would be entirely unfamiliar with our theme, approach, and school community. As a result, our students will lose a dedicated, selfless school leader that has exemplified the kind of stability students spoke about so movingly just a few weeks ago. They will lose grants Meredith works hard to secure. They will lose the community partnerships she has worked so hard to build. ...

“More than that, they will lose faith in the leadership of their city.”

Gavrin’s and Ward’s letters follow. Click here, here, here, here, and here to read some past Independent stories about what happens inside New Haven Academy, which moved in 2016 to a renovated $44 million state-of-the-art building at the corner of Orange and Bradley streets. (Click on the podcast above to listen to a previous interview with Baldwin and Gavrin about their school, on WNHH FM’s “Dateline New Haven” program.)

Gavrin Letter To Parents

NHA Families,

I am emailing to share a difficult situation that has developed: the Superintendent is trying to move me from New Haven Academy into another school. (Please make sure you read through the details below; I apologize that this is such a lengthy email.)

On Tuesday, the Director of Human Resources for the New Haven Public Schools informed me that the new Superintendent is not willing to have me continue to work in the same building as Greg—that because the Director of Instruction has always evaluated and supervised me, and because there is no remaining title of “Director of Instruction” and it would be the job of the Principal to evaluate me now, Dr. Birks has determined that I can no longer work at New Haven Academy where Greg, as my principal and as my husband, would be in a position to evaluate me. She is giving me no choice but to accept a position in another school. This is not, they acknowledged, about any budgetary issue.

I reminded the Director of Human Resources that:

1. I was hired as a co-facilitator of NHA when it opened in 2003. Later, when the school budget was large enough to give us an official principal position, I took the title of “magnet resource teacher” but have always worked as the other member of the administration.

2. We have always been aware of and proactive about making sure direct supervision and evaluation were provided by someone in Central Office; at our direct request, starting years ago, the Director of Instruction has evaluated and supervised me;

3. Whoever is assigned to replace me in this position will lack the training in our magnet theme, system of instruction and grading, and this specific school culture that I have led and developed over 15 years.

I was then told that the new Superintendent is unwilling to make any exception by asking an Assistant Superintendent to evaluate and supervise me as the Director of Instruction did previously.

Over the course of 15 years, we have:

- Grown the school from 60 students to 325;
- Graduated 12 senior classes at college acceptance rates of 98-100%;
- Hosted visitors from schools across the country, from foundations, and from schools in other countries who want to learn from our model;
- Become one of the first 10 schools to form the Partner Schools Network of Facing History and Ourselves, now a network of over 80 schools;
- Watched our alumni achieve college acceptance, persistence, and success rates on par not only with students within their demographics but also across demographics according to National Clearinghouse data; and
- Been honored by the district and, this October, by the Black and Hispanic Caucus of the Aldermen for the city.

While I have nothing but respect for my colleagues across the District and recognize that valuable and important work is being done in every school (including the New Haven Public Schools my three children attend), my heart and soul are at New Haven Academy. I hope that the Superintendent can find a way to enable me to stay in my current position at the school, or else I will be left with no choice but to resign.

I am awaiting further information from Human Resources before the Board of Education meeting that is due to be held on Monday. In the interim, many supporters and allies in the community have reached out to the Superintendent, the Mayor’s office, and the Board of Education to speak on New Haven Academy’s behalf.

I had hoped to have better information in hand and be able to avoid sharing this information with all of you, but I did not want to wait until any closer to the start of the school year. We will keep you up to date with any new developments.

In the interim, please rest assured that the incredible faculty and staff at NHA are doing everything they need to do to deliver you (or your children) the high quality education you richly deserve, just as we always have.

Best,
Meredith

Teacher Letter To Board Of Ed

Allan Appel PhotoMy name is Leszek Ward. I’ve been an English teacher at New Haven Academy for the last 10 years. In that time I’ve been fortunate enough to work with the same principle and program director for the entirely of my career.

At a Board of Education meeting a few weeks ago, I heard many students speak from personal experience about the importance of relationships and stability in schools. I heard one of our own students speak movingly about how important Samm Leska was to our school community. I was encouraged by the board’s decision to table the layoffs and transfers in order to examine them more carefully.

Last Monday, I was deeply disappointed to see that Ms. Leska was still listed as a transfer out of new Haven Academy. I know that from the outside, this might seem like a victory. She was originally slated to be laid off, but now she has a job in the district. But I also know that Samm had no desire to leave New Haven Academy. She was transferred from a high school she loves into a K-8 school she does not know, and the teacher replacing her her left a K-8 school for a high school he does not know. The solution seemed obvious: keep Samm at the school she loves and transfer the displaced K-8 teacher to the open position at the K-8 school. The fact that the superintendent was unwilling or unable to recognize this seemingly obvious solution indicates she did not truly hear the students who spoke so movingly of the need for caring relationships and stability in their schools. I was disappointed that the Board of Education missed the opportunity to keep Ms Leska at NHA.

I have recently learned that we are also about to lose Meredith Gavrin, one of the cofounders of our school. Meredith was recently told that due to the reassignment of central office staff, the only person who could evaluate her was the principal of New Haven Academy, Greg Baldwin. Because Meredith and Greg are married, she was told that this situation presents a conflict of interest that can only be avoided by assigning Meredith to another school in the district. This is far from the only possible solution. Once again, the superintendent is considering an incredibly damaging decision that can easily be avoided.

To point out that Meredith is an irreplaceable member of the school community is to understate the obvious. Losing Meredith would be an unthinkable and unnecessary obstacle to the continued success of our students. At this point, our principal will have no opportunity to interview, select, or attempt to prepare any potential replacement. Anyone thrust into Meredith’s position would be entirely unfamiliar with our theme, approach, and school community. As a result, our students will lose a dedicated, selfless school leader that has exemplified the kind of stability students spoke about so movingly just a few weeks ago. They will lose grants Meredith works hard to secure. They will lose the community partnerships she has worked so hard to build. They will lose schoolwide project, a yearly day of interdisciplinary learning recently covered by the New Haven Independent. More than that, they will lose faith in the leadership of their city.

Meredith has voluntarily worked as an administrator while being been paid as a magnet resource teacher since founding the school 15 years ago. Moving her to another school saves the district no money, but does incredible harm to our students and our school community. I understand the desire to drive out nepotism in the district, but this situation is unique. The damage can easily be avoided by simply allowing Meredith continue her work in the school she helped build and assigning someone else in the district to evaluate her. I have little confidence in the decisions of a superintendent who is unable or unwilling to avoid such irreparable harm at such a small cost. I hope that the board can restore my confidence and protect my students by keeping Meredith Gavrin at New Haven Academy.

Respectfully,

Leszek Ward

Comments

posted by: Not Worthy on August 24, 2018  9:33am

The reason so many of us opposed Birks in the first place is that we knew she had a record of making top-down, ill-considered, tone-deaf, and pedagogically-ruinous decisions like this. She should be shown the door. And so should the Mayor.

posted by: Atwater on August 24, 2018  9:54am

Is there anyone is New Haven’s leadership that isn’t tremendously bad at their job? This decision seems to be a patterns of myopic and ill informed leadership, which thus far has created an unforgivable mess in the public school system. This school gets results, amazing result and the people who are most responsible for those tremendous results should be rewarded, not treated like this. I hope that the parents, students and alumni of the Academy make their displeasure known publicly, i.e. walk-outs, and demonstrations.

On a personal note, a few years ago I had the pleasure of sponsoring two interns from the New Haven Academy at my office. They both did an amazing job and showed a maturity and work ethic that is too often not seen in young people. The New Haven Academy creates the citizens we need in New Haven. The school should be supported and their methods duplicated throughout the district.

posted by: withallduerespect on August 24, 2018  10:01am

She’s going to reassign a co-founder of the school? What sense does that make?

There was a system that worked for fifteen years, and suddenly Birks can’t figure out how to continue it? Goodness, she just gave the person who used to evaluate Meredith a new title - it’s not like that person is gone.

Being a good leader means picking your battles well - this is a silly battle to fight.

posted by: IloveMYcity203 on August 24, 2018  10:12am

Wowwwwwww!!! I cannot believe what I just read. The parents and students need to make some noise. This is not okay. With the statistics that were listed, why would you break up a system that has worked for 15 years? I understand that there are some “policies” that are in place, but removing one of the co-founders cannot be the only option. Why can’t you (Birks) just put someone else in charge of his wife as she suggested? Politics at its best! The City of New Haven and the BOE need to be ashamed of the political games they play at the mercy of the students. If you (BOE) truly believe in “kids first,” then restructure who’s in charge of who, and leave this women in place. Simple! This story needs to be exposed on all media outlets; Not just NHI. Once this gets out in the light, I bet things will change quickly. Make this story spread like a wildfire.

posted by: AliceB on August 24, 2018  10:38am

I believe every word I just read and I am i, as another poster stated, disgusted. The pettiness being displayed by Birks is childish and unprofessional.

posted by: LivingInNewHaven on August 24, 2018  11:02am

This is a public school, funded by public dollars. If these two individuals wish to claim a permanent position then they should have “founded” an independent school.  There is a clear conflict of interest that could create an issue for others working in that school.  Just because no one says anything doesn’t mean that there aren’t those that are intimidated by that work site relationship.
The audacity of the wife to write that letter, like she owns her position. #whitewomanpriviledge
Just because it’s been allowed doesn’t mean it’s right.
The fact that Birks is someone who is policy driven is the reason shouldn’t be the issue.
The real issue is the train wreck of a district that these people are trying to keep that way I stead of trying to fix.
I’m sure there are those at that school who are afraid to say anything for fear of the “founders”!
SPLIT THEM UP!
If this couple wants to “own” a school then take the school and fund it themselves…really disgusting.
Nobody who works for the NHPS owns their job. They work at the will of the Superintentant.

posted by: 06511 on August 24, 2018  11:02am

Budgetary issues are one thing, but this is a terrible decision that needs to be reversed. The team at NHA is doing a great job; let them continue to do so.

posted by: Gracie66 on August 24, 2018  11:46am

I’m so pleased to see this article, the letters of support & the outrage. Meredith Gavrin represents the BEST in education, a model locally, nationally&, in fact, globally. Educators from Northern Ireland, South Africa, Colombia, Mexico, & England, among other countries have been inspired by her leadership & the model of New Haven Academy.The nepotism charge here is not fully refuted. Let’s be clear. She and Greg Baldwin co-founded New Haven Academy. The failure of the education system&the; district was to not be able to imagine how to have co-leaders of a school &to; force them into a principal &, frankly, lesser/ ambiguous position for Gavrin. Set aside the gender inequity here, it’s a problem for us to be unable to envision and implement other models for leadership, particularly in a moment when collaboration and diverse representation of leadership are in short supply. Gavrin’s contributions to New Haven Academy’s success are expressed here and should be placed in a local and national context. NHA is a shining star. The district, state and country should be proud of this school, elevate it and seek to replicate what’s working so well. The young people who graduate from NHA get into a four year university and STAY there; they are prepared to be democratic citizens; they learn how to think and question and be civically engaged; they learn how to talk to people who don’t look, pray, or think like them; they learn how to cultivate communities of respect. Superintendent Birks, it’s unclear what your legacy will be. Meredith Gavrin’s is much clearer. Ask the teachers, students and parents of NHA, ask teachers involved with Facing History, ask Harvard Graduate School of Education….the list goes on. You would do well to visit NHA, learn from the school and demonstrate that real leadership includes transparency, the ability to rethink, & to cultivate the extraordinary talent in your district. Start with Gavrin.

posted by: AverageTaxpayer on August 24, 2018  11:55am

City government is rife with nepotism. But breaking up a spousal team, that has proven itself to be highly effective?

Yes, it is a unique situation. But if this couple has poured their lives into that school, and performed their tasks capably — an exception should be made.

Sheesh!

posted by: new havener on August 24, 2018  12:15pm

Let her resign. The City cannot be held hostage to threats of resignation, letter-writings, and campaigns to to keep people in place.

I wish no ill will here, but no one is so valuable they can’t be moved. Face it, should Gavrin be hit by falling piano or be offered a much better job somewhere else, she wouldn’t be here tomorrow, then what would happen. You’d move on.

Perhaps Gavrin’s talent could raise another school’s standing. That would be a plus.

posted by: new HAven not NEW Haven on August 24, 2018  12:21pm

This is absolutely disgusting. Birks’ main objective was to close our deficit, and put kids first. Keeping Meredith at new haven academy actually saves money and what benefit does doing this have for kids?

posted by: loquacious truth on August 24, 2018  12:29pm

How many teachers in this district are acting in administrative roles and not being compensated? Why do firemen get paid LT and Captains pay when they act in those roles but teachers are constantly “exploited” by NHPS. This is especially disturbing since it cost well over $15,000.00 for teachers to receive an administrative certificate. This district and the rest of the state better recognize the sacrifices teachers are making ever day in New Haven. And how does the state and city say thank you, by laying off 26 of our colleagues, a 1 percent teacher tax, permanent step freezes, below inflation raises, increases in medical contribution, lack of support, and a poor working environment. One might ask why any highly educated person would put up with that and the only answer is “the kids”. They are truly amazing and at the end of the day they are worth it!! I just wish we could get central office, the state, the federal government, and the citizens of this country to value the students as much as their teachers do!!

posted by: Not Worthy on August 24, 2018  12:32pm

Let’s be clear: the only actual reason for this move is because Birks’ shifted around her management structure. It will surely not improve any student’s education, and in fact it will negatively impact hundreds of students at NH Academy. The theoretical consideration that the Superintendent has certain powers does not make everything the Superintendent does right. The theoretical consideration that no one is indispensible does not mean that employees should be moved around wily-nily or thrown to the wolves just because. The practical considerations here far outweigh the abstract arguments for authority.

posted by: Atwater on August 24, 2018  12:48pm

Living and newhavener:

The City’s leadership needs to be aware of the will of the citizenry. In this instance, the will of the parents that they serve. The way the article described the situation, any potential conflict can be resolved by a simple reconfiguration of current staff and administration. This is a small cost for such a valuable person. While you’re right, no one owns their position, these two people certainly have made a case for the counterargument. They have created a thriving and enviable school within a troubled school system. They’ve certainly earned a right to remain. The Superintendent seems to be a bureaucrat with no appreciation for the art of education. Unfortunately NHPS has been destroyed by bureaucrats and politicians. We shouldn’t let them do this, even if it is a small issue relative to the larger problems facing the district and the City.

posted by: robn on August 24, 2018  1:05pm

Stop complaining…the mayor needs to make space for all of the fat do-nothing administrators that need to be shuffled around from central office. Too bad for effective people actually working in the trenches.

posted by: Paul Wessel on August 24, 2018  2:26pm

Given that the official NHPS position on this matter is “No decisions have been made regarding the employee’s assignment for next year.  Any decision would require recommendation through the Personnel report and subsequent Board of Education action,” and knowing the New Haven Academy students, parents, and faculty, I would expect to see a whole lot of schoolin’ happening at Monday night’s Board of Education meeting. #ThinkCriticallyBeResponsibleGetInvolved.