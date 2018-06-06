Cops, Family Issue Plea On Alleged Killer

by Thomas Breen | Jun 6, 2018 1:07 pm

(1) Comment | Post a Comment | E-mail the Author

Posted to: Legal Writes, Downtown

Police and family members of 28-year-old Tyekqua Nesbitt pleaded for community members to come forward with information on the whereabouts of Nesbitt’s alleged killer, whom the police have now formally charged with murder.

During a Wednesday morning press conference in the third-floor atrium of the city’s police headquarters at 1 Union Ave., Police Chief Anthony Campbell and Assist Chief Herb Johnson announced that the department has have obtained a warrant for the arrest of Tramaine Marquese Poole for the charge of murder. They said there is a $5 million bond associated with Poole’s warrant.

Campbell and Johnson were joined at the press conference by Mayor Toni Harp, representatives from U.S. Marshals Office and the State’s Attorney Office, and by Nesbitt’s twin sister, Tashauna, and her mother, who did not share her name.

According to the police, Poole shot and killed Nesbitt on May 31 just after 10 p.m. while she was in her car at the intersection of Wilmot Road and Wintergreen Avenue in West Rock. Nesbitt’s 6 and 11-year-old children were in the car at the time of the shooting.

“The murder of Tyekqua Nesbitt was completely devastating to this community and it will take the entirety of this community to bring Ms. Nesbitt’s killer to justice,” Campbell said. “Tramaine Poole should be considered armed and extremely dangerous.”

Johnson, who oversees the New Haven police’s investigative services division, described Poole as a 41-year-old black male with a medium complexion. He said Poole is approximately 5’ 11” and 160 pounds. He said he has tattoos on both arms, and that he may be wearing several different disguises, including a dreadlocked wig. Johnson said Poole might also be dressing as a woman.

Johnson also confirmed that police believe there is a connection between Poole’s alleged murder of Nesbitt on May 31 and his alleged shooting and injuring of his 36-year-old wife on May 7 on Henry Street. Johnson said the New Haven police secured a warrant for Poole’s arrest soon after the May 7 shooting.

He said that initial warrant is for first degree assault, risk of injury, criminal possession of a firearm, carrying a pistol without a permit, and unlawful discharge of a firearm.

Poole has been on the lam since that first crime.

The new warrant out on Poole for the May 31 alleged crime includes murder, criminal possession of a firearm, carrying a pistol without a permit, two counts of risk of injury, and unlawful discharge of a firearm. That second warrant puts a bond of $5 million on Poole’s released if and when he is apprehended.

Campbell, Poole and Mayor Harp implored the community to reach out to the police and provide any information they can on Poole’s whereabouts. They said the U.S. Marshalls Office is still offering a $5,000 reward for any tips that leads to the arrest of Poole.

“Police don’t use the term ‘armed and dangerous’ casually and haphazardly,” Harp said. She said Poole is a real threat to all New Haveners, and that anyone with any information should leave it up to the police department to decide whether or not a tip is useful.

Johnson asked any citizens with information on Poole to call the New Haven police’s tip lines at 1-866-888-TIPS or 1-203-946-6296. He said the U.S. Marshals tip line is 1-877-926-8332.

“I stand here next to my mom begging and pleading for this city and community to come together,” said Nesbitt’s twin sister, Tashauna, with tears streaming down her cheeks. “Just so we can have some kind of justice. So my sister can rest and so her kids can fell safe. … No help is too small. No help is too big. Any tips, anything is helpful for us.”

“We need the community’s help to bring this man to justice,” Nesbitt’s mother said. “So that my daughter can rest in peace.”

Campbell offered one final plea to Poole himself, saying that the police did not want anyone else in the community to be harmed.

“Turn yourself in,” he said. “It is not too late to do the right thing.”

After the press conference, Beaver Hills Alders Brian Wingate and Jill Marks continued the police department’s plea for anyone with information on Poole’s whereabouts to come forward, and not to try to apprehend Poole themselves.

“Let the police do what their job is,” Wingate said. “We don’t need no superheroes.”

Click on the below Facebook Live video to watch the full press conference.

<p>