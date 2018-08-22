Sections

24 School Layoffs Approved; $8M To Go

(6) Comments | Post a Comment | E-mail the Author

Posted to: Labor, Schools, True Vote

Students’ tearful speeches, parents’ proposed alternatives, a union’s last-ditch buyout suggestion: none of it worked. A week after being given hope that their jobs might be saved, two dozen full-time educators were still told they’re out of work after all.

The Board of Education voted at a Tuesday night special meeting at Celentano School to lay them off.

Citing the need to place faculty before school starts next week, they unanimously approved Superintendent Carol Birks’s recommendation to lay off 15 school counselors, five library media specialists and four physical education teachers, all of whom don’t have any other certifications.

Christopher Peak PhotoAnother 16 employees who initially received pink slips in the mail —  half of them social studies, literature and business teachers at the high schools —  have all returned to work or found other jobs.

“We believe in and value the people who work in our organization, but we have to make some difficult decisions,” Birks said before the vote. “We will continue to work closely with the teachers union, as well as all other unions, to see if we can come up with some additional savings. But at this time, to ensure that we are ready for school to begin on Aug. 30, we have to advise our staff what their assignments are going to be as we continue to engage in negotiations.”

Celentano’s cafeteria was packed with people as administrators awaited their new positions, counselors and librarians came out to support their colleagues, and parents wondered what would happen to their kids. Ministers and politicians mingled.

They listened; they didn’t get to speak up this time. Unlike last week meeting, when the board tabled a decision on the layoffs after hearing heartfelt testimony, this meeting was over in less than 20 minutes, without any comment from the public or much debate among the board members.

Most of the negotiation had gone on long before the meeting started. The special meeting had initially been scheduled for Monday afternoon, but it was pushed back to give the board members an extra day to figure out what to do.

On Tuesday afternoon, just before the meeting, two board members, Ed Joyner and Joe Rodriguez, moderated a sit-down between the district administration and the union leadership. The discussion focused on a buyout plan to try to avoid the layoffs. Birks said she was open to the idea, but she wanted more time to crunch the numbers.

Meanwhile, Darnell Goldson lined up the other votes to make sure that the system would be ready for classes to start. As of Tuesday morning, he said, he thought he only had three votes. Eventually the board voted unanimously, even winning over Nico Rivera, the non-voting student representative who had spoken out against cuts.

“None of us like this, but we knew that we had to do it,” Goldson said. “For the entire week, I had to pull members to the side, because everyone wanted to be able to say, ‘I didn’t vote for this.’ But as a leader, I had to make sure we had the votes to make it pass.”

Alternatives Considered

 

The reduction in teaching staff will save the district roughly $1.2 million. The teachers union is hoping it can convince the administration to find another way to reach that total.

“Our position on the layoffs is unambiguous,” Dave Cicarella, the union president, wrote in a recent letter to his membership. “All teachers that were laid off should be returned to their positions. Period.”

As an alternative, the union has proposed a buyout, along with furlough days. By offering continued healthcare benefits and a sick-day cash-out, Cicarella said, he hoped the schools could encourage veteran teachers earning higher salaries to call it quits early.

According to a draft of the union’s proposal, teachers could receive a payout for their saved-up sick days. Over three years, the district would pay cash for all their days, along with an additional 30 percent bonus.

For instance, if a teacher had banked the maximum 64 sick days allowed by contract, she’d receive compensation for 19 extra days with a buyout. Spread over three years, that would mean an annual payment of around $13,300.

The added healthcare benefits would be split by age. Teachers over 65 years old, who qualify for Medicare, would receive a $400 monthly stipend for six years, while younger teachers could remain on the medical plan at a quarter of the cost of the annual premium, usually around $2,700 for an individual and $5,400 for a couple.

In an initial estimate, Cicarella calculated that the retirement incentives could save about $910,000 this year. Additional savings would accumulate each year afterwards, totaling around $3.0 million within seven years.

Cicarella said the administration hasn’t dismissed the idea. “They’re absolutely looking at it,” he said. “They want more time now to look at the numbers.”

He said he’s hoping that, between those incentives and other cuts to the administration, teachers will be invited back. “They should absolutely hold out hope,” he said. “It’s painful, no question, to have 24 of my colleagues still out there, but I’m cautiously optimistic.”

Finding The Rest

Even after the closure of three schools and the reassignment of faculty, the district still needs to make up approximately $8.4 million, more than half of the $19.3 million deficit that was originally projected.

Birks said she has a plan to save an additional $3.6 million by maximizing grants, cutting back on utility bills, buying fewer supplies, and limiting bus trips. But she hasn’t disclosed her plans for closing the rest of the deficit.

“It is our legal responsibility to close our budget,” Birks said. “People have said to me before, ‘We went over all the time.’ We’re in a difficult place right now. The city was able to cover those cuts in the past; however, this administration does not have the resources to incur the additional costs. As a result, we have to be aggressive about how we close the structural deficit.”

As Birks tries to find additional money, Cicarella said that his union won’t consider taking a vote on furlough days unless the layoffs are rescinded.

He also also pressed Birks to hold to her additional commitment to eliminate 25 administrative positions; currently only 14 have been cut. (On Tuesday, the board also approved the transfer of seven assistant principals to fill vacancies, though it tabled Tina Mitchell’s move from Fair Haven to Hillhouse, at Birks’s request.) Goldson said he hadn’t spoken yet with the head of the administrators union, but he believes they’ve been working on ideas for givebacks. He said he expected that there will be “savings,” not cuts.

 

Comments

posted by: observer1 on August 22, 2018  8:37am

The adults in the room are finally standing up. The city does not have the money for business as usual. athe rest of the city departments now have to get the message.

posted by: NHPLEB on August 22, 2018  8:47am

As we can all see,  Dr. Birks commended the Teacher’s Union for working hard to move people around and cut the layoffs needed from important teaching staff.  The same , obviously,  cannot be said for the administrator’s union.  Administrators are shuffled around but few were laid off,  and they are the ones making the bigger salaries and refusing furlough days or any cooperation.

The staff that drives buses and feeds your children and does after school nonsense was NOT cut because what parents really want is all-day, taxpayer funded babysitting,  from Pre-K - grade 12.  That’s fine but don’t be complaining about their poor education because you threw that away yourselves. And you let the big fish get away unscathed.

But just go down to Gateway and City Hall and you will see the same loafers,  hanging around, ordering lunch, going out for coffee , and collecting their salaries.  The pain should be shared by all areas of municipal employees.  So-  Who’s next?  Will the Mayor take furlough days?  Will heads of departments? Will support staff?  Tune in!  (Spoiler:  no; they won’t)

posted by: 1644 on August 22, 2018  9:16am

What would be the advantage of a retirement incentive program for the children?  If we put kids first, how does it make sense to pay people to leave, when you make get people to leave for nothing?  Shouldn’t those dollars stay in the system, rather than go to people who are leaving?  (BTW, since the state funds TRB, at least for now,  the state should forbid retirement incentives.  The state’s teacher’s retirement fund is woefully underfunded.)

posted by: 1644 on August 22, 2018  9:31am

NHPLEB:  The mayor has said that her senior staff have agreed to take furlough days, subject to the unionized staff agreeing to the same thing.  These union givebacks are built into the budget the BoA approved, though, like the amount of state aid built into last years budget, there doesn’t seem much reason to believe they will actually happen.

As far as administrators go, furlough days, and give-backs are good for temporary savings.  NHPS, and the city, need permanent reductions to their costs.  Positions need to be eliminated to save dollars not just this year, but every year going forward.  The BoE members need to focus on the children and taxpayers, not employees.

posted by: Samuel T. Ross-Lee on August 22, 2018  10:27am

8.4 is NOT more than half of 19.3.

posted by: Noteworthy on August 22, 2018  11:18am

I’d like to see how the BOE got to the budget savings they say - but more importantly, what’s the plan to stay within the budget this year? $8 million off the budget cap and knowing that expenses historically through the school year rise, means there must be another $10 to $12 million in cuts. Where is it and why would you start a school year with such a big hole in your spending?