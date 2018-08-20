by Staff | Aug 20, 2018 1:01 pm

A 60-year-old man is in the hospital struggling for his life after a dispute over a drug deal gone bad.

The dispute occurred around 7:45 p.m. Sunday, according to police spokesman Officer David Hartman. Here’s what happened, Hartman said:

Witnesses saw the man obtain “a small bag of suspected drugs” from someone in a dark-colored sedan on the 1400 block of Chapel Street (by Yale-New Haven Hospital’s St. Raphael campus). The man “took off running.” The person from the sedan, believed to be in his 20s and sporting sunglasses and shoulder-length dreadlocks, “ran after him, beat him up and took back the small bag,” then drove off.

“The victim ran after the car and grabbed on to it,” Hartman wrote in a release.

“Give me back my drugs!” the man yelled, or words to that effect. Then he “fell from the moving car and apparently struck his head, causing life-threatening injuries to his head and neck.” His condition is reported to be critical; detectives are looking for the driver/alleged dealer. Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 203-946-6304.

In other weekend crime, according to Hartman:

• A 34-year-old Hamden man said he left work at a downtown New Haven restaurant around 5:30 a.m. Saturday when someone in an alley asked him for change, then “stabbed him twice in the torso” when no money was forthcoming. The assailant remains at large. The victim’s wounds are non-life-threatening.

• A 19-year-old Domino’s pizza deliverer left his 2009 Nissan Altima running and unlocked as he went to bring a pie to an address on the 200 block of Elm Street around 11 p.m. Saturday. It was not a wise move. “As the customer checked the order, someone got into the car and drove off” with not just the car but “the profits of his 14 prior deliveries.”

• A 51-year-old New Haven man was walking on Ferry Street with an acquaintance and her infant around 6:30 p.m. Sunday when someone “made an unfavorable comment about the child.” The man told him to “watch his mouth.” An argument ensued, escalated. In the view of witnesses, the commenter “pulled a pocket-knife and slashed the victim across his face.” Cops showed up, saw the man, and caught him in the drive-thru of a nearby fast-food restaurant after he ran away. They arrested and charged the 27-year-old arrestee with first-degree assault, carrying a dangerous weapon, second-degree breach of peace and refusal to be fingerprinted. The victim’s injuries are described as non-life-threatening.