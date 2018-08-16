Green Proprietors On Overdoses, Drug Scene: “We Cannot Wait”

by Staff | Aug 16, 2018 4:57 pm

(13) Comments | Post a Comment | E-mail the Author

Posted to: Health

The Committee of the Proprietors of the Common and Undivided Lands at New Haven, which has owned the New Haven Green since the 17th century and contracts with the city’s parks department to maintain it, released the following statement regarding Wednesday’s and Thursday’s overdoses on the Green. The recent overdoses of dozens of people on the Green over the course of a day has brought to the forefront a growing national problem that has also hit New Haven: the drug epidemic. Like many other communities, we are overwhelmed by an epidemic that shatters families, ravages communities and affects quality of life. As Proprietors of the Green, we are aware that this beautiful community space has become a “hang out” for people from across Connecticut who come to New Haven to treat their addictions. Unfortunately, a side effect is that the Green has become a space for those who have relapsed, seek to deal or acquire drugs, drink excessively or get high in a space that is intended for the enjoyment of all who live in this city. We have been in conversations with city officials, business leaders and other concerned citizens who want to improve the conditions of the Green and homeless people. We have a crisis that requires our immediate attention and the participation of the city, our universities, our business community, our professional and community workers and our neighborhood residents. We are a compassionate city and our solutions should reflect that compassion. However, this problem must be solved, and we cannot wait any longer to try to do so. In the center of our city we have a Green that must remain available for the use and enjoyment of our children, families, seniors, students, workers and artists. We will join with our community to confront the current crisis and ensure that the Green is and remains a safe and inviting space for all to enjoy.

Share this story with others.

Post a Comment

You must be logged in to comment

If you already have an account, please log in here | If not, please .

Comments

posted by: repmd on August 16, 2018 5:17pm I am happy to see the proprietors have spoken up but instead of taking responsibility for the care of the Green we get a liberal cry of meaningless jargon. In the beginning , the proprietor were leading citizens of wealth that could raise money to care for the common space. Now we have a diverse group of politically correct members whose focus is not the care of the Green. To maintain the Green and make it more inviting for uses other than a drug market, the Proprietors need to raise the funds to repair the Green ( does anyone remember when the last time the in-ground watering system worked), design it for better use and maintain it. As a New Haven citizen, I would come to a fund raiser . We just need leadership.

posted by: Marion on August 16, 2018 5:22pm Blah blah blah. You can cover the entire New Haven Green with like statements from the proprietors over the years. They’re like a broken record. The dilettantes are all talk and no action.

posted by: alex on August 16, 2018 5:41pm Compassion shouldn’t be followed by a However.

posted by: Henry J. Fernandez on August 16, 2018 5:58pm Make no mistake. New Haven has a serious problem. With these overdoses, it exploded into view, but it has been growing for some time. Its roots are in the idea that we alone in the region can provide services to those who are addicted to drugs. And, we have a problem in that those who provide these services, like the Apt Foundation, do not appear to be taking the steps necessary to ensure that the addicts who come to New Haven for their services do not create even bigger problems for our city. This is not the time for hand wringing. We can recognize the humanity of those addicted to drugs while still taking actions immediately to stop the Green (or our other parks and neighborhoods) from being the center of drug dealing and drug use in Connecticut. Every year LEAP has our Read-In on the New Haven Green. Hundreds of children are read to by dozens of community volunteers. This year it occurred on a beautiful July day and it was a joyous occasion. It demonstrated everything that the Green can be for all of us. I am reminded as well of the historic concerts on the Green, such as Ray Charles performing one of his last live performances, attended by thousands of New Haveners from all backgrounds. The Green is the one place that we all share. The open sale and use of drugs on the Green, as well as passed out addicts, are serious problems that will take many people working hard to resolve. I expect that it is exactly the kind of role envisioned for the Proprietors when the Green was established under its unique form of governance—a group of community leaders and volunteers committed to maintaining the Green for the use of this and future generations. Hopefully they can quickly convene the right parties to fix the problem that has been growing on the Green. All of us should be on their side as they work to do so.

posted by: AverageTaxpayer on August 16, 2018 6:29pm @ Henry — I don’t think it’s fair that you post here without revealing that you were mentored by chief Proprietor Anne Calabresi, and that your wife Kica Matos was “tapped” by Anne to become the fifth Proprietor. (Along with Julia McNamara, Robert B. Dannies, Jr, and Judge Janet Bond Arterton. Fwiw, the Proprietors are the real problem here. They aren’t an active body of stewards, they have raised no money for improvements, and they create a vacuum of real responsibility for our Central Park.

posted by: wendy1 on August 16, 2018 6:36pm All talk but no M O N A YY !!!!! The “green” population is not going to change unless we provide homes for the homeless——apts.., group homes, detox centers, tiny houses on a lot…you name it. Drugs, booze, and worse (guns) are OUT there. The rabbit is out of the hat…the genie is out of the bottle. WE have 400 begging non-profits who are no replacement for sound compassionate government….like what FDR did in the Depression. His gov. rescued poor people. Yale has 30 BBBBILLION and NO detox. If you are drunk or stoned, you may not get admitted from the ER to a hosp. bed—-that’s what I’ve been told by several sickly homeless….these included an elderly man with heart disease and a pregnant homeless sex worker. I met both on Chapel St. I gave the woman $$ and told her she needed the hospital. Right now the only thing Yale does is throw homeless off their property. I am witness to this as well.

posted by: Patricia Kane on August 16, 2018 7:10pm Why this sudden rush to blame the Proprietors for a huge societal problem?

Why isn’t Yale sending an emergency squad of experts to help on the Green and consult with the City?

Neither institution is responsible for the pain and suffering we are witnessing.

We’ve demonized poor people, people of color, the unemployed, the mentally ill, the people who lost their footing on the ladder to success and elevated the greedy who certainly live in better circumstances and have better teeth. Have we run out of villains? Do we have to slam an elderly woman who has retired from the Proprietors and put all these disasters on her shoulders?

I suggest your take your judgments and condemnations aside and go down to the Green and start feeding the hungry, as regular volunteers do, or distribute clothing or just have a conversation with a lonely person.

If we can’t share our wealth to care for each other, then we have to show up and do more.

If not, you lose your right to complain.

posted by: Henry J. Fernandez on August 16, 2018 7:21pm Gosh @AverageTaxpayer, I think pretty much everyone knows that I am Kica Matos’s husband. It is how almost everyone in New Haven greets me, “Aren’t you Kica’s husband?” As to having friends and mentors who are proprietors, I have friends and mentors who are involved in pretty much every institution in New Haven. That includes sororities, fraternities, restaurants, barber shops, beauty salons, churches, synagogues, temples, foundations, youth agencies, homeless programs, colleges, public schools, musical groups, theaters, you name it. That’s what happens when you live in a city for almost 30 years. I would not expect anyone who lives in this city to not have colleagues, friends and family members associated with our institutions. That’s what makes New Haven great and why we are generally able to solve our problems when we see past differences and work together. We are after all a relatively small city, and this is why many of us choose to live here. But if it is unclear to anyone in New Haven—Kica Matos is my wife!! And that is something that I am incredibly proud of and have never been quite sure how I got so lucky. Oh and by the way, Anne Calabresi is great too!! Have a great day!

posted by: Bill Saunders on August 16, 2018 8:19pm Henry, Unfortunately your prior service and notoriety means bupkiss to the ever growing and changing population of The City of New Haven. I am pleasantly surprised at all of the new faces! Everybody deserves a fair shot at navigating New Haven’s Hall of Mirrors. Given that fact, be open in your comments WHEN your Wife is the New Proprietor!

Pretty Simple, Henry….. get with the program here. YOU needed to make that connection for the readership. Don’t beat up the Average Taxpayer! A little bit of ‘openness’ helps everybody to navigate the flood waters in our ever-changing town.

posted by: AverageTaxpayer on August 16, 2018 8:57pm Hey Bill, thanks for the support. Anyway, the secret society that claims authority and ownership of the Town Green is 100% the problem here. (Not that people use drugs, or that drugs are sold on the streets of New Haven.) Where the hell are they? Certainly not taking active responsibility for our greatest civic space! What the heck have they done in terms of capital improvements? Is it that hard to pick up trash and paint light-poles? I mean downtown does have the Town Green Special Service District with very capable management. But from what I understand, the Ambassadors aren’t allowed to step foot on the Green? Does that make any sense at all? Fwiw, I just found out today that David Newton has taken someone’s place as a new Proprietor. So Kica is no longer the rookie Proprietor. But who is David Newtown, and whose place did he take? Jeez, no one seems to know, as the Proprietors are so secretive! A quick google does reveal that Newton used to run Yale’s University Properties, and works as a real estate adviser. So maybe that’s a good sign. Maybe Mr. Newtown could be part of a public forum to discuss where we are at, how we got here, and more importantly how do we involve the greater community in making the Green a place we can all be truly proud of.

posted by: Pantagruel on August 16, 2018 9:04pm If ever there was a righteous case for eminent domain.

posted by: Paul Wessel on August 16, 2018 9:22pm The Green needs more programming. Let’s put more energy behind discussing and implementing the Project for Public Spaces report on the New Haven Green: https://www.pps.org/article/new-haven-green. Moving the Farmer’s Market onto the Green this year was a step in the right direction. (P.S. I was surprised by Henry Fernandez criticism of the Proprietors - reread the last two paragraphs of his comment - given his relationship to some of them.) (P.P.S. I am a friend of Kica Matos’ husband.)