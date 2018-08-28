New Haven Academy Co-Founder Keeps Her Job

by Christopher Peak | Aug 28, 2018 12:30 pm

New Haven Academy’s leaders will be able to keep running the school they co-founded together. Last week, Superintendent Carol Birks decided to break up the husband-and-wife team, Greg Baldwin and Meredith Gavrin, who founded the magnet high school 15 years ago, citing the district’s policy on nepotism. Gavrin, a magnet resource teacher, was told she’d be moved to another school because the assistant superintendent would be unable to evaluate her. That sparked an uproar from parents and alumni. Within a few days, Birks reversed course. At Monday night’s Board of Education meeting at Celentano School, she left Gavrin’s transfer off the “blue sheets,” the multi-page personnel report that includes all staffing changes. School board members didn’t mention it either. “Meredith Gavrin’s assignment has not been changed,” said Will Clark, the district’s chief operating officer. He added that a certified administrator will evaluate Gavrin’s performance, though Birks has not yet decided who that will be. Baldwin declined to comment.

posted by: Molly W on August 28, 2018 1:18pm I’m a bit confused by the insistent use of “founder”. I understand that Gavrin and Baldwin started this school and that it’s a well-considered school. But what is the limitation on being able to claim “founder” and therefor lay claim to the school? It’s a public school and many of them had shuffling. I’m not saying the shuffling is a good idea, or that it was done for altruistic reasons, and for sure the timing was rotten… but I’d consider the term “founder” to be better assigned to the private sector where property ownership history matters. And, for what it’s worth, if the leadership is so successful, why can that talent not be spread through the district?

posted by: middle on August 28, 2018 1:25pm Dr. Birks, everyone makes mistakes. A good leader knows when to reverse her decisions. It sounds like you listened to the community and let a great team stay together for another year. I only wish you talked with that community before you initially announced your intent to transfer Gavrin.

posted by: middle on August 28, 2018 3:26pm @Molly, Schools work when they support the specific needs of their students. New Haven Magnet Schools have specific themes and students apply based on those themes. Meredith and Greg designed their school to have a specific theme, curriculum, and grading system. It works really well for them and for the students who apply to go there. Schools are not widget factories, students are not widgets, teachers are not widgets, principals are not widgets. Context matters and a great leader knows to put people where they will perform best. “Good leaders can lead any school well,” is a fallacy that does not serve our students well. The leader of the Sound School has unique experience in Aquaculture. The Sound School is great and so is New Haven Academy, but swapping their principals would not be a good idea.

posted by: TFA2013 on August 28, 2018 4:19pm No coverage of the Dr. Birks Rally at Hillhouse? I heard some interesting reflections from friends.

posted by: NHPLEB on August 28, 2018 4:50pm Hey everyone, is nepotism a good thing? Or did the couple threaten to move their funding with them, should the Mrs. have to leave? Why was this decision made in the first place and why listen to THESE parents and not the parents from CREED?!?!?! Methinks , it’s the MONEY!

posted by: Molly W on August 28, 2018 6:32pm I wish we could move the conversation away from how exceptional some schools are and how they must be protected and toward creating less division among all schools. It seems a tall order amidst the current chaos, low morale, and the condition we inherited from those before… but this whacked exceptionalism is erosive for the long-term. I’m also disappointed that a school leader threatened resignation as if nowhere else could be valued or valuable.