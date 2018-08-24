Principals Grieve Summer Workload

Principals newly tasked with running the district’s summer school programs are looking for a bump in their six-figure salaries. The new schools superintendent argues they already have year-round jobs.
The School Administrators Association filed a formal grievance against the district in late June, arguing that Superintendent Carol Birks shouldn’t have forced eight principals to oversee summer sessions within their buildings without extra pay.
This month, behind closed doors, Birks debriefed the Board of Education about the grievance and other “mid-term negotiations” with the administrators union. Once returning from the executive session, the board did not disclose what was discussed or whether they’d given Birks any direction about how to proceed.
According to the grievance, which was obtained through the Freedom of Information Act, Cheryl Brown, the union president, complained that Birks had “unilaterally imposed duties and responsibilities” on the principals without their input. Brown considered that to be a violation of the collective bargaining agreement, which says that principals can’t be given extra work “without prior negotiations.”
The grievance asks that district “cease and desist” from “misinterpreting or misapplying” from the agreed-upon rules for salaries and enter into another round of negotiations with the union to ensure that.
In the district’s view, the principals weren’t being given extra work.
The collective bargaining agreement states that administrators with a 12-month work year, who can earn up to $156,255, “are required to be on duty at all times.” The contract makes an exception for administrators to take a four-week break and two weeklong recesses, but it adds that the superintendent, “in [her] sole discretion,” decides when they’re off.
From July 5 to Aug. 1, the district offered a variety of summer programming at all grade levels: literacy and math support at seven schools for kindergarteners through fourth graders; a science and technology camp at Hill Central and Fair Haven Schools for fifth through seventh graders; and credit recovery at Metropolitan Business Academy for any high schooler who failed a class.
In total, the district budgeted about $625,000 for the part-time personnel who staffed summer school. Shifting administrative costs onto principals this year was estimated to save about $64,000.
Brown did not respond to multiple email messages and phone calls requesting comment. Will Clark, the chief operating officer, said that the district does not comment on “pending negotiations and grievances.”
As the district works to close a projected $19.3 million budget deficit this year, many have asked why administrators have been spared from the deep cuts that have already led to the closure of three schools and the layoff of 15 school counselors, 5 library media specialists and 4 physical education teachers.
Reached by phone on Thursday afternoon, Dave Cicarella, the teachers union president, said that everyone in the district needs to do their part to mitigate the budget deficit.
“I do understand that this is something that they have not had to do before, but we are all being asked to do more, considering the circumstances,” he said. “The fact is that savings could pay for another teacher.”
Cicarella has also pressed Birks to uphold a pledge she made this spring to evenly distribute staffing reductions, matching the loss of 135 educators with 25 fewer administrators.
Before Monday’s vote to finalize two dozen layoffs, Birks said that the district had eliminated 134 teaching positions and 14 administrative positions.
Would 11 more administrators be cut? “We’re still looking at it,” Birks said earlier this month. “Right now, those proposed administrative reductions weren’t just at the Central Office. They were throughout the district.” Was she referring to school sites? “Possibly,” Birks said. “We’re still every exploring everything.”
posted by: WildwildWestEducator on August 24, 2018 8:30am
What is there to complain about? You make 150k, and want more! They didn’t do anything major, just getting paid to be bodies. They were more trouble than they were worth. But they already earned the summer money. Stop complaining.
posted by: withallduerespect on August 24, 2018 8:33am
This is a clever move by Dr. Birks.
If my boss asks me to do something during my work schedule, I have to do it. How can a principal claim that being asked to do something during her 12-month work schedule is extra work?
I’m waiting for the first principal to stand up and declare that he or she deserves extra pay during a budget crisis for doing work during regular working hours. Any takers?
posted by: loquacious truth on August 24, 2018 8:55am
Principals are being asked to do extra work because they don’t have school counselors. Who is going to create the schedules for thousands of kids if there are no counselors? This district has no idea how much work teachers in AFT 933 do beyond the contract. On Monday after teachers sit through a three hour assembly with the new boss and then three hours of “professional development” with their old boss, they will be moving furniture, plugging in computers, essentially putting the school back together, and many of them will be there until 5 or 6 at night. Many teachers will pull 12 hour days starting Monday, performing duties outside of their contractual obligations and will receive no compensation!! But if teachers don’t put their buildings back together it won’t get done and the kids will suffer!!
posted by: Noteworthy on August 24, 2018 9:25am
Are the principals interested in educating the kids or just reaping as much money with as little responsibility as possible? If so, get out. This is pathetic. You still get your vacation. You still get all your benefits and you still get a very chopped up school year to accommodate all your professional days, conferences, holidays, Jewish holidays and Christmas, Thanksgiving, Winter break and Spring Break. You want more taxpayer money? Here’s one: I’ll support a pay raise when you raise test scores by 15%. They’re pathetic too.
posted by: westvilledad on August 24, 2018 9:59am
wow. this is amazing. facing a multi-million dollar budget the admin union thinks it’s good timing for a grievance to ask for more money for doing their jobs!!!???
why are management even in a union? how do they have a union in the first place? that’s ridiculous!
posted by: heightster77 on August 24, 2018 10:10am
I have personally worked in the schools in the summer. They mad because even though they are 12 month employees a majority of them would not even show up for most of the summer. Only if central office ever cared to notice. But hay this is New Haven the do what ever you want city.
posted by: new havener on August 24, 2018 10:40am
New Haven is getting to be funny place. Lawsuits and grievances abound, mostly borne out of poor decisions.
I’m starting to believe most employees that draw a check from the City believe that money is plentiful, it will always be there, and the less work anyone can do, if they wait long enough, someone else will do it.
Any business run like this would not be in business long. High wages and low productivity are a bad pairing, then throw on deficit budgets and uncontrolled overtime. Ridiculous.
posted by: AliceB on August 24, 2018 10:45am
Dear Loquacious Truth, any teacher who puts in a 12 hour day is very, very foolish especially in light of this story about administrators who refuse to go the expected distance. Those are 12 month jobs; what is their exact issue? They receive extreme compensation. We have lost teachers and counselors yet the administration is upset because they had to actually earn their salary?
posted by: LivingInNewHaven on August 24, 2018 12:30pm
#Greedy
The principals look ridiculous. They make top dollar and had to work during their normal workday. Jesus. Ms Brown should resign as president if this is her example of leadership.
posted by: Matterhorn on August 24, 2018 1:31pm
Is it true that some members of the Board of Ed have the highest cable subscription in their offices as well as city distributed i-pads? can anybody confirm this?