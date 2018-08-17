Synthetic Cannabinoid Key Ingredient In Bad K2 Batch

by Thomas Breen | Aug 17, 2018 12:29 pm

The synthetic cannabinoid AMB-FUBINACA is the primary chemical responsible for the 100-plus overdoses that have taken place mostly on the New Haven Green over the past two days among people smoking a bad batch of the synthetic marijuana known as K2.

Police Chief Anthony Campbell revealed that information during a Friday morning press conference outside of City Hall with U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal, Mayor Toni Harp, and a cohort of city police and fire personnel.

Campbell and Asst. Chief Herb Johnson also announced that the city’s detective bureau executed a federal search warrant on Thursday night and made the arrest of a third individual who they believe is responsible for distributing the bad K2 to the two street-level dealers arrested on Thursday.

“It is our hope and our prayer that we have come to the end of this crisis, or things are at least leveling off,” Campbell said, noting that he had not heard of any additional K2-related overdoses happening on Friday.

He said that police presence on the Green will remain high over the next few days, with 12 to 15 officers patrolling the upper and lower Green looking to deter any new dealers from filling the void left by the three who have been arrested. He said this weekend’s police presence will be less than the 25 to 30 officers on site over the past two days, but will still be significantly more than the three to four officers usually assigned to the city’s central square.

Johnson said this is not the first time the department has dealt with overdoses related to K2 mixed with ABM-FUBINACA, a version of which was originally developed by the drug company Pfizer in 2009. Johnson said the department dealt with several overdoses related to this same combination of chemicals a few months ago.

“We are treating this as a medical situation,” Campbell said. He said that the police have not been arresting the victims of these overdoses because the police often find the drugs near them, not on them, when they have passed out or are vomiting or convulsing in response to the ABM-FUBINACA. Furthermore, he said, the police are treating the people succumbing to these overdoses as victims of a public health and medical emergency, as opposed to the perpetrators of a criminal outbreak.

Mayor Harp said she has received a commitment from the commissioner of the state Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services (DMHS) to send two recovery specialists to spend 12 to 15 hours a day on the Green, helping people suffering from substance abuse disorders.

“Often many of the people who overdosed were also on methadone,” Harp said. She said local methadone providers have to make sure that their treatment protocol only provides methadone to people “if they’re clean.” She also called on methadone providers to not just provide methadone, but behavioral treatment services as well.

“It’s important that we just don’t give people medicine and expect them to take care of it on their own,” she said.

Chief Campbell reiterated that synthetic cannabinoids, not synthetic opiates like fentanyl, seem to be responsible for this week’s waves of overdoses. He said emergency responders initially applied Narcan, a treatment for opioid overdose treatment, but that many of the victims did not respond to that treatment.

“The new scourge are the synthetics,” Blumenthal said. “Synthetic marijuana like K2, and synthetic heroin like fentanyl. These new synthetics are killers.”

He said amateur chemists mix these synthetic drugs with other contaminants, often leading to fatal overdoses.

He called on the Trump administration to put aside tariff feuds and trade wars and focus instead on cracking down on synthetics coming across U.S. borders primarily from countries like China and Mexico.

“We need a major national commitment like a Marshall Plan,” he said. He argued that the federal government has underfunded cities like New Haven, “because this emergency is every bit a threat to national security as any kind of threat from abroad.”

Mayor Harp also repeated that she considered State Sen. Len Fasano of North Haven, the state’s top elected Republican lawmaker, out of line yesterday when he issued a statement criticizing the city for knowingly letting the Green deteriorate into a place where so many overdoses can happen.

“He bears some of the blame,” Harp said about Fasano, saying that he is one of the legislators who pushed a state budget that stripped the city of $9.4 million in state aid last fiscal year.

“He’s got to understand that when we have almost all of the treatment facilities in our region,” she said, “when we have all of the homeless shelters, when we have all of those services which we gladly provide, that we need support from the state.”

Click on the Facebook Live video below to watch the full press conference.

<p>