Prayers Replace Sirens On The Green

by Markeshia Ricks | Aug 22, 2018 8:02 am

by Markeshia Ricks | Aug 22, 2018 8:02 am

Posted to: Health, Religion

Vox Church New Haven members concluded that city officials are trying everything they can to prevent future mass overdoses on the Green. So they decided to ask for more help from a higher power.

About 40 of the church’s members gathered at the center of the lower Green on a balmy Tuesday evening pray on three things: the addicted, city officials and organizations, and the gospel transformation of the city.

Bob Bergers, who serves as an elder for the New Haven campus of Vox Church, said in light of the recent mass overdose last Wednesday he helped organize a prayer vigil.

Vox is a multi-site church that holds its New Haven services at College Street Music Hall on Sundays, where upwards of 900 people gather to worship. The church also has campuses in North Haven, Bridgeport, Hartford and Middletown.

“We’re Christians and we believe in a God who can heal,” Berger said simply of what the members hope their prayers will do among the many things already being done to prevent future overdoses.

Gathered in circles of about five or more the members offered prayers from a set of points provided by Bergers.

For those battling addiction, they prayed for salvation, healing and open doors for treatment. They also prayed for the families of the addicted and for a break from the generational impact of drug addiction.

They prayed for Mayor Toni Harp and other officials looking for solutions to combat drug problems in the city. They also prayed for finances and other resources to help fund those solutions. They offered prayers specifically for organizations like Liberty Community Services, Columbus House, the Downtown Evening Soup Kitchen, and Loves and Fishes.

Lastly, they prayed for city churches to continue to have compassion for the lost and to help meet their needs.

They prayed over a virtually empty Green. And there was not a siren within earshot.

Amen.

