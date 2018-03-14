190 YNHH Physicians In Training Call For Gun Violence Prevention

On a day when students throughout New Haven and the country protested gun violence in the wake of the Parkland shooting massacre, a group of budding doctors added their voices.
The physicians in training released a statement calling for universal background checks, destigmatization of mental illness, “banning easy access to assault weapons,” more government research on gun violence’s effects, and an end to physician “gag laws.”
Over 190 Yale-New Haven Hospital residents and fellows signed the statement, which also called on the hospital to fund a “hospital-based violence prevention program ... to heal the multiple wounds caused by gun violence and prevent atrocities before they happen.”
A list of signatories to the statement follows:
