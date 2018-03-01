2018 Meeting Schedule for Committee on Student Elections

by Staff | Mar 1, 2018 9:21 am

The Committee on Student Elections to the Board of Education will meet on the following dates and times on the 2nd Floor of City Hall, located at 165 Church Street New Haven to conduct the business related to the Student Elections to the Board of Education:

‑March 6, 2018 @ 5:30 PM for a regular meeting

‑March 20, 2018 @ 5:30 PM for a regular meeting

‑April 3, 2018 @ 5:30 PM for a regular meeting

‑April 10, 2018 @ 5:30 PM for a regular meeting

‑April 24, 2018 @ 5:30 PM for a regular meeting

‑May 1, 2018 @ 5:30 PM for a regular meeting

‑May 4, 2018 @ 4:00 PM to count ballots.

‑May 15, 2018 @ 5:30 PM for a regular meeting and a wrap up and review.

Per Order: Michelle Bonanno, Chair; Attest: Michael Smart, City Clerk.

For accessibility related accommodations please contact (203) 946‑7122 (v) or (203) 946‑8582 (tty) at least five days before the meeting.