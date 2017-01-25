24 Apply For Police Chief

by Paul Bass | Jan 25, 2017 7:46 am

The Harp administration has two dozen names to sift through in choosing the next police chief.

That’s how many people applied for the position in time to meet last week’s deadline, according to city human resources chief Stephen Librandi.

Now a committee headed by city Chief Administrative Officer Mike Carter will sift through the names to come up with a list of three finalists to present to Mayor Toni Harp to interview.

Carter said Tuesday that he hopes the committee can decide on the three finalists by the end of February. First it will review the applications to see who met the job requirements and has a connection to community policing in New Haven. It will interview a group of those who make that cut before deciding on the three finalists, just as a similar Carter-led committee did in the search last year for a new fire chief.

Interim Police Chief Anthony Campbell said Monday he is among the candidates. Assistant Chief Luiz Casanova said he, too, has applied. The city at this point is not making the list public; some retired New Haven cops were expected to apply.

Carter’s committee includes Yale Police Chief Ronnell Higgins, city Controller Daryl Jones, New Haven State’s Attorney Patrick Griffin, mayoral Chief of Staff Tomas Reyes, emergency operations chief Rick Fontana, Corporation Counsel John Rose Jr., and Bishop Woods Alder Gerald Atunes.

Antunes, a retired police captain, echoed previous comments by Mayor Harp that the city will be looking to hire someone who has worked in the New Haven department and has experience with New Haven’s approach to community policing.

“We’ve had so much bad luck bringing in outsiders, people who thought New Haven was a nice town to make a retirement home,” Antunes said. “They found out it’s not. I do not want to go down that path again.”