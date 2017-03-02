30 In 30 Club Celebrates Friendship And Foam

by Karen Ponzio | Mar 2, 2017 3:10 pm

Early in the evening on Wednesday, Outer Space owner Steve Rodgers broke the sound of glasses hitting the bar and people chatting with an exclamation.

“Hey everyone, time for a group photo! Bring your glasses!”

He directed the crowd to the stage, where eager patrons took pictures. The subjects smiled, laughed, made gestures behind each other’s heads, hugged, and generally had a blast as friends often do when they’re sharing something they love. In this case — the hosting of the Outer Space’s monthly 30 in 30 club — the something they loved was beer.

Several years ago Rodgers was on a trip to Florida and stopped at a bar that had 200 different beers available. If you drank 100 bottles you could get your name on their wall. Rodgers, a beer enthusiast himself, thought it would be fun to have a similar option at his own establishment. At the time his bar had 8 taps and 30 bottles. He decided he would have a 30 in 30 club, in which patrons would receive a T-shirt and their name on the wall of the bar if they drank 30 different beers in 30 days.

Rodgers was quick to note that it was not a competition — just a way for regulars and other beer enthusiasts to try new selections and be a part of a community drawn closer by appreciation of beer. The idea caught on quickly, and over the past five years, has continued to build steadily. According to Rodgers, about a quarter of those who begin it actually finish it, though in a busy month, up to 15 people can be involved in it at the same time.

Rodgers reported that he currently stocks about 60 to 70 bottles and cans of beer and runs 20 total tap lines between the Outer Space and Ballroom bars. He considers it “our little addition to the craft beer scene,” and also is personally pleased by it because he himself “always wants to try something new”.

He offers new beers to enthusiastic patrons and likes to help customers find beers they might like. “If someone looks bewildered, I ask them what they usually like to drink”, he said, “and hopefully from there I can find something similar for them that they haven’t had before.”

Rodgers made many new friends since beginning the 30 in 30 club, so it seemed natural to celebrate with them. His idea: a talent show, storytelling, and appreciation night. Invitees were encouraged to wear their 30 in 30 shirts to receive discounts on beer and food, as well as to come ready to share a story, song, or anything else.

On Wednesday night, the sharing was mostly about memories, friendship, and of course, beer. As people entered the bar Rodgers greeted each one with a smile, some with a hug, and all with much gratitude. He called out names, either offering beers he knew they would be happy was on tap or asking if they wanted to try a new beer.

Bill Stenbecher, 35, of Wallingford, reported that he had done the 30 in 30 twice in the past year. He said he works not far from the bar and “fell in love” with the atmosphere and selection of beers. He easily became a “regular happy hour guy.” Stenbecher has been involved in homebrewing for around three years and is part of Brew Haven, a homebrewing club that meets in the Ballroom every third Tuesday of the month (the next meeting is on Mar. 21 at 7:00 p.m.).

Andrew Orefice, 39, of New Haven, has been a homebrewer for the past 14 years. He is the treasurer of Brew Haven and completed the 30 in 30 about a year ago. He has been a “big fan” of the Outer Space for many years, as he loves live music and knew he could find a good craft selection there.

“I really appreciate beer,” Orefice said. “Life is about pleasure, and I want to enjoy it.”



Freesia Singngam and Garrett Waldron, both 29 and from New Haven, joined the 30 in 30 back in 2012 when it was first established and are among the first ten people to complete it. They said the selection back then was smaller but still to their liking.

“The old stuff we like we still like,” said Waldron.

“But we like adding to the beers we like too,” added Singngam, noting that the two of them talk about beers they want to try and then find that Rodgers either already has them or will be getting them in soon. Waldron and Singngam reported they will be getting married in June and decided to have their after-party at the Outer Space.

“We wanted to include it,” Singngam said with a smile.

Members of the 30 in 30 club came and went throughout the night. By around 9 p.m. the bar was standing room only, bustling with laughter, stories, and sweet exchanges between old friends. A couple of club members played their music, including Jeremy Zombii, 28, of Hamden. He completed the 30 in 30 last month after moving closer to the bar recently and frequenting it more often, though he has played his music at each of the Space complex’s three venues since around 2009. Though he enjoys some craft beers, especially Belgian whites, Jeremy also reported that “I quite enjoy my PBR.” He played both originals and covers on the Outer Space stage and bantered with the audience.

Adam Martin also played both original and cover tunes, including a cover of Fiona Apple’s “Criminal,” which he said might sound strange coming from a big guy, but was received by the audience with much delight. Another performer, I Blues Punk, sang and played electric keyboard with a heavy backbeat. I Blues Punk wasn’t a 30 in 30 club member, but he happened to stop by and Rodgers graciously told him to play a couple of tunes.

Jason Vienneau, 38, of Hamden and a friend of Rodgers, signed up for the 30 in 30 during the festivities. Another beer enthusiast, Vienneau was a perfect example of what the night and the club were all about: a love of beer and the simple notion of, as Rodgers put it, “let’s make friends.” In the Outer Space’s warm and jovial atmosphere on a blustery Wednesday night, Rodgers got what he was hoping for.