50 March Against Sex Worker Violence

by Staff | Dec 18, 2017 2:37 pm

(3) Comments | Post a Comment | E-mail the Author

Posted to: Citizen Contributions, Legal Writes, Fair Haven

A local activist group called Sex Workers and Allies Network sent in the following release. On Sunday, community members and advocates gathered in Fair Haven to speak out against violence towards people in sex work, in solidarity with the International Day to End Violence Against Sex Workers. The event was organized by the Sex Workers and Allies Network, or SWAN, a group that does daily outreach and harm reduction in the neighborhood, handing out winter clothes, clean needles, condoms, and naloxone (a medication which reverses opioid overdoses) to people working on the street. The group reported that this month one of the naloxone kits they distributed was used to stop a potentially fatal overdose. A SWAN member read the names of those who have lost their lives to violence doing sex work in the past year in New Haven and around the world.



“Sex workers in our community in New Haven are beaten and experience sexual assault, and their claims are ignored by the city and even by health care providers. The stigma and criminalization of sex workers has to end.” said Beatrice Codianni, the founder and director of SWAN.



People who do sex work face violence every day: physical violence, but also the violence of stigma and the violence of being policed. The vigil was intended to recognize and combat that violence, and to remember those who have suffered from it.



Around 50 people gathered in a parking lot at Grand and Ferry and marched to the corner of Ferry and Chambers, where they laid signs and candles in a makeshift memorial. The area in Fair Haven was chosen because it is where two women, Lisa Ann Calvo and Evelyn Frisco, went missing over a decade ago when they were doing sex work in the neighborhood. Evelyn Frisco’s mother was in attendance at the vigil.



Advocates and allies called for a citywide decriminalization of sex work, which they said would increase the physical safety of people working on the street. They also called for housing and improved drug treatment for sex workers.

Post a Comment

You must be logged in to comment

If you already have an account, please log in here | If not, please .

Comments

posted by: Timothy G. ORourke Jr. on December 18, 2017 4:29pm Prostitution is an abomination. That being said, it is so sad that violence occurs. However, stigma and policing are not violent but required societal measures by which both the prostitutes and the decency of the public are protected. Legitimizing prostitution by equating it with valid work while simultaneously illustrating the various harm reduction methods only proves that prostitution is explitlty filthy and therefore not work at all but rather slavery that must be eradicated by calling what it is: an abomination. Activities that are done for illicit drugs are rarely legitimate vocations. At least not for long…

posted by: 1644 on December 19, 2017 7:09am In times past we tried to regulate people’s sex lives. Until 1993, adultery was a crime in Connecticut. Before that, homosexual acts were criminalized, and some heterosexual acts, including between married couples, were illegal. Until 1965, use of birth control by married couples was illegal, as any sex but procreative was considered illegal and immoral.

Things are different today. The sole regulation of consensual sex that remains is a ban on the exchange of money. When a young woman spends a weekend with Elliot Spitzer in exchange for $5,000, I have a hard time thinking of her as being exploited. Yes, it is an affront to his marriage, but is the damage to the marriage really worse than if he were hiking the Appalachian Trail with an unpaid lover? Or having multiple one night stands? Is prostitution, per se, more of an abomination than so many other, legal sexual acts?

The issue of prostitution should be separated from that of drug use and street-walking. While I like to think that people should be free to use their bodies in whatever way they wish, the fact is that many drugs rob people of their free will. Street walking can be visually offensive to non-consenting bystanders. The issue of street walking is not really so different from food carts. We regulate, and sometimes ban food carts, because we don’t want them in certain areas. I wouldn’t want either a prostitute or a food truck in front of my house: both are unsightly and attract unwanted traffic. On the other hand, I do enjoy restaurant meals, they just need to be located in areas designed for commercial traffic.