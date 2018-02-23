“Archbishop” Claims $73K Of Jewels Disappeared From Red Caddy

by Staff | Feb 23, 2018 3:09 pm

Gold pectoral cross (alleged value: $14,000)?

Gone.

Gold bishop’s ring (alleged value: $12,000)?

Gone.

Chalice and “patean set” (alleged value: $15,000)?

Gone.

Gold crozier staff ($7,000)? House keys? HP computer ($1,000)? Visa platinum card? First National Bank credit card? Gold chain? Samsonite suitcase? “Flight 93 Memorial Church Complex Foundation Inc.” account checks? Playstation 4 loaded with games?

Gone. Gone. Gone. Gone. Gone. Gone. Gone. Gone. Gone.

Or at least someone claims they’re all gone.

Ramzi Musallam, a 38-year-old man visiting New Haven from Dupont, Pennsylvania, told police he had all that stuff and more — a total of $73,000 worth of jewels, religious items, electronics — in the red Cadillac he left Wednesday with Towne Park Valet service on Howard Avenue, according to police spokesman Officer David Hartman. Musallam said when he retrieved his car, all that stuff was gone, including items and cash left in a locked glove compartment.

Whoever stole it didn’t make it into the truck, where jewels worth another $33,000 were stashed, Musallam, who is seeking to have the theft publicized, told police.

The department’s Bureau of Identification is on the case, with no “conclusive results” to report yet, according to Hartman.

Musallam’s LinkedIn profile identifies him as “archbishop” of the “Catholic Church of the East” in Pennsylvania as well as CEO and president of the “Flight 93 Memorial Chapel and United Airlines Crew Monument” in Shanksville, Pennsylvania, a tribute to “41 heroes” of one of the 9-11 attacks. At least one religious faction has called his religious claims “bogus.”

In 2014, he reported a burglary of a statue and other valuables from a Pennsylvania church.