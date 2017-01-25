City Seeks Development Deputy

by Staff | Jan 25, 2017 7:43 am

The city of New Haven is looking for a new deputy economic director to focus on small businesses.

The job has been open since Jackie James left the position in June. The job pays $65,497 a year. The job description follows below:



POSTED: JANUARY 17, 2017

REMOVAL DATE: JANUARY 30, 2017

POSITION: DEPUTY DIRECTOR ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT (M-5058) (TESTED)

DEPARTMENT: ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT

SALARY: (RANGE 11) MINIMUM: $65,497 ANNUALIZED HOURS: 35 HOURS PER WEEK

FUNDING: GENERAL FUNDS





NATURE OF WORK:

This is highly responsible professional and administrative work as second in command for a major City development

unit. Work involves responsibility for implementation of the City’s programs for business development. The work for this vacancy will focus on small business. Work is performed under the direct supervision of the Director of Economic

Development with considerable latitude for the exercise of independent professional judgment, and is reviewed through

meetings and evaluation of results.

MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS:

Graduation from an accredited four year college or university with major course work in public or business

administration, economics, finance, or a closely relates field; and 5 – 7 years of experience in administration, and policy development, including at least three (3) years supervisory experience and the following knowledge, abilities, and skills as stated in the job description, including but not limited to: Considerable knowledge of the principles and practices of designing and delivering an economic development program for an older City; Considerable knowledge of the factors influencing development decisions and of the principles and practices of real estate, business location and entrepreneurship; Considerable knowledge of the principles and practices of public administration, including understanding of basic methods of personnel, budget, and project management; Considerable knowledge of communication techniques, and the ability to establish effective relationships with media personnel.

Employment is contingent upon the successful completion of: (1) a background check, (2) a physical examination, including drug screening, and (3) a 90-day probationary period.

This position is included in a collective bargaining agreement with Local 3144, American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees. As a condition of continued employment, a person appointed to a Local 3144 bargaining unit position will be required to obtain union membership at the completion of 90 working days.

Applications and job description may be picked up at the Department of Human Resources at 200 Orange St., 1ST Floor, Monday through Friday, 9 A.M. to 5 P.M. Applications and/or resumes must be received by the Department of Human Resources, No Later Than 5 P.M. on REMOVAL DATE.



Please note that our preferred method of communication with applicants is by email. In the application process, please provide us with a valid email address, and ensure that you monitor your email for correspondence from our department.

