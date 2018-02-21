A Call To Rise

by Crystal R. Emery | Feb 21, 2018 7:20 am

I am a bonafied, ride or die, New Havener. I grew up on the energy of the ‘60s during the Civil Rights Movement, the advent of the flower child, busing integration, and Black Panthers. Seeing the fierce independence and indomitable nature of the human spirit during this era birthed my vision for what America could be and the hope for what America stands for.

Unfortunately, due to policy and the slow but steady decline of the true American ethos, for this generation, and generations to come, stand to see the civil rights that were fought so hard for disbanded and destroyed. All over the country and right here in New Haven, we are experiencing regression instead of progression. Our school systems are suffering financially and educationally. Our budgets are out of balance by millions of dollars. Gender bias continues to persist. Our schools continue to be crippled by gun violence met with nonchalance by our government who fail to address gun control issues. We, as individuals and as a community, must take responsibility and reclaim our lives, our streets, our cities, and our future. We need parents that actively participate in their children’s lives, who will be accountable for their safety, well-being and development as human beings.

We must hold ourselves accountable, and hold our public officials accountable. If we do not, this translates into living in a constant state of fear. It is the destroyer of hope that is a central thread of the fabric of America.

If we are to avoid the continued crumbling of the foundation of this nation, we have to rise up with one voice. The Community Foundation for Greater New Haven started a conversation a few months ago to rally organizations together, called Preserving Our Values and Commitments. What are the action steps out of that convening? When do we move from talk to action? If we are going to make any change, we must put aside our skewed perceptions of differences as well as our poverty mindset that there is not enough of the pie for everyone to get a piece. We must stand together and say that we will not stand for the destruction of our communities and obliterate civil rights.

The Civil Rights movement began in 1954 as an effort to end legalized racial segregation and discrimination. That movement was a defining moment for equality for all Americans – of every race, religion, gender, age and disability. People sacrificed their lives for that cause, yet we’re lost in the “smoke-and-mirrors” of what’s happening in the White House and on Capitol Hill. While racial issues catalyzed the movement, it has extended to ongoing battles for those on all margins of society. Civil Rights are as needed today as they were then, if not more so. The same evils still exist but in many ways are not as overt.

When do we finally ban together and say, “Enough of this insanity”? To me, this is alarmingly and hauntingly reminiscent of what Adolph Hitler did during the rise of the Nazi regime. As his plague of political domination, violence and systematic extermination of the most vulnerable populations continued to escalate and spread, the world community – individually and collectively – stood by and did … nothing. I am reminded of the words of German anti-Nazi theologian Pastor Martin Niemöller:

First they came for the Communists

And I did not speak out

Because I was not a Communist

Then they came for the Socialists

And I did not speak out

Because I was not a Socialist

Then they came for the trade unionists

And I did not speak out

Because I was not a trade unionist

Then they came for the Jews

And I did not speak out

Because I was not a Jew

Then they came for me

And there was no one left

To speak out for me

We must speak out, because, as more and more of our civil rights are undermined and attacked, no community, no individual is left unscathed. It’s time for us to take back our country and what it stands for; to be activists in a way that hasn’t been required since the American Revolution.

In all of this, we must be spiritual activists, as well. We have to fight for our rights as human beings. We must bind together, work together and tell Congress, “Oh, hell no!” Then we must use our voting power to speak up and let our president, senators and congressmen know we are not going back … It just isn’t going to happen … not here; not now!

We must push back against the terrible things happening in our country. This is not about “winner takes all.” It’s about shared prosperity and creating more – not less – opportunity for the next generation.

This is an open call to you, the reader. What are you doing within your community to fulfill the hope of America? I want to know how you are adding to the healing well of love and not to the well of fear and hate. Share your thoughts; I want to know.