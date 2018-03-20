Sections

New Ed Board Members Approved

Paul Bass PhotoAlders voted to approve two appointees to the Board of Education on Monday night.

The alders voted to OK the appointment of former Alder Joseph Rodriguez to the Board of Education, and voted to issue an “aldermanic approval” for Dr. Tamiko Jackson-McArthur‘s appointment.

Jackson-McArthur’s appointment was already official, anyway, because the Aldermanic Affairs committee hadn’t held a confirmation hearing within the required time to exercise approval authority after the mayor first appointed her in Nov. 2017.

“Our meeting with Mr. Rodriguez proved him to be a parent dedicated to open lines of communication between the Board of Education, children, parents and teachers,” said Hill Alder Evelyn Rodriguez before the board voted to approve Joseph Rodriguez’s appointment. “Mr. Rodriguez understands the current budget crisis and will bring children’s first mentality to deliberations as only an invested parent can.”

She also praised Jackson-McArthur for her history of commitment to children’s health.

“Her history as a pediatrician focusing on children’s mental and physical health will make her stay on the Board of Education productive,” Rodriguez said about Jackson-McArthur. “Her stance that all New Haven schools should be the school of choice and that the nurturing of children’s mental health should be a priority is strongly supported.”

Comments

posted by: THREEFIFTHS on March 20, 2018  8:24am

Again the will of the people have been sold out by Judas Goat Leaders.

posted by: Brian L. Jenkins on March 20, 2018  3:57pm

@ Threefifths,

Dr. Jackson is a phenomenal human being with nothing but love in her heart for young people.  Not to mention her extensive educational background, again dealing with young people.  I’m not familiar with the gentleman, but he’s probably a tremendous fella nevertheless.

If this mayor would’ve nominated Michelle Obama you would’ve been denouncing her nomination also.

We don’t live in a perfect world my brother.  In essence, everyone isn’t as brilliant as you are, but there’s still time to catch up to you.

Pump your brakes bro and give a little credit somewhere.  Smh