New Ed Board Members Approved

by Thomas Breen | Mar 20, 2018 8:08 am

Alders voted to approve two appointees to the Board of Education on Monday night.

The alders voted to OK the appointment of former Alder Joseph Rodriguez to the Board of Education, and voted to issue an “aldermanic approval” for Dr. Tamiko Jackson-McArthur‘s appointment.

Jackson-McArthur’s appointment was already official, anyway, because the Aldermanic Affairs committee hadn’t held a confirmation hearing within the required time to exercise approval authority after the mayor first appointed her in Nov. 2017.

“Our meeting with Mr. Rodriguez proved him to be a parent dedicated to open lines of communication between the Board of Education, children, parents and teachers,” said Hill Alder Evelyn Rodriguez before the board voted to approve Joseph Rodriguez’s appointment. “Mr. Rodriguez understands the current budget crisis and will bring children’s first mentality to deliberations as only an invested parent can.”

She also praised Jackson-McArthur for her history of commitment to children’s health.

“Her history as a pediatrician focusing on children’s mental and physical health will make her stay on the Board of Education productive,” Rodriguez said about Jackson-McArthur. “Her stance that all New Haven schools should be the school of choice and that the nurturing of children’s mental health should be a priority is strongly supported.”