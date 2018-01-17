Alders OK Smaller Raise For Harp

Mayor Toni Harp will get a raise, but not as big a raise as her administration requested.
During their bi-monthly meeting at City Hall Tuesday, city alders voted 25 to 2 to raise Harp’s annual salary from $131,000 to $134,013 effective Jan. 1 through June 30, 2019.
The increase represents the mayor’s current salary plus a 2.3 percent cost of living adjustment based on the annual Consumer Price Index for urban wage earners, or CPI-W, as determined by the U.S.Department of Labor Bureau of Statistics in November 2017.
For the period of July 1, 2019, through June 30, 2020, the mayor would receive another cost of living adjustment raise that would be the new $134,013 salary plus the percentage increase, once again, tied to the CPI-W.
Harp had originally requested a $10,000 raise, to $141,000. With that raise, she still would have made less than the mayors of Bridgeport, Hartford, and Stamford, which pays the highest salary—$173,000—of the bunch.
Aldes put forth a compromise solution Tuesday evening after members of the Finance Committee forwarded Harp’s request without a recommendation, leaving it to the full board to make a decision. But alders held off on a vote earlier this month as they awaited more information from the administration.
Hill Alder Dave Reyes said that members of the Finance Committee received a lot of phone calls from constituents about the mayor’s request and decided to go back to the drawing board to achieve a compromise solution, given that the salary had not been raised in a decade. The majority of alders felt more comfortable with a cost of living adjustment than a flat-out $10,000 hike.
“This is only for her term that she’s in now,” he said. “Any further increases would have to come back to us.”
Not all of the alders were comfortable with any increase given expected financial troubles ahead for the city and the state.
Downtown Alder Abby Roth said that in a perfect world she’d be happy to support a salary increase. But in the face of the state’s ongoing deficits, unfunded retirement liabilities and the fact that New Haveners just received a higher tax bill for their vehicles, she couldn’t support an increase for the mayor.
“As the mayor said in her thoughtful inaugural address, New Haven faces extremely serious financial challenges,” she said. “I believe it is critical that leadership demonstrates shared financial sacrifice.”
Roth pointed out that Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin recently turned down a $20,000 increase in his salary and that in San Diego, a city of 1.4 million residents, the mayor receives a salary of $101,000.
Like Roth, Newhallville/Prospect Hill Alder Steve Winter said he generally supports pay increases for “hardworking civil servants,” but the mayor’s own words at her inauguration about the “storm clouds” facing the city in the form of reduced state aid convinced him to oppose a pay raise for her.
“Many residents in my ward do not feel now is the time for salary increases, and I share those concerns,” he said.
Tuesday’s vote could have had at least one more no vote if not for the compromise, from East Rock Alder Anna Festa. Festa said she was comfortable with the compromise because it addressed the fact that the mayor’s salary had not been raised in a decade.
She said the original $10,000 request appeared to her an arbitrary number not based on anything. She said she also felt like the debate about the salary had turned personal in nature instead of focusing on the position of mayor.
“A cost of living adjustment is something that makes more sense to me,” she said.
Click on the Facebook Live video to watch the debate and vote Tuesday nigiht.
If you already have an account, please log in here | If not, please .
Comments
posted by: Noteworthy on January 17, 2018 8:12am
I’m glad that my tax hike - money from my family - will be used in part to give the mayor who makes four times more than the average New Havener - a pay raise. Perhaps the extra money will give her incentive to solve the city’s deficit budget.
posted by: 1644 on January 17, 2018 8:42am
Does this pay increase start now, or on the next term of office? Given that the present term of office has already started, I be interested in arguments as to why this increase does not violate the CT constitution, specifically:
Section 2 of the article eleventh of the constitution is amended to read as follows: Except as provided in this section, neither the state nor any political subdivision of the state shall pay or grant to any elected official of the state or any political subdivision of the state, any compensation greater than the amount of compensation set at the beginning of such official’s term of office for the office which such official holds or increase the pay or compensation of any public contractor above the amount specified in the contract. The provisions of this section shall not apply to elected officials in towns in which the legislative body is the town meeting. The compensation of an elected official of a political subdivision of the state whose term of office is four years or more may be increased once after such official has completed two years of his term by the legislative body of such political subdivision. The term “compensation"means, with respect to an elected official, such official’s salary, exclusive of reimbursement for necessary expenses or any other benefit to which his office would entitle him.
posted by: 1644 on January 17, 2018 8:44am
Okay, re-reading the article, it is for a term already started, and therefore would be unconstitutional.
posted by: LookOut on January 17, 2018 9:16am
Noteworthy: Do I sense sarcasm?
The sad thing is that now that the election is over and she has a raise, our mayor will now feel free to dump a huge tax increase on a city that cannot afford it.
posted by: FacChec on January 17, 2018 9:55am
The Board of Alders reasoning for not approving the requested appropriating ordinance raise was that phones calls from constituents were against the raise. However, no citizens testified to this fac. Instead, the alders applied their own logic and approved a COLA. A cost of living recommendation the Mayor never asked for in the ordinance.
Ordinance of the New Haven Board of Alders setting the salary for the position of Mayor for the Term commencing January 1, 2018 and an Ordinance Amendment to Appropriating Ordinance # 1 Transferring funds from the Office of Management and Budget salary account in the amount of ten Thousand dollars and zero cents ($10,000) to the Office of the Mayor salary account.
The Alders never officially voted down the ordinance, they just proceeded to an idea offered by a colleague. I do not see a valid reason for this compromise, the Mayor should have received nothing rather than a Cola, other union and salary personnel did not receive. But, on the other hand this is perfect pay back for the $20 K rip-off Harp orchestrated for Jason Barlett last year without alder approval. Besides, Harp budget froze all vacant positions, the alders approved. After the election she turns and claims $10 K of the frozen position monies.
Harp should receive a performance evaluation and the alders do well not asking for a raise, ever, for their continuing poor performance.
posted by: tcc036 on January 17, 2018 11:05am
It will be interesting to see if Mayor Harp and the Board of Alders will deal with all the wasted taxpayer money with all the Officers we train for other towns.
The City of New Haven (CONH) requested a 0% increase for 2016 and 2017 for New Haven Police Officers. The NHI writes, “The increase represents the mayor’s current salary plus a 2.3 percent cost of living adjustment based on the annual Consumer Price Index for urban wage earners, or CPI-W, as determined by the U.S.Department of Labor Bureau of Statistics in November 2017.
For the period of July 1, 2019, through June 30, 2020, the mayor would receive another cost of living adjustment raise that would be the new $134,013 salary plus the percentage increase, once again, tied to the CPI-W.”
Yet, the CONH wonders why they pay $75,000 to train officers who then leave for other departments. Officer salaries don’t even keep up with inflation, which according to the Board of Alders, is the criteria for a raise.
Over the past four years alone, over 25 Officers who weren’t even eligible for retirement have left New Haven for greener pastures. That cost New Haven Taxpayers almost 1.9 million dollars.
It appears the CONH’s philosophy is to continue hiring, continue paying 1st and 2nd year officers $43k a year, and watch insulted officers continue to leave for better pay, better pensions, and less stress.
If the officers were smart, they wouldn’t even pay into the pension system. They could make more money for retirement by having it privately invested. Instead, the CONH tries to get the PD to foot more and more bills (other retirees benefits, taking more from the PD than the FD). I’d be insulted, too.
Given the constant disrespect the CONH dishes to their officers, it’s amazing there isn’t a mass exodus. Risk your life for a city that does nothing but disrespects you, can’t blame people for leaving. I’m sure morale is at an all-time high.
Congratulations to the Board of Alders and Mayor Harp on her raise!
posted by: tcc036 on January 17, 2018 11:07am
Let all of the politicians shake hands in their smoke filled rooms. The City taxpayers take-it yet again.