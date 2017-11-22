American Airlines Expands Tweed Service

by Staff | Nov 22, 2017 12:11 pm

Airplane riders will have smoother flights — and more daily seats to try to reserve — from New Haven to Philadelphia now that American Airlines is switching from using 37-seat, Dash 8 turboprop service with 50-seat, CRJ- 200 regional jets.

Tweed-New Haven Airport announced the change in a press release issued Wednesday.

The change begins next Wednesday, Nov. 29.

“This upgraded service represents an improved and more seamless passenger experience for our customers and is a demonstration of American’s commitment to our growing market,” the release quoted airport Executive Director Tim Larson as saying. “We know our passengers are accustomed to flying on jets once they reach Philadelphia. Now they will become accustomed to flying on jets right to their hometown. From business travelers, to family vacationers to visitors to our community, we know the extra value passengers place on jets and we are proud to be able to offer that service here at Tweed.”