American Airlines Expands Tweed Service

Airplane riders will have smoother flights — and more daily seats to try to reserve — from New Haven to Philadelphia now that American Airlines is switching from using 37-seat, Dash 8 turboprop service with 50-seat, CRJ- 200 regional jets.

Tweed-New Haven Airport announced the change in a press release issued Wednesday.

The change begins next Wednesday, Nov. 29.

“This upgraded service represents an improved and more seamless passenger experience for our customers and is a demonstration of American’s commitment to our growing market,” the release quoted airport Executive Director Tim Larson as saying. “We know our passengers are accustomed to flying on jets once they reach Philadelphia. Now they will become accustomed to flying on jets right to their hometown. From business travelers, to family vacationers to visitors to our community, we know the extra value passengers place on jets and we are proud to be able to offer that service here at Tweed.”

Comments

posted by: JCFremont on November 22, 2017  1:34pm

Well it is a good start. I’ve flown in this jets and are comfortable for flights for mid distances. This will shorten the time to Philadelphia but hopefully will begin the expansion to other destinations. No reason these planes can not go to Chicago or DC. If the DC airports are to costly to land BWI Thurgood Marshall would be a good option, close to DC and John Hopkins.

posted by: strangefruit on November 22, 2017  2:36pm

Hopefully service outside of Philly is expanded, especially if they want Amazon or another big corporation to come to town!