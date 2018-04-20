Urban Expert Calls For “Inclusive Growth”

But the two cities should continue working together and through other regional partnerships—along with new approaches—so that economic growth and social equity can grow hand in hand in Greater New Haven.
Thursday night she brought her detailed and sobering message to an audience of nearly 300 who filled the Omni Hotel ballroom on the occasion of the 90th annual “meeting and convening” of the Community Foundation for Greater New Haven.
Her cautionary theme: The only way long term to keep our fair city from stagnation — also the case for many of the old industrial cities of the Northeast — is to create “inclusive growth.” That means growth that addresses income disparities and an educational system that is not preparing young people for the increasingly digital economic future.
And the only deeply, profoundly, and genuinely effective way to do that for the long haul is to bring together the nonprofit professionals in her audience and the job-creator people to the same table and have a come-to-Jesus moment.
“A massive cultural shift” is required, she said, on the part of CEOs to change their mindset and to value inclusion and racial diversity as the sine qua nons of success in the economy of the future. “They need to embody the change themselves,” Liu said, by opening up spaces on their own boards and counsels.
“Your table must reflect the inclusive future we want to create,” she said—speaking to CEOs of businesses and to nonprofits.
Only when this kind of deepening leadership emerges, she said, will specific strategies evolve like building on the local core “ecosystem,” and “not pursuing traditional growth policies such as mega-business attractions.”
Her research shows that Greater New Haven ranks among the U.S.‘s 100 largest metro areas is 80th in growth, 64th in prosperity, and 54th in the third and crucial criterion, inclusiveness. Liu said New Haven has reason to be optimistic; there is momentum, but it is fragile.
Foundation President and CEO Will Ginsberg concurred and put it this way: “The growth actors [in the Greater New Haven area] and the inclusion actors are not necessarily around the same table. We need to bring these conversations together into one leadership strategy to achieve our goals.”
If you already have an account, please log in here | If not, please .
Comments
posted by: THREEFIFTHS on April 20, 2018 9:51am
Her cautionary theme: The only way long term to keep our fair city from stagnation — also the case for many of the old industrial cities of the Northeast — is to create “inclusive growth.” That means growth that addresses income disparities and an educational system that is not preparing young people for the increasingly digital economic future.
I wonder why she did not talk about gentrification?
posted by: wendy1 on April 20, 2018 9:52am
These useless stats—-did she mention we are the 8th worst city for income disparity or near the top of another list for unpleasant cities for black people?? Yes we need inclusion…like yesterday but cityhall and Yale who owns 54% of NH drag their feet and hoard their $$. City employees at the top get rich while our public schools flounder. The only jobs are min. wage if you are a minority and not working for Toni. Recently a friend told me he applied for an LLBEAN job only to find out they require a college degree…for retail!!!! He has HS and some college but still works as a food store cashier, min. wage.
posted by: Babz Rawls Ivy on April 20, 2018 12:35pm
I so enjoyed Ms. Liu! Her call to our community about inclusion growth is right on the money. Non-profit and for-profit alike must look at their missions and shift their thinking about who’s at the table. The future will be very Black, Brown and re-entry driven. And so, the thinking is, to see that as a position of strength. Not a barrier to economic growth.
Investing in technology here as a place where incubators can thrive and expand is dead on. We have seen how disastrous it has been to woo giant corporations here as part of an economic development plan. Investing in the existing population, expanding transportation in a real way and strengthening schools can position this city into the future. We are in the sweetest spot between Boston and NYC… We have got to take advantage of that.
What can we do better here that no one else can do? How do we tap into the rich communities to create a steady pool of potential workers, skilled and prepared? This is exciting stuff!
Kudos to the Foundation for bringing this important conversation shirt here at this time.
Ms. Iiu gave us a cautionary forecast ... But she also gave us a user-friendly map that we create for our benefit.
I left feeling energized by inclusion growth and what this could mean for our city and this region.
Kudos to the foundation for this kind of forward thinking.
posted by: Babz Rawls Ivy on April 20, 2018 12:58pm
I meant conversation shift… Not shirt! LOL!
posted by: HewNaven on April 20, 2018 1:42pm
Just one answer to this call maybe for the Economic Development Commission to diversify its membership. They currently are about half full, with half of those existing members’ terms set to expire 7/1/2018. The members are exclusively small business owners, a banker, an investment advisor, a lawyer, and a SINGLE community activist (Ewing). There are not enough renters and wage-earners represented on this commission (and others) in order to gain a balanced perspective. We will continue to do ‘business as usual’ until that changes.