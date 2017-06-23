Not So Fast, Antillean Tells Eager Builder

by Christopher Peak | Jun 23, 2017 1:19 pm

A developer managing the Antillean Manor subsidized housing cooperative failed Thursday to secure the votes it needs to reconstitute the facility’s board — the first step to buying out residents, tearing down the hopelessly deteriorated complex and constructing new mixed-income apartments there.

Largely, the votes didn’t materialize because the 19 Antillean Manor residents who showed up in the parking lot of the 31-unit complex didn’t know an election was scheduled in the first place.

Antillean Manor, on Day Street between Chapel Street and Edgewood Avenue, is tehnically a co-op. But the co-op hasn’t met or really existed for at least six years. Carabetta Management, which runs the Section 8 federally subsidized, is working on a deal to take it over. But first the federal Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) told the company, the board needs to reconstitute and vote in favor of sale.

So Carabetta called Thursday night’s meeting at the complex. It didn’t inform residents that reconvening the facility’s long-defunct co-op board was on the evening’s agenda.

That maneuver left residents puzzled: Why was reconstituting the board suddenly so urgent? Why hadn’t they been informed in advance? And what rules did the group need to follow to reboot the panel legally?

As the housing complex on Day Street falls apart — buckling under cracked walls, waterlogged floors and a pernicious rodent infestation — most of the residents are just as eager to move out so Carabetta can begin demolishing it. But they’re also wary of giving up their rights, needing assurances they’ll be guaranteed a spot once Carabetta rebuilds a new 42-unit facility or that they’ll be given a hard-to-come-by Section 8 Housing Choice Voucher that would allow them to rent an apartment on the private market.

Residents were shocked in April when Carabetta showed off a 3-D model of a new complex at a community management team meeting without having let any of them in on the plans. (That design has been since scrapped, a company representative said.) The lack of clear information at Thursday’s meeting frustrated some residents (who’d been asked just two years before, too, to sign a dubious petition dissolving the board entirely and transferring ownership) and the ward’s alder, who demanded specifics throughout the evening and cornered the Carabetta team into admitting some of their promises may not be actually feasible.

First Step Toward a Rebuild

Just who owns Antillean Manor — and how that ownership can be transferred — is a complicated question. Technically, the complex (built in 1972) has been controlled by a cooperative since 1984. But the residents association that’s supposed to oversee the facility hasn’t met in years, and many of its sitting directors moved away without being replaced.

So, at the request of the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, which holds a $759,000 mortgage on the property after the co-op defaulted in its first year of business, Carabetta took over in 2011. (In residents’ telling, the new managers never really cleaned things up — aside from fixing broken balconies and mold-generating leaks that had become so dangerous as to attract an emergency order from the city in 2015.) In exchange for running operations, the Meriden-based developer gets $331,000 annually in rental subsidies from HUD while working on a plan to raze and rebuild the obsolete property.

But to even start applying for aid from the state, which has a $25 million pool of Competitive Housing Assistance for Multifamily Properties (CHAMP) grants open in November for building or preserving affordable housing, Carabetta needs to first buy the property from residents. And that requires having a board that’s empowered to make the sale.

On Thursday, Carabetta attempted to reconstitute the renters association under the old bylaws that no one’s read in years.

“It’s so important that we preserve these units in this neighborhood, and HUD has charged us with doing that. Our goal is to stay in this neighborhood, reinvest in this neighborhood, relocate everyone temporarily into housing while we rebuild and bring you all back,” Helen Muniz, Carabetta’s development officer, began in her presentation to the residents seated at four fold-up tables. “There’s a lot of work that needs to be done before we go there, but the work begins with you guys.”

Muniz explained what she meant: “Today, what we want to do is really talk to you about serving on the board of directors. It’s going to be a very short-term commitment in order to get this redevelopment moving,” she said. “The board can make decisions on behalf of the residents and decisions that are informed by the residents. So you know, that is our biggest goal today, to see if we can get the board reconstituted.”

How to Resurrect a Board

Muniz then said she had a couple of formalities to breeze through, like waiving notice of this meeting and skipping the minutes from the last meeting. She called for a show of hands. But questions about who could actually cast a vote derailed her effort.

According to Muniz, the bylaws suggest decisions will be made by 11 current residents who predate Carabetta’s arrival: three founding members and eight certificate holders who paid a $325 fee to become members later on. She said that group can vote to reconstitute a board, which is supposed to include five residents and two community members, one of whom is a lawyer.

But under further questioning, Muniz could not confirm any specific language, because she didn’t bring a copy of the policies to the meeting.

Casting a vote without even reading the criteria for themselves sounded “totally unfair” to Arlevia Samuel, a manager of neighborhood and commercial development at the Livable City Initiative, the city’s anti-blight agency.

Laura Sklaver, an attorney with Susman and Duffy representing Carabetta, noted that the rules weren’t followed that closely in the past.

“When the co-op was formed in the 1980s, it was expected that it would operate under these really strict rules. Everybody who wants to move in would become a member, get a certificate of membership,” Skavler explained. “Those rules were never followed. As far as we know, they were never followed after the first wave of occupants.”

Board of Alders President Tyisha Walker, who represents the Dwight neighborhood in Ward 23, said that was no excuse.

“I would like, as an alder, to see the bylaws, so I can make sure that we’re actually doing things correctly,” she said. “Because when I was called to come to this meeting, the only understanding that I had was that you were going to be talking to residents about potentially what’s going on. I’m trying to figure out what we’re actually trying to accomplish here tonight, and why is it that we’re doing it tonight without having all the criteria clear.”

Similarly, after the meeting, a lawyer from New Haven Legal Assistance Association, which represents some residents on other matters, called for sticking to the rules. “It’s critical that the proper processes and procedures are in place for reconstitution of the board, and tenants have a clear and accurate explanation of all of their options so they can make a decisions that’s in their best interests,” said the attorney, Amy Marx. “That decision should be in the hands of well-informed tenants, who are the true owners of the property, rather than outside interests.”

Sensing opposition, Muniz shifted gears. Tabling a vote, she said she “really would like to gauge interest, more than anything, of who would be willing to serve on the board.” But without the bylaws, who knew what the volunteers were even signing up for, Walker retorted. Still, the alder volunteered, as did one male and two female residents.

“It’s our lives, it’s our future,” one explained of her decision to take a spot.

Don’t Expect a Voucher

If reconstituting the board through an arcane process will be tough, relocating the 31 households out of and back into the housing unit will be even tougher.

Muniz explained that, before demolition, each household will sit down with a relocation specialist who will assess their needs and offer several choices of a new location. “It won’t just be, ‘You’re moving here,’” she said. Muniz also vowed Carabetta will cover all expenses: moving, storage, transfer of utilities, any difference in rent.

Early in the meeting, after being asked if portable Section 8 vouchers would be made available to residents who didn’t want to return, Muniz suggested she was working on acquiring them. “I’ve done a lot of legwork myself in order to identify resources that may be available to someone who may not want to return to Antillean. Vouchers come at a very high price, and I’m in conversation with the Housing Authority of the City of New Haven,” she said.

But when Walker pressed her on whether Carabetta could afford them, Muniz said they’d likely be too expensive for what’s already at least an $18 million project. Walker said residents needed to be told that clearly: “‘We’re gonna redevelop this and you’re gonna move back.’ That’s how you need to start with them.” She added that residents also need direction on what criteria will determine if they’re in good standing to move back in.

A Waiting Game

Residents, in the meantime, said they can’t wait to be out of their homes.

Jasmine Edwards, who’s been at the property for a year, said after the meeting she didn’t get the information she wanted. “Are they really gonna knock ‘em down?” she asked. “Because I want to come back to a nicer community, a better environment.” She said her apartment had been infested with mice, until she got cats. If another year or two goes by without any movement, she’ll pick up and leave.

Shartarra Penn, a two-year resident, said the waiting makes it difficult to plan ahead for an education or new employment. “What if I want to go back to school? What if there’s a particular job that I’m seeking to take?” she asked. “If I do it based on this location, what if you relocate me somewhere else? I might have an hour to get to work, when I originally took it because of where I lived.” She pointed out that a move outside the school district could also endanger her daughter’s shot at a New Haven Promise scholarship, which comes with residency restrictions.

Penn said she found the meeting “horrible.” She faulted Muniz for not bringing a copy of the bylaws for every unit, especially given that some aren’t even sure how a co-op differs from a normal rental or what the word “bylaws” means. “How do we know [Carabetta] is not just telling us something? Because at the end of the day, all you really want is this piece of property,” she said.

Despite her frustration, Penn said she’s planning to join the board. Many residents don’t want to speak out against Carabetta for fear of jeopardizing their affordable rents, but Penn said she’s not afraid to advocate for her neighbors. “You see these scars on my arms?” she asked, holding up her limbs to show mottled skin from her fingernails to her elbows. “I was in a house fire when I was 19, so I understand what can result.” She added, “Just because they live in subsidized housing doesn’t mean that they should have to have substandard conditions.”

Once the building comes down, Penn said she likely won’t move back, even in a remodeled unit. “At the end of the day, if I could relocate and have a new beginning and fresh start somewhere else, why not?” she asked. “Why not?”