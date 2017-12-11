APT Pays $883,859 For Double-Billing

by Staff | Dec 11, 2017 7:40 am

The APT Foundation, already under fire for its relationship with the Hill neighborhood surrounding its methadone drug-treatment center, has also been in hot water with the federal government.

The not-for-profit agency and its CEO, Lynn Madden, have entered into an agreement to reimburse the state and federal governments $883,859 for alleged double-billing to the fund-strapped Medicaid program, which pays for health care for the poor.

The U.S. attorney charged the agency with outsourcing urine tests for Medicaid patients to a Massachusetts lab — and then as a result having the government pay both APT and the lab for the same tests.

The state Department of Social Services had warned APT about the practice in a 2015 audit, but the double-billing continued anyway throughout 2016, according to a release issued by the U.S. Attorney’s office.

“Providers who bill government health insurance programs must follow the relevant rules and regulations, and the failure to do so will have serious consequences,” said Connecticut U.S. Attorney John Durham.