Bank Robber Sought

Police are asking the public’s help in tracing down a man who robbed the Key Bank branch at 195 Church St. Monday morning.

The robbery occurred at 8:43 a.m., according to police spokesman Officer David Hartman.

“The perpetrator passed a note to a teller demanding she hand over the money. She complied. No weapon was shown, implied or mentioned. There was no violence. No one was harmed,” Hartman wrote in a release. “The crook fled on foot down Elm Street toward State Street and then likely on to Grand Avenue.”

Hartman described the robber as “a medium complexioned black man standing six feet or taller with a stocky build. He wore dark colored pants or dark denim jeans, white sneakers, a plaid black and white button down shirt and a black flat-brimmed baseball cap with ‘$$$’ embroidered on the front. He sports a short beard and moustache and was wearing silver rimmed prescription eyeglasses.”

The department released the above bank surveillance photo of the alleged robber. Anyone with information can call detectives at (203) 946-6304.