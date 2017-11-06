Sections

Bank Robber Sought

(4) Comments

Posted to: Legal Writes

NHPD Police are asking the public’s help in tracing down a man who robbed the Key Bank branch at 195 Church St. Monday morning.

The robbery occurred at 8:43 a.m., according to police spokesman Officer David Hartman.

“The perpetrator passed a note to a teller demanding she hand over the money. She complied. No weapon was shown, implied or mentioned. There was no violence. No one was harmed,” Hartman wrote in a release. “The crook fled on foot down Elm Street toward State Street and then likely on to Grand Avenue.”

Hartman described the robber as “a medium complexioned black man standing six feet or taller with a stocky build. He wore dark colored pants or dark denim jeans, white sneakers, a plaid black and white button down shirt and a black flat-brimmed baseball cap with ‘$$$’ embroidered on the front. He sports a short beard and moustache and was wearing silver rimmed prescription eyeglasses.”

The department released the above bank surveillance photo of the alleged robber. Anyone with information can call detectives at (203) 946-6304.

Comments

posted by: wendy1 on November 7, 2017  8:32am

I think this man is appropriately dressed and essentially harmless.  If he had a job and a house, he would not be in this picture.  I would not turn him in.

posted by: SwampfoxII on November 7, 2017  8:52am

@wendy1 - when the appropriately dressed and essentially harmless bank robber breaks in your house as a justified act to fulfill his need for money and goods, then don’t call the cops.

posted by: wendy1 on November 7, 2017  9:37am

Dear Swamp——I wont.

Two years ago, Jimmy the Junkie “handyman” stole every bike in Wooster Sq. Park area.  He is still out there thieving and the police know it.  The West Haven man who stole my red jeep is still out there and running a private chop shop.  The police know this guy.

Like my old boyfriend cop said forget the cops.

posted by: jim1 on November 7, 2017  9:43am

We don’t need the cops!  My pit bull or husband will take care of the problem!!