Barnard Bridge Dedicated To Obama

Black History, Environment, Schools, West River

Stamford WreckingAneurin Canham-Clyne PhotoBarack Obama’s environmental legacy will be preserved for history — above Ella Grasso Boulevard next to Barnard Environmental Studies Magnet School.

New Haven built a pedestrian bridge there in 2006 connecting the school to West River Memorial Park. And late Thursday afternoon, the first day of Black History Month, a crowd gathered to formally dedicate the structure as the “Barack Obama Environmental Bridge.”

“We don’t want to go through history without our children knowing who this man is,” longtime West River activist Frankie White said, gesturing to a picture of the former president.

White said the historical process has a way of erasing the contributions of black Americans, like the black female mathematicians who worked on the Apollo Missions. She said preserving Obama’s legacy, architecturally and politically, is key to salvaging meaning from Obama’s time as president given the determination of the Republican Party to undo and destroy his accomplishments, including environmental regulations and treaties.

Park Ranger Harry Coyle called the park an outdoor classroom; the bridge ensures students can safely cross the busy Boulevard to study the ecosystems around them. The bridge crosses Ella Grasso Boulevard just south of its high-traffic intersection with Derby Avenue. The park helps students learn about wildlife, including a number of osprey and bald eagles who’ve made West River Park their home, Coyle said.

This visceral connection to the environment is vital to the school’s mission, according to Barnard sixth-grader Alexander Alder-Baker, who spoke about Obama’s environmental legacy and the desire many students feel to honor the former president. Alder-Baker cited the Paris Climate Accords, the Obama Administration’s response to a decline in honey bee populations, and Obama’s decision to limit pipeline expansion as examples of his commitment to sustainability.

Mayor Toni Harp spoke about the difficult ecological challenges Barnard students will face one day — and the traffic and pedestrian problems people face every day at the the Derby-Grasso intersection. She said she hopes the pedestrian bridge’s connection with Obama will serve as an inspiration to students, serving as a reminder that problems can be solved through concerted effort.

“It’s fitting for a bridge to solve obstinate, daunting problems to be named after Obama,” Harp said, alluding to racial animus in the United States and the eight-year strategy of obstruction pursued by the Republican Party. 

Schools Superintendent Reggie Mayo said Obama’s choice to serve in public office as a highly educated man was admirable.

“Obama could’ve had a lifelong career at any law firm, but he chose community service and politics to make life better for millions of people,” Mayo said.

Board of Alders President Tyisha Walker said that renaming the bridge showed West River’s leadership among city neighborhoods when it comes to community involvement and celebrating the achievements of the black community.

“West River always tried to lead the charge for the rest of the city,” Walker said, adding that Obama’s legacy would live on in the neighborhood and the school.

The idea to name the bridge after Obama originated with the Ward 23 Democratic Party committee. Co-Chair Jerry Poole suggested the idea to Mayo in a Sept. 7 letter. “We saw the park as a natural extension of the classroom,” said Poole, who has been a stalwart West River activist for decades.

Poole added that the president’s name will appear on both sides of the bridge, so everyone passing underneath it will be reminded of Obama and his time in the White House.

Neighbor Frank Cochran said he appreciates the dedication of the bridge, but that the intersection of Derby and Ella Grasso remains hazardous for pedestrians, as the bridge isn’t open to public use. School officials concluded that they needed to close it off to non-students for the students’ safety, since the bridge connects right to Barnard.

Twelve years after the bridge’s construction, Obama’s presidential legacy is under threat and the Derby-Grasso intersection remains a difficult one to cross.

Comments

posted by: THREEFIFTHS on February 2, 2018  9:14am

Again Snake-Oil and Three Card Monte Being sold.Obama was not for reparations for Black people.In fact he said.

it is hard to think of any society in human history in which a majority population has said that as a consequence [of] historic wrongs we are now going to take a big chunk of the nation’s resources over a long period of time, to make that right.”

In fact take a look at the list.

Obama has advanced the corporatization of the public schools

In 2009,Obama supported a coup in Honduras that further destabilized Central America.

Barack Obama was arresting more than twice as many immigrants as Trump—29,000 a month—back in 2011.”


Throw Rev.Wright under the Bus.

Pres. Obama’s in a speech to the Congressional Black Caucus, He told them stop complaining.

posted by: AverageTaxpayer on February 2, 2018  9:26am

Reading this article I fel like I was reading something straight out of the Onion. This is all a joke, right?

Because if the City wants to celebrate our first non-white President, don’t you think he deserves something a little better than a pedestrian bridge over Ella T. Grasso Boulevard?

“We don’t want to go through history without our children knowing who this man is…”

So we name a pedestrian bridge after him? Lol.

posted by: Morgan Barth on February 2, 2018  11:24am

Dear BOE,

Can we spring for a school named for President Obama?  I mean we have a bunch of schools named after 4th-tier political leaders from the 1820s - 1950s…can’t we name one after our first-class president!?!

MB

posted by: Ryn111 on February 2, 2018  11:34am

Will there be a fence or a wall named in honor of Trump?

posted by: LookOut on February 2, 2018  11:50am

Very ironic.  A bridge that is used to connect named after an incredibly divisive leader.  During the Obama years, tension was increased between;

White v Black
Rich v Poor
Democrat v Republican
Police v Citizens
Executive Branch v Legislative and Judicial
Federal v States

He was not 100% responsible for these problems but as a leader, he did create the atmosphere for the animosity to grow.  Donald Trump would have received little attention without these battles.

posted by: AverageTaxpayer on February 2, 2018  12:15pm

@ LookOut

War is Peace
Freedom is Slavery
Ignorance is Strength

What lunacy won’t you believe?

posted by: TheMadcap on February 2, 2018  12:29pm

but as a leader, he did create the atmosphere for the animosity to grow.

Yes, by pointing out that these things are a problem.

posted by: vpaul on February 2, 2018  1:04pm

OMG! Obama was not perfect! What a shock!

Commemoration of his environmental protection encouragement is certainly appropriate at this school, especially in light of the current “rollback” of much of his accomplishments.

Can’t we view this a little more positively, for the sake of the new generations forced to grow up in a polluted world?

posted by: William Kurtz on February 2, 2018  1:19pm

LookOut,

I’m sincerely curious to hear you explain how President Obama </i>created, contributed to, or increased any of the tensions you mention in your comment.

It’s a shibboleth among a large segment of the political right that Obama was ‘divisive’ but no one ever seems to go beyond stating that as a self-evident fact.