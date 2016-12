Board Of Alders - Legislation Committee

by Staff | Dec 22, 2016 4:55 pm

BOARD OF ALDERS NOTICE ‑ NEW HAVEN

THE LEGISLATION COMMITTEE WILL MEET ON THURSDAY, JANUARY 12, 2017 AT 6:30 P.M. IN THE BOARD OF ALDERS CHAMBER OF CITY HALL, 165 CHURCH STREET FOR PUBLIC HEARING OF THE FOLLOWING ITEM:

ORDINANCE OF THE BOARD OF ALDERS APPROVING AMENDMENTS TO TITLE III, CHAPTER 17, ARTICLE XI OF THE CODE OF ORDINANCES CONCERNING VENDORS

THIS ITEM IS FILED WITH THE CITY CLERK, ROOM 202, 200 ORANGE STREET, WHERE IT IS AVAILABLE FOR PUBLIC INSPECTION. PER ORDER HON. JESSICA HOLMES, CHAIR; ATTEST: HON. MICHAEL SMART,CITY CLERK.

IF YOU NEED DISABILITY RELATED ACCOMMODATION, PLEASE CALL FIVE BUSINESS DAYS IN ADVANCE OF THE MEETING: 203‑946‑7833 (VOICE) OR 203‑946‑8582 (TTY).