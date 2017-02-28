Sections

Schools Seek $8M More From City In Coming Year

Post a Comment

Posted to: Schools

The Board of Education has approved a request for an $8 million budget increase from the city, with details to be hammered out in the coming months.

At a meeting Wednesday night, school system operations chief Will Clark unveiled what he called a “typical, keep-the-lights-on” budget for fiscal year 2017-2018 to Board of Ed members — most of whom hadn’t seen the numbers up until then. Mayor Toni Harp said she will include the 4.39 percent increase in her proposed city budget for fiscal year 2018, which she is presenting Tuesday afternoon.

“What I took into consideration was the difficulty that the New Haven Public School System had in balancing the budget this year,” Harp said. “So when we were told that just to keep the lights on would take $8 million, in spite of the fact that we don’t really have it, I agreed to put it on my budget.”

The school system gets much of its budget from the state. The document voted on Monday night concerned just its overall city funding.

The new just-the-essentials budget doesn’t add or cut any services. But part of the jump from $182 million to $190 million stems from adjusting to a loss of grant funding for essential positions the district plans on retaining. More broadly, the $8 million factors in expected inflation, settled contract negotiations with teachers and paraprofessionals and rising special education costs.

Add to that the operating costs involved in opening three new schools — Engineering and Science University Magnet School (which is opening Tuesday), New Haven Academy and the Dr. Reginald Mayo Early Learning Center.

To an extent, the district is playing catch-up in closing a $4.6 million budget hole for this year’s budget. (And in dealing with $2.55 million less than expected this year, after city alders whittled down Harp’s proposed $4.55 million increase to $2 million.) Clark told the board that Interim Superintendent Reggie Mayo and his budget team were still working diligently on that process, promising updates in further meetings.

The education budget hinges not only on city funding, but also on a revolving slate of state and federal grant monies that have tightened recently, especially given Gov. Dannel Malloy administration’s cuts to school aid .

Clark sought to assuage the doubts of any eagle-eyed board members checking line items for cuts. What looks like an $883,000 cut in the general fund budget for paraprofessionals is actually a shift in using more available grant funding, Clark noted.

But upon discovering that the city budget, as a whole, was due the next day, board member Darnell Goldson had other concerns. Deeming himself “confused and disappointed,” Goldson addressed Harp, pointing out that in the board’s two finance committee meetings that month, the budget had not been brought up.

“It appears to me that everybody’s had their hands on it except for the Board of Education,” he said. “I suppose it’s supposed to be our budget but we don’t know anything about it.”

Was the board expected to approve the education budget at the meeting? Goldson asked.

Clark acknowledged that he hoped the board would approve the $8 million increase, with “continual discussion and debate” over the specific line items in the coming weeks. The district does not present its detailed budget to the Board of Alders until late April.

Resigned to the idea of approving the budget without much further discussion, Goldson said he hopsd the board — or at least its finance committee — could have input in the future.

Meanwhile, counter to Clark’s claims that nothing was being cut, board member Che Dawson zeroed in on a line item: “Teacher stipends looks as if it were zeroed out,” he said. He noticed a drop from this year’s allocation of $90,586.

“There’s work to be done on that,” Clark said. He attributed this to the loss of a federal Teacher Incentive Fund grant. He said that while the district is using “carryover” funding from the grant, the budget will not carry over the stipends. Which means that to keep the stipends, the district will have to find another revenue source.

Dawson requested a budget narrative in coming weeks. “I don’t want to sit here and ask about every line item,” he said.

Comments

posted by: Noteworthy on February 28, 2017  8:40am

Mushroom Budget Notes:

1. Typical of the Mayo/Clark years gone by - the budget is given the mushroom treatment. Keep everyone in the dark and feed them sxxx.

2. Keeping “essential positions” that were previously funded by grants. If they were funded by grants, they were never essential.

3. There is nothing about an $8 million increase in taxpayer funds that is remotely related to “keeping the lights on.” It is about a fat, bloated NHPS budget stuffed with consultants and a myriad of six figure administrators and school management staff.

4. If you’re having trouble keeping the lights on, please explain the intelligence of building more schools, increasing utilities, insurance, staff and management costs? That’s stupid. If you’re in a hole, quit digging.

5. Is the city still co-mingling NHPS expense with other general fund budget items to mask its real cost? Think healthcare and debt service if not others.

posted by: cupojoe on February 28, 2017  2:19pm

What can we expect when the most courageous person on the board is a teenager?

@Noteworthy. We ALL feel your pain. Thanks for having the stomach to add only what I’m sure are just a couple of points to the lunacy.

Luckily we have Mayo at the helm again. It will only be a few years and he’ll have us back where he left us in his stellar 24 years running the show.

I think we should try this out:

CLOSE 54 Meadows Street for 1 year and see if it makes ANY difference at all. Ms. Ortiz would have the guts and common sense to do it I be -  if adults worrying more about their own personal power grab or egos would leave her alone.

posted by: Inside 165 on February 28, 2017  3:51pm

Your 8 million short going into the next school year and you recently agree to give the the school administrators raises that cost a million a year and 2 million next year. Couple that with Harps moronic announcement that paraprofessionals should get 40% raises it shows the complete disregard for the taxpayers of this City. Once again positions that were gotten and only justified at the time by grant money become permanent.  The most enduring jobs in this city are all the temporary ones.  This City is bleeding money and Harp is raising taxes by not properly adjusting the reavaluation.  I wonder if it ever enters the minds of the people who run this place that maybe we deserve to have the mill rate lowered. Then again it was under the decades long leadership by Harp of the states appropriations committee as a state senator that has driven Connecticut to the brink of bankruptcy. Maybe Paca isn’t that bad of a choice after all.

posted by: Jill_the_Pill on February 28, 2017  4:32pm

If it passes—though likely it won’t—the governor’s proposed budget increases New Haven’s state education funding by $13 million.  The $4.6 million deficit plus this $8 million just about adds up to that. 

Why does it matter to budget for those funds now?  Because somehow—I believe to save Hartford from bankruptcy—those education funds are supposedly being paid without the requirement that they be spent on actual education!  The cities and towns are free to make a grab for that money and use it for snowplowing or whatever.  ( Shh, don’t tell the alders! ) 

By laying out a plausible education budget now and getting it approved, NHPS can be sure that the additional state education funds—if they ever arrive—will actually be spent on education.  That’s good planning.

How well they’ll be spent within the school system?  That’s a different question.