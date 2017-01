by Allan Appel | Jan 17, 2017 7:39 am

In 1905, a music bar or pub was called a “resort.” Today’s Crown Street student club scene was over on Orange Street, and neighbors, then as now, were plenty pissed off. Welcome to This Day In Rocky Town/Gown History as your host Allan Appel and regular co-pilot, Jason Bischoff-Wurstle of the New Haven Museum, take you back.

Click on or download the file above to hear their report on WNHH radio’s “Today in New Haven History.”